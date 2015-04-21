Supply and Demand Multi Timeframe Indicator

This is a multi timeframe version of the Supply and Demand indicator. It allows you to analyze a chart using the law of supply and demand on three different timeframes at a time. You will see zones of sales and purchases and determine the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator is based on the principle of market fractality.

Supply and demand zones show places where a strong buyer or seller has made the price reverse and change its direction. The indicator has several types of zones calculation. Color and width of zones are fully adjustable. Font and type of zones display can be changed as well. The alerts of price in zone, new zone formation, the break of zone and presense of price in zones on all timeframes are available. The Push notifications are presented as well.

Link to version for MetaTrader 5

Settings