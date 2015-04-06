Benjan Expert
- Experts
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Profxtwins (Pty) LTDProfxtwins is a company that Develops trading robots for people and companies. We also provide a trading book for novice traders.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Benjam is a fully Automated trading robot. The robot buys an uptrend and sells a downdtrend.
The EA does not perfom well on a sideways market.
The User can decide the amount of Stop loss in Pips.
The User can decide the amount of Take Profit.
The User can decide the amount of Volume to input.
The User can decide the number of trades the robot should open per trade.