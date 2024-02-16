RangeBreakout EA MT4

3.69

No Martingale. No Grid. This genuine trading strategy is a Range Breakout Trading Robot specializing in capitalizing on time range trades. Typically, the market establishes its course in the early hours, continuing on this path throughout the day. This robot is crafted to leverage these morning breakouts for trend trading, although it's versatile enough to handle various time breakout strategies.


Popular Strategies you can use this for:

Session Breakouts, such as the Asian session breakout
Opening Range Breakouts on any timeframe


DM me for the Set File pictured below


    This Range Breakout Robot has many different settings options to allow you to use and get specific with multiple strategies

    Settings:

    Range Color
    Start Time
    End Time

      Risk Settings -

      Risk Options (Lots | Percentage)
      Lot Size (Fixed) 
      Percentage of Equity

        Order Settings -

        Magic Number
        Allow Both directions
        Close Trades at certain Hour
        Close Orders at certain Hour

          Entry Settings -

          Risk Options (Session | Pips)
          Stoploss (Pips)
          Stoploss % based on the Session
          Partial Take Profit (Set to 0 for off)
          Partial Take Profit Close %
          Final TP (Set to 0 for off)
          Activate Trailing Stoploss (TSL)
          Trigger Distance (TSL)
          Trailing Distance (TSL)


            Reviews 26
            Nezo Eliot
            1388
            Nezo Eliot 2025.12.09 02:59 
             

            Works perfectly once I finetuned proper settings. My goldusd M5 trades are much more consistent now. Thank you.

            Andrew
            83
            Andrew 2025.01.06 01:50 
             

            I am backtesting this EA since a week , so far having very good results at GBP/USD M15 . From 1000 USD Balance the EA made around USD 1600 Equity in just 3 days . If you need the setfiles just message me, can really recommend this FREE EA its a good choice specially for Beginners too :) Big thank you for this EA to Claye !

            Tajroba2
            18
            Tajroba2 2026.07.24 13:12 
             

            Any one help with set files to try it with, it will be great

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            Tajroba2
            18
            Tajroba2 2026.07.24 13:12 
             

            Any one help with set files to try it with, it will be great

            1111812191
            14
            1111812191 2026.02.08 23:00 
             

            very good result on btcus Why are you choose 3H to 12H for the range ? Is it possible to have the code of the bot i d like to add a stop follower ?

            Nezo Eliot
            1388
            Nezo Eliot 2025.12.09 02:59 
             

            Works perfectly once I finetuned proper settings. My goldusd M5 trades are much more consistent now. Thank you.

            76170302
            14
            76170302 2025.12.02 21:05 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            tommy0303
            14
            tommy0303 2025.09.01 17:50 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Christian Quintavalle
            624
            Christian Quintavalle 2025.07.07 22:07 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            acer56
            196
            acer56 2025.06.19 09:34 
             

            Leider öffnet der ea im Live-Handel (bei verschiedenen Brokern) in regelmäßigen Abständen die Trades teilweise doppelt, manchmals sogar dreifach! Das sollte so nicht sein! Vielleicht kann man dies überarbeiten?

            Aziz Ahmad
            174
            Aziz Ahmad 2025.05.19 11:53 
             

            Hello Claye, the indicator is very good, I managed to install it, but it doesn't appear on the chart, what could be happening? I'll wait, thank you

            [Deleted] 2025.05.04 02:09 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            [Deleted] 2025.04.21 04:04 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Hougardy
            54
            Hougardy 2025.04.17 16:10 
             

            GPBUSD 15M funktioniert nicht!

            [Deleted] 2025.04.03 03:03 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            [Deleted] 2025.03.30 03:16 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Lucio Bifani
            69
            Lucio Bifani 2025.03.24 14:52 
             

            Burned a 1000 euro demo account in 4 days and nonexistent support.

            Claye Weight
            90050
            Reply from developer Claye Weight 2025.03.26 03:32
            I provide free support, for a free algo, i just get like 20 messages a day. also, burning 1k in a demo is your fault? this is a free tool
            [Deleted] 2025.03.19 09:28 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Andrew
            83
            Andrew 2025.01.06 01:50 
             

            I am backtesting this EA since a week , so far having very good results at GBP/USD M15 . From 1000 USD Balance the EA made around USD 1600 Equity in just 3 days . If you need the setfiles just message me, can really recommend this FREE EA its a good choice specially for Beginners too :) Big thank you for this EA to Claye !

            bobik1000
            14
            bobik1000 2024.12.28 09:12 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            Zi Hua Chen
            208
            Zi Hua Chen 2024.08.07 13:12 
             

            谁能告诉我 他不能开仓也不能回测的原因

            AndersonJ
            45
            AndersonJ 2024.07.15 18:47 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            ZimoZimo
            73
            ZimoZimo 2024.06.22 07:01 
             

            User didn't leave any comment to the rating

            12
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