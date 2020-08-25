DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryMACD

The EA is based on MACD indicator.

It also uses Stochastic and Laguerre filtering false signals.

It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe.

Signals to buy are generated if the MACD line crosses over the SIGNAL line in the negative area below the MACD open level, and when Stochastic has crossed InpStochOversold downwards, reached InpStochOversold and then crossed back up through InpStochOversold.

Signals to sell are generated if the MACD line crosses under the SIGNAL line in the positive area above the MACD open level, and when Stochastic has crossed InpStochOverbought upwards, reached InpStochOverbought, and then crossed back down through InpStochOverbought.

We will now apply game theory strategy on the future of per currency instead of a price chart of history. This is one level higher. Dynamic Market game theory is a special feature of Advanced Currency Health Bars indicator and you cannot find in any other Currency Meter! This is a very unique function. Dynamic Market game theory strategy Health Bars are based on the entire Market activity (all 35 pairs).

This EA can correct the future loss rate through my mathematical algorithm.

The EA works in any trading session. The work time1 and work time2 and work time3 parameter is intraday. It means that if you want to set a working time from 19:00 PM to 05:00 AM, for example, you should define two different intervals, such as 19:00 to 23:59 and 00:00 to 05:00.

The EA opens orders at a specific news time, such as 19:59 to 20:03 and M1 to H1 timeframe.

In any time range of the per pair chart, the Expert Advisor performs well in any time period backtest.

EA performance is the sum of the backtest performance of per currency pair

Note: MT4 backtesting cannot simulate all currency signal markets！EA is usually run directly in a demo or real account, and the results are more realistic than backtesting

Recommendations

Recommend pairs Any pairs

Time Frame F irst choice M5, or M15 to D1; For news transactions, choose M1 to H1 Recommend deposit First choice $5000 or 1000 to 10000USD or more Recommend settings Default lever 500 spread F irst choice 0 to 20，or 10 to 40





Input parameters

General setting

InpMagicNumber = 81537125 - EA's magic number.

InpPairs = "GBPUSD,EURUSD"



InpMaxSpread = 20 -- Forex Maximum SPREAD

InpFastEMAPeriod=8 -- Fast Period

InpSlowEMAPeriod=13 -- Slow Period

InpSignalPeriod=5 -- Signal Period

InpStochKPeriod=5 -- K line period

npStochDPeriod=3 -- D line period

InpStochSlowing=3 -- Slowing

InpLagierreOversold = 0 -- Lapierre Oversold

InpLagierreOverbought = 1 -- Lagierre Overbought



RiskPercent = Risk(%) or [-x=lot]

DecreaseFactor = 3 -- Used to decrease lot size after a loss is experienced to protect equity. Recommended not to change.

MaximumLosses = 3 -- Maximum number of losses per day willing to experience.

Margincutoff=800 -- Expert will stop trading if equity level decreases to that level($).



Maxtrades = 1000 -- Total number of positions on per currency pairs. You can change this number as you wish.

InpAllCloseLimitOrders = 3 -- Close All positions if the positions reach InpAllCloseLimitOrders and if the prefits reach InpTotalProfits

InpTotalProfits = 0 -- Profit target for closing all positions[0=Auto]

InpEquityDelta = 1.1 -- Equity target multiple for closing all positions

TakeProfit=200 -- Order takeprofit.

StopLoss=2000 -- Order stop loss. The larger the stop loss, the smaller the risk allocated lots, otherwise the larger the lot

Slippage=10 -- Permissible slippage.

InpOrderStep=300 -- Adjacent order step.

TrailingStop=0 -- Trailing stop.

InpDynamicHealthBars = 0 -- [X>0]:Static Health Bars (1 - 3); [X<=0]: Dynamic Health Bars

InpDistanceDivisor=3 -- Distance Divisor

InpIncreasedProfit=10 -- Increased Profit($) for GrowthRat

InpIsUseTradingTime = false

startPeriod1 = "08:15"

endPeriod1 = "08:35"

startPeriod2 = "13:45"

endPeriod2 = "14:42"

startPeriod3 = "22:15"

endPeriod3 = "22:45"

- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded.







