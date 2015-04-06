Super Hedge ladder

Hedging logic, or simply "hedging," refers to a strategy used in trading and investing to reduce or eliminate the risk of adverse price movements in an asset. This is typically done by taking an offsetting position in a related security or asset. The goal of hedging is to protect the portfolio from significant losses while still allowing for potential gains.

Here are a few common hedging methods:

1. **Options**: Buying put options to hedge against potential declines in the value of an asset.
2. **Futures Contracts**: Entering into futures contracts to lock in prices and protect against price fluctuations.
3. **Diversification**: Spreading investments across various asset classes to reduce overall risk.
4. **Inverse ETFs**: Investing in exchange-traded funds that gain value when the market or specific asset declines.

The effectiveness of hedging depends on the accuracy of predicting market movements and the correlation between the hedging instrument and the underlying asset.


Best pair XAUUSD

TF M5/M15/H1



Main orders are placed according to the trend. Subsequent entries are made on the side (BUY or SELL) that is currently profitable. It is possible to maintain a certain interval between each order. A unique method for closing based on profit is used. The difference between the most profitable order and the order with the largest loss is calculated, and if this difference exceeds a specified value (input by the user), these two orders are closed together. There are many variable parameters, so enjoy the optimization process.



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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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The super forex Robot Z-ABC is made based on Hedge logic. Can you imagine how wonderful if we could reduce draw down during the trade. Many people feel that it is very scarly during trades and want to reduce the high floating percentage. Now you don't worry about it. The Z-ABC uses the Hedge logic and this enable to reduce floating money. Normal Grid order is only in the same type of order in the wrong direction. But this robot has buy and sell order at the same time and they are closed togeth
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Hong Ling Mu
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