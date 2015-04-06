Benjan Expert

The Benjam is a fully Automated trading robot. The robot buys an uptrend and sells a downdtrend.

The EA does not perfom well on a sideways market.

The User can decide  the amount of Stop loss in Pips.

The User can decide the amount of Take Profit.

The User can decide the amount of Volume to input.

The User can decide the number of trades the robot should open per trade.

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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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