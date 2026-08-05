Gold Titan Prime

Gold Titan Prime

Gold Titan Prime is an automated one-way basket Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4.

The system opens one basket direction at a time and manages all positions as a combined trading cycle. Opposite signals are ignored until the current basket is fully closed.

Main Features

  • XAUUSD-focused trading logic
  • One-way basket direction control
  • Same-direction layered entries
  • USD-based dynamic basket trailing
  • Profit-only 60-minute timed exit
  • Automatic starting-lot scaling
  • Cent and standard account support
  • Real-time dashboard and multi-timeframe trend boxes
  • Automatic basket profit, balance, win and loss monitoring

Trading Logic

Gold Titan Prime identifies the current market direction using multi-timeframe trend and momentum conditions.

Once the first position is opened, the EA locks the basket direction. Additional positions may be added in the same direction when recovery or continuation conditions are met.

The EA monitors the combined basket profit rather than managing each order independently. When the basket reaches its profit trigger, dynamic trailing begins to protect the result.

If an active basket has remained open for 60 minutes and its combined net result is positive, the EA may close the basket before the normal target is reached.

Recommended Setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Symbol: XAUUSD, including common broker suffixes
  • Recommended timeframe: M5
  • VPS: Recommended for stable execution
  • AutoTrading: Enabled
  • Account type: Cent or standard
  • Recommended use: One chart and one EA instance per trading account

Starting Lot Guide

For the default cent-account compounding configuration:

  • 1,000 cent balance = 0.01 starting lot
  • 10,000 cent balance = 0.10 starting lot
  • 100,000 cent balance = 1.00 starting lot

Lot size can also be controlled manually through the EA inputs. Users should verify their broker’s contract size, minimum lot, lot step and margin requirements before live use.

Dashboard Information

The on-chart dashboard displays:

  • EA status
  • Locked basket direction
  • Current signal
  • Open orders
  • Total basket lot
  • Floating profit or loss
  • Dynamic trailing status
  • Account balance
  • Accumulated closed profit
  • Basket wins and losses
  • Win ratio
  • Multi-timeframe trend conditions

Important Risk Information

Gold Titan Prime may open multiple positions within one basket. Floating drawdown can occur before the basket is closed.

Results may vary because of spread, slippage, symbol specifications, execution speed, leverage, news events and broker conditions.

Test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using live capital. Use suitable leverage, sufficient free margin and capital that you can afford to risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.


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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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