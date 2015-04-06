NEW PRICE!!! ONLY $59!!! (for few days)

Sale, price $ 299 !!! The next price is $ 349.

Real Account Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/972137





Automata Forex Robot presents: ATLAS™ EXPERT

If you're the type of person who likes being in control and carefree at the same time, then look no further, because we have the perfect EA for you.



We do the hard work for you. Our "set it and forget it" EA is:

Highly Profitable

Simple to use

Come with ready-made settings

User friendly

ATLAS™ EXPERT is a trading robot for the trading on GBPUSD (mainly) , GBPNZD and GBPJPY.

You can download the demo and test it yourself.

Our tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, and additional slippage on LIVE account!!!





Recommendations



The Recommended timeframe is H1 .

timeframe is . The Expert can go on GBPUSD (mainly) , GBPNZD and GBPJPY .

(mainly) . Not broker sensitive

A low latency vps is always recommended but t he expert can also work with Pc

vps is always recommended but t The recommended Leverage is 1:500

The recommended deposit is 100 0 usd.

Settings Take Profit: take profit for an order

Step for next order: Pips step for an next order

Max orders :Maximum opened trades

Lot size: number of lots

Use stop in Friday: if true, trading on this day is allowed

Time stop Friday: operating end hour

Magic Number: ID number of the orders (Simple to use and User friendly)



Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future performance. You have to be cautious and use a low risk.

Our Expert Advisors may show the different trading results based on the Forex brokers and them spread and liquidity conditions.

Before use this EA in to the real account, highly recommended you to use in demo account first for at least on a month in forward test to know well about the working status of the respective trading software.



















