Akendicator X is a Non-repainting Indicator for trading at 5-15 minutes Timeframe.

Akendicator X extimates with clear arrows, in which direction the next candlestick will move.

Pratically, when the length of the last candle reaches and exceeds a particular value (called Candle Power) immediately, after its closing, an arrow appears indicating whether the next candle could be Bullish or Bearish.

I created a manual in pdf where you should learn exactly how to use AKENDICATOR X correctly; I will send it when you buy it.



