Gold Titan Prime
- Experts
-
- Version: 26.80
- Updated: 5 August 2026
- Activations: 5
Gold Titan Prime
Gold Titan Prime is an automated one-way basket Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4.
The system opens one basket direction at a time and manages all positions as a combined trading cycle. Opposite signals are ignored until the current basket is fully closed.
Main Features
- XAUUSD-focused trading logic
- One-way basket direction control
- Same-direction layered entries
- USD-based dynamic basket trailing
- Profit-only 60-minute timed exit
- Automatic starting-lot scaling
- Cent and standard account support
- Real-time dashboard and multi-timeframe trend boxes
- Automatic basket profit, balance, win and loss monitoring
Trading Logic
Gold Titan Prime identifies the current market direction using multi-timeframe trend and momentum conditions.
Once the first position is opened, the EA locks the basket direction. Additional positions may be added in the same direction when recovery or continuation conditions are met.
The EA monitors the combined basket profit rather than managing each order independently. When the basket reaches its profit trigger, dynamic trailing begins to protect the result.
If an active basket has remained open for 60 minutes and its combined net result is positive, the EA may close the basket before the normal target is reached.
Recommended Setup
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Symbol: XAUUSD, including common broker suffixes
- Recommended timeframe: M5
- VPS: Recommended for stable execution
- AutoTrading: Enabled
- Account type: Cent or standard
- Recommended use: One chart and one EA instance per trading account
Starting Lot Guide
For the default cent-account compounding configuration:
- 1,000 cent balance = 0.01 starting lot
- 10,000 cent balance = 0.10 starting lot
- 100,000 cent balance = 1.00 starting lot
Lot size can also be controlled manually through the EA inputs. Users should verify their broker’s contract size, minimum lot, lot step and margin requirements before live use.
Dashboard Information
The on-chart dashboard displays:
- EA status
- Locked basket direction
- Current signal
- Open orders
- Total basket lot
- Floating profit or loss
- Dynamic trailing status
- Account balance
- Accumulated closed profit
- Basket wins and losses
- Win ratio
- Multi-timeframe trend conditions
Important Risk Information
Gold Titan Prime may open multiple positions within one basket. Floating drawdown can occur before the basket is closed.
Results may vary because of spread, slippage, symbol specifications, execution speed, leverage, news events and broker conditions.
Test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using live capital. Use suitable leverage, sufficient free margin and capital that you can afford to risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.