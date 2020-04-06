KiPollatorGeminiTankMT4

Title: KiPollator Gemini Tank: Hybrid AI Trading System (Grid + Sniper)

Short Description: Advanced 3-in-1 EA combining robust Grid logic ("Tank"), Precision Trend entries ("Investor"), and Neural Network filtering. Build GOLD 4.12.

Full Description:

KiPollator Gemini Tank represents the next generation of algorithmic trading. It is not just a standard grid bot; it is a hybrid machine capable of adapting to market conditions using the proprietary KiP GEM COMBO indicators and the KiP Pattern Oracle (AI Module).

The system is designed to provide stability ("The Tank") while sniping precise entries ("The Investor"), all under the supervision of a Neural Network filter.

🔥 THREE TRADING MODES:

  1. TANK (Smart Grid): The core profit generator. Uses dynamic step averaging logic. Entries are strictly filtered by Trend Direction (GEM) and AI probability. It adapts to volatility rather than fighting it.

  2. INVESTOR (H4 Sniper): A conservative, trend-following strategy. It hunts for high-probability reversals on H4 timeframes using RSI/MA confluence. Perfect for stable, long-term growth.

  3. INTRADAY (Breakout): Semi-auto logic based on Daily High/Low breakouts. It trades only when the trend is confirmed by the AI, capturing volatility spikes.

🧠 AI NEURAL FILTER (The Brain): The integrated Neural Pattern Oracle scans historical data (default 2000 bars) to recognize price patterns. If the AI confidence is low, it blocks risky trades, protecting your equity during uncertain markets.

🛡️ SAFETY & PROTECTION:

  • FUSE Button: Emergency manual override to close positions and pause trading instantly.

  • Smart Exit: Logic to exit losing grids early if indicators (RSI/MA) signal a trend reversal.

  • Hard StopLoss: Physical StopLoss in points for catastrophe protection.

  • Equity Stop & Auto Profit: Locks in profit targets in currency.

  • On-Chart Control: Interactive panel with "Sticky Buttons" (Stop Buy, Stop Sell, Close All) for full manual control.

⚙️ KEY FEATURES:

  • Visual Dashboard: Info-panel with status lights (GEM/AI Status). See instantly if the trend is UP, DOWN, or WAIT.

  • Optimization Ready: New Calc_TF feature allows trading on lower timeframes (M1/M5) while calculating AI logic on higher timeframes (H1/H4), ensuring fast backtests and stable signals.

  • No "Black Box": You see the indicators and the logic on the chart.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

  • Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: H1 or H4 (Recommended for stability).

  • Min Deposit: $500 (Standard) or $50 (Cent accounts).

  • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 operation.


Recommended products
Crazy Grid
Gennady Kuznetsov
Experts
CRAZY GRID It is very important that the ADVISER alone trades on the account! The CRAZY GRID Forex Expert Advisor works on an indicator grid strategy on the XAUUSD (GOLD) pair. The EA opens a lot of orders, so it can be used on accounts connected to the rebate service. The Expert Advisor is relatively safe for a deposit, since with a loss of 2% (the amount of loss is configurable),  it will close all orders and start the trading cycle from the beginning. Timeframe - 1 minute, Currency pair
GRV Grid
Roman Gergert
Experts
GRV Grid expert Advisor is a regular grid trader trading in both directions. The peculiarity of this grid is that subsequent orders in the grid are opened not only upon reaching the set step but also on the basis of the signal, which allows not to accumulate a lot of orders that can very quickly drain the entire Deposit. The EA makes a decision based on the signals from THE mA indicator and the trend filter. The EA trades almost non-stop, i.e. there are almost always open orders, so for stable
Grid EA with Smart mode
Dmitriy Tyunin
Experts
The Grid EA (with smart mode) is based on a strategy with a dynamic grid channel that can withstand long absence of rollback. The robot can be used for trading any instruments after a proper optimization. With default parameters, it is recommended for: EURUSD, EURJPY, CADJPY, GBPUSD NZDUSD. Monitoring of EA trading:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/538873 Key Features Fully automated trading Customizable deposit protection Forced order closing and planned trade pauses Virtual Take profit and St
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
AEC Scalper
Gennady Kuznetsov
Experts
AEC Scalper I bring to your attention the AEC Scalper trading Advisor. The adviser works from 20:00 to 22:00 GMT. For testing in the strategy tester, the trading time should be set from 23:00 to 1:00. The EA works well on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD  M5 Timeframe. Minimum deposit from $100 Trading is conducted on ECN accounts with a low spread. Leverage from 1:100 Trading is conducted in a
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Experts
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
BBMA Grid Combination
Kahfi Pangariduwan
5 (1)
Experts
BBMAGC   BBMAGC  is an automatic trading system with a work strategy obtained from famous BBMA indicator combine with advance grid system . This EA use dangerous trading systems like martingale and grid so please understand the risk before using this EA Time Frame: H1 Symbol: best result on EUR/USD, GBPUSD, GBPCAD VPS recommended 4/5 digit broker Min Deposit 1000$ Low spread always better Since you using Grid system, always trade using money that you are willing to lose. When you use an expert a
Ichimoku 3D
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Ichimoku 3D This Expert Advisor is based on the Ichimoku indicator using the principle of 3 Elder screens. There are 4 types of opening trades in this Expert Advisor: 1 is when there is the same buy or sell signal on 3 timeframes 2-This is when 2 timeframes have the same buy signal and 1 timeframe has the same sell signal or vice versa 3-This is when 1 timeframe is a buy signal and 2 timeframe is a sell signal or vice versa 4-This is when 1 timeframe signal to buy on the average timeframe
PairsTrading
Evgenii Kuznetsov
3.67 (9)
Experts
The EA identifies divergences in two correlated currency pairs and trades in the direction where they converge back. Working timeframe: M30 Input parameters MagicNumber - identification number for the EA. OrdersComment - comment to order, automatic if an empty value is set. Lots - lot size. DepoPer001Lot - automatic lot calculation (specify the balance per 0.01 lot) (if 0, the value from 'Lots' parameter is used). TimeFrame - working timeframe. Symbol #2 - correlated currency. Symbol #2 reverse
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Multi Indicator Signal
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Indicator Strategy EA MT4 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 4 trading tool designed to automate trade entries and exits using nine technical indicators: ADX, Bollinger Bands, CCI, MACD, Moving Average, RSI, Stochastic, Awesome Oscillator, and RVI. Offering extensive customization with multiple entry/exit strategies and AND/OR/NA combination modes, this EA provides traders with unparalleled flexibility. Extensively back-tested, it ensures precise signal generation, robust risk management, and
Harmonica Japan
Alexander Chertnik
3 (1)
Experts
Expert Advisor trading Harmonic Patterns. All trades covered by fixed   Stop Loss &   Take Profit. Minimum trading deposit   150 $ . Expert designer to run on USDJPY 15m . chart. No Grid. No Martingale. Works with high spread This EA operates only once per bar opening.       EA uses several different strategies and enters sometimes both directions. part of the patterns the EA will ignore and not trade. 4 different ATR indicators used as filters. SL & TP calculated by the pattern size, the use
Telegram Gold Crusher
Krzysztof Opalinski
Experts
TELEGRAM GOLD CRUSHER EA - Next Generation Trading System! LIMITED TIME OFFER! FIRST 5 COPIES: $39 USD AFTER THAT: $99 USD Don't miss this chance to save $60! Only a few spots left at this introductory price! HOW IT WORKS? Gold Crusher is an advanced automated trading system combining the power of two most popular technical indicators: Stochastic - detects extre
Trend Momentum
Gonzalo Melendi Mancebo
Experts
Trend Momentum use indicators as EMAs, MACD and an algorithm to detect trends. After first conditions as been reached, it computes crossing angles of the EMAs to set the trigger. Money management is aloud to set percentage lots or fixed lot. After TP1 is reached, SL is moved to Entry point in order to reduce risk. Parameters for Buy Trades and Sell Trades are separated for optimization process. Default parameters EURUSD - 1H.
GoldMine EA MT4
Jerald Jay Cruz
Experts
No force entry and not martingale!!! This EA is designed to identify the best setup trades, executing approximately 3 to 5 high-quality trades per week on each currency pair. This Expert Advisor (EA) is tailored for XAU/USD (Gold)  and operates on a 5-minute time frame . The strategy combines the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with a Moving Average (MA) to identify trade opportunities and manage exits effectively. Key Features: CCI-Based Entry : The EA watches for the CCI to cross extreme l
EA Super scalper universal
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The Super scalper universal is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor, which uses five indicators. Each open position is protected by a hidden stop order managed by an advanced modification algorithm. When searching for the suitable signals, the EA uses the integrated indicator in conjunction with the trend and time filters, as well as the volatility filter. It use dynamic position closure, which considers the location where the order had been opened and the subsequent price action. Profit is
LossLess Neuron
Vladimir Tkach
4 (7)
Experts
The Expert Advisor receives signals from an artificial neural network that uses the RSI indicator. Trades are closed by the opposite signals. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the bar. The EA also has the following functions: changing a position volume in proportion to the change in balance (function for the tester); transfer of unprofitable trades into breakeven; Parameters Start with lot - initial position volume increased in proportion to the balance change; Lotsize by balanc
FREE
IMA Recover Loss
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
IMA Recover Loss is the expert advisor based on moving average and some technical indicators. This concept uses statistical tools that help in price analysis. By creating a trend line to find trading signals. This expert advisor has developed and improved the moving average to work well with current data and reduce delays. Long and Short Trade Signals: The method for using the Multiple Moving Average indicator is to trade a basic moving average crossover system using all of the MAs. This system
SPARK Liquidity breakout for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
3.75 (4)
Experts
Automated trading should help you grow your capital — not confuse you with endless settings and theories. SPARK is a lightweight yet effective Expert Advisor designed to give beginners a confident start with a focus on precision and simplicity. Why is SPARK different? Focused on EUR/USD: The EA is specifically optimized for EUR/USD, one of the most liquid and stable currency pairs. Built on liquidity breakout logic: SPARK identifies and reacts to unique liquidity zones where price is likely to b
FREE
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
Experts
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Advanced Easy Martingale
Teng Qi Sheng Joshua
Experts
Advanced Easy Martingale An easy to use martingale EA with advanced parameters and well designed handles to manage and reduce risk. Also known as  - Buy & Sell martingale  - 2 way martingale   - little martingale Key info Works on any pair (recommend 1 Hr Chart) Consider starting with EURJPY, GBPUSD, and GBPJPY Recommended capital: $4k - $5k per chart, based on starting lot size of 0.01  Sample set files (higher risk:  download ; lower risk: download ) Use it at your own risk, use capital you
FREE
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Pattern and level
Dmitrii Orlovskii
Experts
Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2286646?source=Site +Signals+My   trading since February.    The risk is 0.25% per transaction from the deposit( recommended) The Expert Advisor searches for 16 patterns of 4 bars at a strong support or resistance level. The   testing   was   conducted   over   the   period   of   15   years   2010-2024 ( 12 )   with   a   fixed   risk   of   $ 25   per   trade   ( test ) ,   which   is   the   equivalent   of   0.25 %   of   $ 10,000   dollars   ( or
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Reversepro Smartsma ea mt4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
ReversePro SmartSMA EA – A Fully Customizable Moving Average Strategy ReversePro SmartSMA EA is an advanced yet fully customizable trading tool designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) is not pre-optimized, allowing you the flexibility to adjust its settings to fit your trading style, risk management preferences, and market conditions. How It Works This EA is based on the well-known Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossover strategy, enhanced with addi
EA Night Eagle Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
1 (1)
Experts
The EA is based on a scalping strategy in a calm market time. In quiet times, the price on the chart is almost always in the Flat, and the EA trades in the flat. The EA provide a variety of filters to filter out trend situations and trade only during flat price periods. Each trade uses a stop loss and take profit. Also, smart filters for fixing the transfer of stops to profit. To create a strategy, we used historical data with a history quality of 99.9%. The EA has the following features: Uses a
FDM Strategy
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
FDM Strategy is an Expert Advisor based on fractals and five dimension method. Five Dimensions expert system is developed based on a theory combining the Chaos Theory with the trading psychology and the effects that each has on the market movement. There is also an ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) used as a trading filter. Long and Short Trade Signals: If fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth (red line), the pending Sell Stop order must be placed 1 p
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strategy.
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict risk control , making it suitable for both Forex pairs and Gold (XA
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.83 (29)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Experts
Titan AI is a next-generation automated trading system developed by the expert team at MX Robots , combining cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence with deep financial expertise. This EA has been trained on high-quality market data , including Real Tick, MBP (Market by Price), and MBO (Market by Order) data — the same type of data used by institutional trading systems — to deliver consistent and intelligent decision-making across multiple markets. Titan AI is designed as a portfolio trading system
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introduction to DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Overview DCA CYCLEMAX is a powerful semi-automatic grid trading program (EA) optimized for assets that exhibit strong directional trends in the market. It is especially effective for assets with high volatility and a steady directional trend, such as Gold (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100), and cryptocurrencies. Using the DCA (Dollar-Cost Ave
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Experts
Be sure to contact me after purchase by writing a private message! Also, if you have any questions before purchasing, feel free to ask them. Only a few copies left at $129. Next price is $399 Live signal Monitoring MT5 version Meet your trusted crypto market assistant — Bitcoin Scalper Pro. This is the perfect solution for those who want to trade Bitcoin professionally and efficiently! This unique trading advisor is designed specifically for Bitcoin trading and uses a powerful price level br
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Flash sale 24 hours - Only $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to run for the HFT challenge, trading with the US30 pair. For more top Expert Advisors and Indicators, visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller I am Los, please subscribe to receive more updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ What is HFT? High-frequency trading (HFT) is a trading method that utilizes powerful computer programs to execute a large number
Pingo AI
Anastasiya Morozova
2 (1)
Experts
Pingo Pingo is a fully automated trading robot designed for stable and secure trading in the forex market. The advisor is designed with an emphasis on strict risk control and the absence of dangerous strategies such as martingale, grids, or averaging. MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/155602 How it works Pingo analyzes price patterns and short-term market dynamics using intelligent volatility filters. The robot identifies impulse and correction zones to enter the market with
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Exp TickSniper
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (30)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper is a fast tick scalper that automatically selects parameters for each currency pair separately. The EA has been developed based on experience gained in almost 10 years of EA programming. The EA performs short-term trades using smart trailing stop and based on the current currency pair data, its quotes, specification and spread. The averaging strategy is used to prevent losses caused by the signals detection algorithm. If an open position suffers a certain loss, then the function
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
More from author
KiPollator 19 MT45 4
Kirill Potemkin
Experts
Hello.   After a long development path (already 123 versions), I have decided to implement three trading modes: manual, semi-automatic "INTRADAY_MANUAL [period_M1]", automatic "INTRADAY_AUTO [period_H4]", semi-automatic "INVESTOR_AUTO [period_H4]".  The recommended trading instrument is "gold". Recommended timeframes for launching trading are M1 and H4.  To test on the tester, I recommend enabling the automatic mode "INTRADAY_AUTO [period_H4]" and the H4 timeframe.  Testing has been suc
KiPollator 19 MT45
Kirill Potemkin
Experts
Hello.   After a long development path (already 123 versions), I have decided to implement three trading modes: manual, semi-automatic "INTRADAY_MANUAL [period_M1]", automatic "INTRADAY_AUTO [period_H4]", semi-automatic "INVESTOR_AUTO [period_H4]".  The recommended trading instrument is "gold". Recommended timeframes for launching trading are M1 and H4.  To test on the tester, I recommend enabling the automatic mode "INTRADAY_AUTO [period_H4]" and the H4 timeframe.  Testing has been suc
KiPollatorGeminiTank
Kirill Potemkin
Experts
Title: KiPollator Gemini Tank: Hybrid AI Trading System (Grid + Sniper) Short Description: Advanced 3-in-1 EA combining robust Grid logic ("Tank"), Precision Trend entries ("Investor"), and Neural Network filtering. Build GOLD 4.12. Full Description: KiPollator Gemini Tank represents the next generation of algorithmic trading. It is not just a standard grid bot; it is a hybrid machine capable of adapting to market conditions using the proprietary KiP GEM COMBO indicators and the KiP Pattern Ora
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review