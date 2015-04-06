ATLAS Expert
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
NEW PRICE!!! ONLY $59!!! (for few days)
Sale, price $ 299 !!! The next price is $ 349.
Real Account Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/972137
Automata Forex Robot presents: ATLAS™ EXPERT
If you're the type of person who likes being in control and carefree at the same time, then look no further, because we have the perfect EA for you.
We do the hard work for you. Our "set it and forget it" EA is:
Highly Profitable
Simple to use
Come with ready-made settings
User friendly
ATLAS™ EXPERT is a trading robot for the trading on GBPUSD (mainly) , GBPNZD and GBPJPY.
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
Our tests were performed with the real tick date with 99,90% accuracy, actual spread, and additional slippage on LIVE account!!!
Recommendations
- The Recommended timeframe is H1.
- The Expert can go on GBPUSD (mainly) , GBPNZD and GBPJPY .
- Not broker sensitive
- A low latency vps is always recommended but the expert can also work with Pc
- The recommended Leverage is 1:500
- The recommended deposit is 1000 usd.
Settings
- Take Profit: take profit for an order
- Step for next order: Pips step for an next order
- Max orders :Maximum opened trades
- Lot size: number of lots
- Use stop in Friday: if true, trading on this day is allowed
- Time stop Friday: operating end hour
- Magic Number: ID number of the orders
(Simple to use and User friendly)
|Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future performance. You have to be cautious and use a low risk.
Our Expert Advisors may show the different trading results based on the Forex brokers and them spread and liquidity conditions.
Before use this EA in to the real account, highly recommended you to use in demo account first for at least on a month in forward test to know well about the working status of the respective trading software.