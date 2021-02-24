Ox Bear Corrective Pro

EASTER SALE OFF!!! PAY ATTENTION FOR SETS TO EACH ASSET (YOU WILL FIND IT ON TELEGRAM CHANEL)





The Expert Advisor has the ability to trade simultaneously in Buy and Sell, regardless of where the price goes, fully automatically.





When calculating simple indicators, depending on the ATR, you can adjust to any instrument.





XAGUSD (Silver), FX and others (the settings for each instrument are different and are located in the Telegram channel https://t.me/oxbearpro) Instruments: VIX, Nasdaq,others (the settings for each instrument are different and are located in the Telegram channel





Features of the Expert:





1. The ability to maintain 2 grids (in both directions) together or one grid for Buy or Sell - in order to use the entire price movement and make a profit even when the price goes not in our direction for a long time;





2. Possibility to indicate separately the starting lot for the Buy grid and for the Sell grid - if a certain instrument goes mainly in one direction, then you can increase the lot for this type of orders;





3. The ability to dynamically change the distance between orders for a certain series of already open orders - this allows you to significantly reduce the drawdown when the price moves not in our direction;





4. The ability to dynamically change TakeProfit for a certain series of already open orders - to increase profit during normal grid operation, and in case of a drawdown, decrease TakeProfit to quickly close the grid;





5. When the grid is closed, a new one opens immediately - without waiting for a new bar to make a profit, when the price moves quickly in our direction and closes the grid. And this allows you to increase the timeframe of work without significant changes in profit;





6. The work of the robot has been optimized so that it works correctly with manual intervention, namely, if you close an order (in whole or in part), the robot will automatically recalculate TakeProfit for all open orders and the next order will be opened relative to the open volume.





SETTINGS WINDOW:





LotMultiplikator: sets the multiplier of the next open lot





LotBuy: sets the initial lot to buy





LotSell: the initial lot for sale is set





TakeProfit: distance to TP is set (number of points)





Step: the distance to the next order is set





IsChangeStep: True / False (On / Off) Enables or disables the expansion of the step for opening subsequent orders





CountOpenOrders: sets the number of orders after which an extended or narrowed step is applied





NewStep: a new step for opening orders is set (provided IsChangeStep: True and CountOpenOrders: the number of orders is set)





IsChangeTakeProfit: True / False Enable or disable setting a new distance to TP





CountOpenOrdersForTP: sets the number of orders after which the TP changes (a smaller value from the initial one moves the TP closer to the price)





NewTakeProfit: new distance is set to TP (provided IsChangeTakeProfit: True and CountOpenOrdersForTP: set number of orders)





UseBuyNetwork: True / False (On / Off the Expert for opening orders in BUY)





UseSellNetwork: True / False (On / Off the Expert for opening orders in SELL)





Magic: 11111111 (Order ID) leave unchanged





ColorStatictic: Changes in the text color of the info window on the chart when the Expert Advisor is on (Change at will, depending on the used chart background)





FontSizeForStatisticInfo: Changing the font size of the info window on the chart





PaddingForStatisticInfo: Changes in line spacing in info window on a chart





Broker and Deposit Recommendations:





-Minimum Spread and Swaps;





-Deposit is recommended from 1000$;





-Need to use a virtual server.





Default EURUSD settings:





Place TakeProfit 100, and after 5 orders reduce to 50 points, step 170, and after 5 orders 400, timeframe M15, Deposit is desirable not less than $ 1000 with a minimum lot. (set file is in the advisor's Telegram channel)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/942864#!tab=account



Telegram Channel:

https://t.me/oxbearpro (here you will find screenshots, statements from two accounts for two instruments EURUSD and VIX, other instruments will be added as needed).





PS. Updates will add additional tools (publications will be in the Telegram channel)