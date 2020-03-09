Auto Gold Strategy

The Gold market with a lot of volatility always brings many trading opportunities. We continuously research and develop unique trading strategies for Gold and synthesize them into EA Auto Gold Strategy. This is an automatic trading robot exclusively for the Gold market, it is programmed to integrate 3 trading strategies, each strategy is a different set of signal logic rules. You can experiment with strategies and choose your favorite in the settings panel.

The EA has a simple and easy to use setting interface. So there is no need for complicated set files. You just need to choose a strategy in the settings and start using it.

Settings:

 + Spread Limit: 50 points

 + Money Management (MM): True or False

 + Risk (MM): 1.0 to 10.0 (if MM True, lot size per 100,000 balance)

 + Manual Lot Size: 0.01 (if MM False)

 + Strategy: Trategy A or B or C

 + Take Profit: 500 points

 + Stop Loss: 1000 points

 + Use Trailing Stop: True or False

 + Trailing Stop: 20 points

 + Magic Number: 123456

Feature:

 + Fully automated trading 24/5.

 + No need in a large initial deposit.

 + Always uses Stop Loss to protect capital.

 + Position trailing stop is used.

 + High winrate.

Recommend:

 + Timeframe: M5 or M1.

 + Pair: XAUUSD (Gold).

 + Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 200 USD.


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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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