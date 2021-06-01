Gold Timo

3

  Gold Timo EA is a multi-functional expert advisor for the MetaTrader 4 terminals. Gold Timo is an automatic trading robot to trade  Gold(XAUUSD). The algorithm of the expert advisor allows you to trade both with the trend and against the trend. Trading with the trend is structured in such a way that each new order is opened only if the previous order has a Stop Loss in the profit zone. Trading against the trend is conducted in order to close unprofitable positions with a profit. The advisor has a large number of settings that allow you to conduct conservative, aggressive or scalping trading of financial instruments. Recommend Tickmill, Exness


Advantages

  • Easy to configure
  • Suitable for beginners and professionals
  • It can work with any financial instruments
  • It can be optimized in the strategy tester
  • It can trade on any time periods
  • It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
  • It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
  • The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account


Recommendation


RECOMMENDATION
Symbol 
 XAUUSD
Timeframe    M5 1H
Account   ECN 
Spread   5 - 20
Minimum deposit   500

***Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).





Reviews 2
yuji kitamata
1451
yuji kitamata 2021.06.04 04:51 
 

It's only two days, but he earned five times as much as he bought! I like this kind of EA, which makes instant profits with rugged gold. Choosing a broker is the most important.

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zaustorron
909
zaustorron 2021.06.06 19:18 
 

Starting this week with 500 € account. In the strategy tester works fine. Let's see what happens in real life.

Edit 08/06/2021: EA stopped. Will burn the account in matter of hours.

Configuration: IC Markets RAW account. 1:500 / 500€ balance. EA running with default configuration.

Tran Thanh Tuyen
7310
Reply from developer Tran Thanh Tuyen 2021.06.10 13:12
What broker do you use?
Recommend tickmill, exness
yuji kitamata
1451
yuji kitamata 2021.06.04 04:51 
 

It's only two days, but he earned five times as much as he bought! I like this kind of EA, which makes instant profits with rugged gold. Choosing a broker is the most important.

Tran Thanh Tuyen
7310
Reply from developer Tran Thanh Tuyen 2021.06.04 10:20
thank you
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