Ox Bear Corrective Pro

EASTER SALE OFF!!! PAY ATTENTION FOR SETS TO EACH ASSET (YOU WILL FIND IT ON TELEGRAM CHANEL)


The Expert Advisor has the ability to trade simultaneously in Buy and Sell, regardless of where the price goes, fully automatically.

When calculating simple indicators, depending on the ATR, you can adjust to any instrument.

Instruments: VIX, Nasdaq, XAGUSD (Silver), FX and others (the settings for each instrument are different and are located in the Telegram channel https://t.me/oxbearpro)

Features of the Expert:

1. The ability to maintain 2 grids (in both directions) together or one grid for Buy or Sell - in order to use the entire price movement and make a profit even when the price goes not in our direction for a long time;

2. Possibility to indicate separately the starting lot for the Buy grid and for the Sell grid - if a certain instrument goes mainly in one direction, then you can increase the lot for this type of orders;

3. The ability to dynamically change the distance between orders for a certain series of already open orders - this allows you to significantly reduce the drawdown when the price moves not in our direction;

4. The ability to dynamically change TakeProfit for a certain series of already open orders - to increase profit during normal grid operation, and in case of a drawdown, decrease TakeProfit to quickly close the grid;

5. When the grid is closed, a new one opens immediately - without waiting for a new bar to make a profit, when the price moves quickly in our direction and closes the grid. And this allows you to increase the timeframe of work without significant changes in profit;

6. The work of the robot has been optimized so that it works correctly with manual intervention, namely, if you close an order (in whole or in part), the robot will automatically recalculate TakeProfit for all open orders and the next order will be opened relative to the open volume.

SETTINGS WINDOW:

LotMultiplikator: sets the multiplier of the next open lot

LotBuy: sets the initial lot to buy

LotSell: the initial lot for sale is set

TakeProfit: distance to TP is set (number of points)

Step: the distance to the next order is set

IsChangeStep: True / False (On / Off) Enables or disables the expansion of the step for opening subsequent orders

CountOpenOrders: sets the number of orders after which an extended or narrowed step is applied

NewStep: a new step for opening orders is set (provided IsChangeStep: True and CountOpenOrders: the number of orders is set)

IsChangeTakeProfit: True / False Enable or disable setting a new distance to TP

CountOpenOrdersForTP: sets the number of orders after which the TP changes (a smaller value from the initial one moves the TP closer to the price)

NewTakeProfit: new distance is set to TP (provided IsChangeTakeProfit: True and CountOpenOrdersForTP: set number of orders)

UseBuyNetwork: True / False (On / Off the Expert for opening orders in BUY)

UseSellNetwork: True / False (On / Off the Expert for opening orders in SELL)

Magic: 11111111 (Order ID) leave unchanged

ColorStatictic: Changes in the text color of the info window on the chart when the Expert Advisor is on (Change at will, depending on the used chart background)

FontSizeForStatisticInfo: Changing the font size of the info window on the chart

PaddingForStatisticInfo: Changes in line spacing in info window on a chart

Broker and Deposit Recommendations:

-Minimum Spread and Swaps;

-Deposit is recommended from 1000$;

-Need to use a virtual server.

Default EURUSD settings:

Place TakeProfit 100, and after 5 orders reduce to 50 points, step 170, and after 5 orders 400, timeframe M15, Deposit is desirable not less than $ 1000 with a minimum lot. (set file is in the advisor's Telegram channel)

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/942864#!tab=account

Telegram Channel:

https://t.me/oxbearpro (here you will find screenshots, statements from two accounts for two instruments EURUSD and VIX, other instruments will be added as needed).


PS. Updates will add additional tools (publications will be in the Telegram channel)
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Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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