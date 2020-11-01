Doji Finder Pro
- Experts
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Alexander NikolaevI develop Expert Advisors, program in MQL4 and MQL5. I've been programming for a long time, I know C ++ and other languages.
Recommended advisors:
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 1 November 2020
- Activations: 5
The EA trades by finding Doji candles on the chart. Displays the candles it is trading on and also shows how the signal candle is set up. This version of the EA can also trade with the Engulf candles. The exact settings of the signal candles can be changed and optimized. In addition, this version can analyze trading volumes, so that, for example, to ignore signals when there was little volume. Also, the advisor has settings for additional indicators for filtering trade entries.
The EA can trade on various currency pairs and timeframes with appropriate preliminary optimization.
Input parameters
- Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage of free funds on the account);
- Percentage of free money - percentage of free funds to open each new deal (works when Lots = 0);
- IncLotAfterProfit - increase the lot after the profitable closing of the previous deal;
- DecLotAfterLoss - decrease the lot after unprofitable closing of the previous deal;
- OrdersComments - a comment to deals;
- MaxSpread - maximum spread for opening a trade (so that a trade is opened when the spread is not higher than this value);
- Magic - a unique identifier (you need to make it different if several Expert Advisors are running in one terminal);
- StopLoss - order closing price when the loss level is reached;
- TakeProfit - order closing price when the profitability level is reached;
- Stop to breakeven after - set stop loss to breakeven after passing the specified number of points;
- EnableAutoClose - automatic closing of orders upon an opposite signal;
- TrailingStopValue - the value of the trailing stop in points, if the value is set to 0, the usual trailing stop is not used;
- StopToParabolicStep - parabolic trailing stop (step of the Parabolic SAR indicator, 0 = off);
- MinLongShadowPercent - the minimum length of the shadow of a Doji candlestick for opening a trade (as a percentage of the entire candlestick, 1-99%);
- MaxCandleBodyPercent - maximum body length of the Doji candlestick (0.1% - 20%);
- CountLastCandles - the number of previous candles in one direction before the Doji reversal (1-10);
- MinCandleLenghtPercent - minimum length of the Doji candlestick as a percentage of several previous ones (0, off, 1-200%);
- EngulfingBodyPercent - When greater than 0, "engulfing" signals are searched for, the parameter indicates by how many percent the body of the signal candlestick should overlap the body of the previous one;
- MinCandleVolumePercent - Minimum volume difference as a percentage of previous candles (0.0 - do not use volumes);
- FastMAPeriod - period of the Moving Average indicator for filtering signals (0 - do not use MA filtering);
- SlowMAPeriod - period of the second Moving Average indicator for filtering signals;
- AppliedPriceMA - used price type for the Moving Average indicator;
- StochasticFilterPeriod - Stochastic indicator period for filtering trades (0 - do not use filter by Stochastic indicator);
- StochasticSlowing - slowing down of the Stochastic indicator;
- StochasticLevels - levels of the Stochastic indicator (1-99);
- AdxPeriod - period of the ADX indicator;
- MinAdxLevel - the minimum level of the ADX indicator (for example, 6.5);
- Trading start hour - trading start hour;
- Trading end hour - trading end hour;
- CntHoursForVerificationOrder - the number of bars to check - whether at least one deal was opened (only for optimization, 0 - do not use, like the next 2 parameters);
- ProfitToLossRatio - the amount of profit to loss (for optimization);
- MaxAllowableLoss - the maximum allowable loss in the account currency for the specified number of bars (for optimization);
- ShowInfo - show some information and parameters of found Doji candles;
- DrawExampleCandle - show examples of candles for trading, the settings of which are specified by the MinLongShadowPercent and MaxCandleBodyPercent parameters.