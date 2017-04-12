Trend Magnete

The Expert Advisor tries to enter the market at the beginning of a trend. If the price moves in the unfavorable direction, the EA hedges the deal by placing an opposite order with a larger volume. The EA will change direction in the course of the trend until it is captured.

The minimum distance for changing direction is specified by the Min Turn Step parameter, the actual distance can be longer and depends on the current volatility, it is controlled by the Mult Factor Next Orders parameter.

The EA shows good results on pairs with high volatility.

Recommended currency pairs: EURJPY, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURUSD





Input parameters

MagicNumber – magic number, identification number for a symbol.

– magic number, identification number for a symbol. Slippage – slippage

– slippage Lots – lot size

– lot size DepoPer001Lot – automatic lot calculation (specify amount per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used)





Parameters of the ATR Channels indicator

ATR Period - period of the ATR indicator

- period of the ATR indicator MA Period - period of the MA indicator

- period of the MA indicator Mult Factor First Order - multiplier for the first order, the value adjusts the channel width

- multiplier for the first order, the value adjusts the channel width Mult Factor Next Orders - multiplier for the hedging orders, the value adjusts the channel width





Parameters of the MACD indicator

FastEMA - fast EMA period

- fast EMA period SlowEMA - slow EMA period

- slow EMA period SignalSMA - signal EMA period





Hedging parameters

Min Turn Step - the minimum number of points for opening the opposite order

- the minimum number of points for opening the opposite order Lot Exponent First Turn - lot multiplier for the first hedging order

- lot multiplier for the first hedging order Lot Exponent Next Turn - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent hedging orders





Exit parameters

Profit – close orders when the specified profit in points is reached

– close orders when the specified profit in points is reached Lvl1 – number of the order, starting from which orders will be closed when the Profit_Lvl1 points are reached

– number of the order, starting from which orders will be closed when the Profit_Lvl1 points are reached Profit_Lvl1 – closing level after opening Lvl1 orders

– closing level after opening Lvl1 orders Lvl2 – number of the order, starting from which orders will be closed when the Profit_Lvl2 points are reached

– number of the order, starting from which orders will be closed when the Profit_Lvl2 points are reached Profit_Lvl2 – closing level after opening Lvl2 orders

– closing level after opening Lvl2 orders Lvl3 – number of the order, starting from which orders will be closed when the Profit_Lvl3 points are reached

– number of the order, starting from which orders will be closed when the Profit_Lvl3 points are reached Profit_Lvl3 – closing level after opening Lvl3 orders

TrailStart – number of points to start trailing stop

– number of points to start trailing stop TrailStop – distance from the current price (in points) to move the stop loss once the trailing stop is activated





Other Settings