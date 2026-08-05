Gold Titan Prime

Gold Titan Prime is an automated one-way basket Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4.

The system opens one basket direction at a time and manages all positions as a combined trading cycle. Opposite signals are ignored until the current basket is fully closed.

Main Features

XAUUSD-focused trading logic

One-way basket direction control

Same-direction layered entries

USD-based dynamic basket trailing

Profit-only 60-minute timed exit

Automatic starting-lot scaling

Cent and standard account support

Real-time dashboard and multi-timeframe trend boxes

Automatic basket profit, balance, win and loss monitoring

Trading Logic

Gold Titan Prime identifies the current market direction using multi-timeframe trend and momentum conditions.

Once the first position is opened, the EA locks the basket direction. Additional positions may be added in the same direction when recovery or continuation conditions are met.

The EA monitors the combined basket profit rather than managing each order independently. When the basket reaches its profit trigger, dynamic trailing begins to protect the result.

If an active basket has remained open for 60 minutes and its combined net result is positive, the EA may close the basket before the normal target is reached.

Recommended Setup

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Symbol: XAUUSD, including common broker suffixes

Recommended timeframe: M5

VPS: Recommended for stable execution

AutoTrading: Enabled

Account type: Cent or standard

Recommended use: One chart and one EA instance per trading account

Starting Lot Guide

For the default cent-account compounding configuration:

1,000 cent balance = 0.01 starting lot

10,000 cent balance = 0.10 starting lot

100,000 cent balance = 1.00 starting lot

Lot size can also be controlled manually through the EA inputs. Users should verify their broker’s contract size, minimum lot, lot step and margin requirements before live use.

Dashboard Information

The on-chart dashboard displays:

EA status

Locked basket direction

Current signal

Open orders

Total basket lot

Floating profit or loss

Dynamic trailing status

Account balance

Accumulated closed profit

Basket wins and losses

Win ratio

Multi-timeframe trend conditions

Important Risk Information

Gold Titan Prime may open multiple positions within one basket. Floating drawdown can occur before the basket is closed.

Results may vary because of spread, slippage, symbol specifications, execution speed, leverage, news events and broker conditions.

Test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using live capital. Use suitable leverage, sufficient free margin and capital that you can afford to risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.