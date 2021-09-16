EA Dark Magic MT4
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 11 August 2022
- Activations: 10
Requirements
Hedging account!
EA work with any brokerage conditions
EA should run on a VPS continuously
Information
Working symbol EUR, USD, GBP, GOLD, any pair
Working Timeframe: M15/M30/H1
Min deposit: $500 (1 Pair)
Min leverage 1:500
MM = TRUE (Automatic lot calculation according to your risk)
MM = FALSE (No Automatic lot calculation)
Risk = Risk % will work if your Auto Lot is True
Lot Size= If MM is False then your manual lot will work
Multiplier = Multiplier lot size
Target $ Profit = it will calculate auto profit in buy/sell trade and will close trade when it reach to set profit.
Open On New Candle :- If you set TRUE , then it will open new trade on every new candle. for this function small TF can be dangerous (Recommended D1)
Start hr :- set time to start EA
End hr :- set time to End EA
DISCLAIMER:-
Please note that foreign exchange and other leveraged trading involve a significant risk of loss. This may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose all of your invested capital. You should NEVER invest money you cannot afford to lose. Before trading, please understand the risks involve.
it is more of the same, martingale + grid, you really end up burning the account and there are no configured and recommended sets that have already been tested by the author, I really do not recommend it if you are looking for something low risk.