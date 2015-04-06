ATLAS Expert

NEW PRICE!!! ONLY $59!!! (for few days)


Sale, price $ 299 !!! The next price is $ 349.
Real Account Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/972137


Automata Forex Robot presents: ATLAS™ EXPERT

If you're the type of person who likes being in control and carefree at the same time, then look no further, because we have the perfect EA for you.

We do the hard work for you. Our "set it and forget it" EA is:
Highly Profitable
Simple to use
Come with ready-made settings
User friendly

ATLAS™ EXPERT is a trading robot for the trading on  GBPUSD (mainly) , GBPNZD and  GBPJPY.

You can download the demo and test it yourself.

Our tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, and additional slippage on LIVE account!!!


Recommendations

  • The Recommended timeframe is H1.
  • The Expert can go on  GBPUSD (mainly) , GBPNZD and  GBPJPY .
  • Not broker sensitive
  • A low latency vps is always recommended but the expert can also work with Pc
  • The recommended Leverage is 1:500 
  • The recommended deposit is 1000 usd.

Settings

  • Take Profit: take profit for an order
  • Step for next order: Pips step for an next order
  • Max orders :Maximum opened trades
  • Lot size: number of lots
  • Use stop in Friday: if true, trading on this day is allowed
  • Time stop Friday: operating end hour
  • Magic Number: ID number of the orders

(Simple to use and User friendly)



Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future performance. You have to be cautious and use a low risk.
Our Expert Advisors  may show the different trading results based on the Forex brokers and them spread and liquidity conditions.
Before use this EA in to the real account, highly recommended you to use in demo account first for at least on a month in forward test to know well about the working status of the respective trading software.






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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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