Gold Timo
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Gold Timo EA is a multi-functional expert advisor for the MetaTrader 4 terminals. Gold Timo is an automatic trading robot to trade Gold(XAUUSD). The algorithm of the expert advisor allows you to trade both with the trend and against the trend. Trading with the trend is structured in such a way that each new order is opened only if the previous order has a Stop Loss in the profit zone. Trading against the trend is conducted in order to close unprofitable positions with a profit. The advisor has a large number of settings that allow you to conduct conservative, aggressive or scalping trading of financial instruments. Recommend Tickmill, Exness
Advantages
- Easy to configure
- Suitable for beginners and professionals
- It can work with any financial instruments
- It can be optimized in the strategy tester
- It can trade on any time periods
- It has multiple modes of trading: with the trend and against the trend
- It has multiple averaging modes, including smart and partial averaging
- The expert advisor automatically takes fees and swaps into account
Recommendation
|RECOMMENDATION
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M5 1H
|Account
|ECN
|Spread
|5 - 20
|Minimum deposit
|500
***Time Frame of the chart for real live execution does not matter. But, make sure that you have all timeframes data available in history center (F2).
It's only two days, but he earned five times as much as he bought! I like this kind of EA, which makes instant profits with rugged gold. Choosing a broker is the most important.