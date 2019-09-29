Tripple Scalper EA

3.25



Tripple Scalper EA is unique trend/scalping robot in the market for very low price!

EA can show good results with any broker, but most recommended is ECN broker with minimal spread (e.t.c 0.1,0.2,0.3,0.4 )

Suitable for most major pairs e.t.c EUR/USD. GBP/USD. USD/JPY. EUR/JPY.

Time frame uses M1/M5/M15.

The EA can trade with default settings!

Some best set files are attached  on "comments" section.

Thank You!



Reviews 4
Jurgen Liethoff
163
Jurgen Liethoff 2019.11.01 20:15 
 

so far so good

cadet21
69
cadet21 2020.10.01 19:13 
 

Pretty good EI, with low drawdown and good profit on the backtest.

Reply to review