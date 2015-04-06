PlaceGridTrades

PlaceGridTrades – Version 1.04

Welcome.

Have you ever wanted an easy way to open 1, 2, 3, n trades in a grid fashion in one go, each with its own  take profit, with a configurable distance been each trade?

Did you ever want the flexibility to open either STOP or LIMIT trades?

Did you even want an additional flexibility to open trades with a unique magic number and trade comment so that you can put all your trades into one unique basket?

If you did then you have come to the right place.

PlaceGridTrades does exactly that. This was a tool created by me to help me in my trade placement. It has evolved with time and will continue to evolve based on your feedback and suggestions.

Look at the main features described below:

Ability to open 1 to many trades based on the following criteria.

  • Open SellOnly and BuyOnly trades (Stop and Limit Grid)
  • Open StopOnly and LimitOnly trades (Buy and Sell)
  • Open SellStop, SellLimit, BuyStop, BuyLimit trades.
  • Open all types of trades (EA will open both Buy, Sell, Limit and Stop trades) based on the distance specified.

Here are the main parameters:

  • TradeCountInEachSegment (integer), 1 to any number.
  • DistanceInPips (Integer) any number. Distance between each trade in the Grid of the same TradeType.
  • TakeProfitInPips (Integer) any number. Take profit for each trade regardless of the TradeType.
  • MagicNumber (Integer) any number. Unique magic number for all trades open in one iteration. If this is left unchanged all basket of trades will have the same unique number.
  • TradeComment (String). Comment set for each trade in one iteration. If this is left unchanged all basket of trades will have the same comment. The trade number in the grid will be appended to the comment.
  • Lots (Double). Lots for each trade in the grid.
  • Slippage (Integer). Maximum pips in slippage.
  • TradeType (enum). Can be any of the following values:
    • SellOnly
    • BuyOnly
    • StopOnly
    • LimitOnly
    • SellStop
    • SellLimit
    • BuyStop
    • BuyLimit
    • AllTypes

Below please find a few practical examples and corresponding settings.

TradeType – BuyStop

DistanceInPips – 20

TradeCountInEachSegment – 3

TakeProfitInPips - 30

3 BuyStop orders will be open 20, 40 and 60 pips in distance from the ASK with a take profit set at 30 pips for each trade. Say current market is at 1.0000. The following 3 BuyStop Trades will be open:


BuyStop at 1.0020 with TP at 1.0050

BuyStop at 1.0040 with TP at 1.0070

BuyStop at 1.0060 with TP at 1.0090

TradeType – StopOnly

DistanceInPips – 20

TradeCountInEachSegment – 2

TakeProfitInPips - 30

2 BuyStop and 2 SellStop orders will be open 20 and 40 pips distance from the ASK (for Buy) and BID (for Sell) with a take profit of 30 pips for each trade.

For the purpose of this example assume that both the BID and ASK is at 1.0000. The following trades will be open:

 

BuyStop at 1.0020 with TP at 1.0050

BuyStop at 1.0040 with TP at 1.0070

SellStop at 0.9980 with TP at 0.9950

SellStop at 0.9960 with TP at 0.9930

TradeType – AllTypes

DistanceInPips – 20

TradeCountInEachSegment – 1

TakeProfitInPips - 30

1 BuyStop, 1 BuyLimit, 1 SellStop and 1 SellLimit will be open 20 pips apart from the current market.

For the purpose of this example assume that both the BID and ASK is at 1.0000. The following trades will be open:

 

BuyStop at 1.0020 with TP at 1.0050

SellStop at 0.9980 with TP at 0.9950

BuyLimit at 0.9980 with TP at 1.0010

SellLimit at 1.0020 with TP at 0.9990


  • All trades will have the MagicNumber and TradeComment placed with the trades.
  • The lot size will be as set with the Lots parameter.
  • The EA will automatically adjust for 4- and 5-digit brokers. You do not have to change the pip variables to cater to this.
  • The EA must be removed once the trades are placed. It won’t repeat the cycles of placing trades UNLESS the time frame is changed or MetaTrader 4 is closed and reopened in which case the EA will reset and replace the trades based on the current market position. So it is always a good idea to remove the EA once the iteration is complete.






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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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