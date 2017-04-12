Trend Magnete

3.75

The Expert Advisor tries to enter the market at the beginning of a trend. If the price moves in the unfavorable direction, the EA hedges the deal by placing an opposite order with a larger volume. The EA will change direction in the course of the trend until it is captured.

The minimum distance for changing direction is specified by the Min Turn Step parameter, the actual distance can be longer and depends on the current volatility, it is controlled by the Mult Factor Next Orders parameter.

The EA shows good results on pairs with high volatility.

Recommended currency pairs: EURJPY, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURUSD


Input parameters

  • MagicNumber – magic number, identification number for a symbol.
  • Slippage – slippage
  • Lots – lot size
  • DepoPer001Lot – automatic lot calculation (specify amount per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used)


Parameters of the ATR Channels indicator

  • ATR Period - period of the ATR indicator
  • MA Period - period of the MA indicator
  • Mult Factor First Order - multiplier for the first order, the value adjusts the channel width
  • Mult Factor Next Orders - multiplier for the hedging orders, the value adjusts the channel width


Parameters of the MACD indicator

  • FastEMA - fast EMA period
  • SlowEMA - slow EMA period
  • SignalSMA - signal EMA period


Hedging parameters

  • Min Turn Step - the minimum number of points for opening the opposite order
  • Lot Exponent First Turn - lot multiplier for the first hedging order
  • Lot Exponent Next Turn - lot multiplier for the second and subsequent hedging orders


Exit parameters

  • Profit – close orders when the specified profit in points is reached
  • Lvl1 – number of the order, starting from which orders will be closed when the Profit_Lvl1 points are reached
  • Profit_Lvl1 – closing level after opening Lvl1 orders
  • Lvl2 – number of the order, starting from which orders will be closed when the Profit_Lvl2 points are reached
  • Profit_Lvl2 – closing level after opening Lvl2 orders
  • Lvl3 – number of the order, starting from which orders will be closed when the Profit_Lvl3 points are reached
  • Profit_Lvl3 – closing level after opening Lvl3 orders
  • TrailStart – number of points to start trailing stop
  • TrailStop – distance from the current price (in points) to move the stop loss once the trailing stop is activated


Other Settings

  • StopByMaxOrdersOneSymbol - filter for opening deals, if the number of open orders on one of the currency pairs exceeds this value.
  • StopByMaxSymbolTrades - filter for opening deals, if the number of currency pairs with open deals exceeds this value.
Reviews 7
Aussie Trader
1054
Aussie Trader 2017.11.06 08:55 
 

I use only for EURJPY & USDJPY - Brilliant! Left running for the whole of last week with big red news - BOJ,FED,BOE,NFP and it still made profit

Christian Schuller
2200
Christian Schuller 2017.09.16 00:56 
 

Nice!

Roberto Cosimi
720
Roberto Cosimi 2018.08.25 17:12 
 

used with caution does his job well

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Roberto Cosimi
720
Roberto Cosimi 2018.08.25 17:12 
 

used with caution does his job well

Ugo Della Rocca
790
Ugo Della Rocca 2017.12.27 14:46 
 

also use the set reccomended i haven't profit

Aussie Trader
1054
Aussie Trader 2017.11.06 08:55 
 

I use only for EURJPY & USDJPY - Brilliant! Left running for the whole of last week with big red news - BOJ,FED,BOE,NFP and it still made profit

Andrea Porubska
1068
Andrea Porubska 2017.10.20 15:56 
 

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Christian Schuller
2200
Christian Schuller 2017.09.16 00:56 
 

Nice!

Gennadiy Voltornist
11909
Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.05.11 10:10 
 

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unclesam73
14
unclesam73 2017.04.26 21:10 
 

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