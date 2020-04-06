ForexEA GOLD

This expert advisor optimized especially for XAU USD or GOLD. You can also use it other currencies and insturments.

Optimized parameters for M5 time frame in XAU USD, ecn broker, low spread and low commission. Other successful results can be found M15 , H1 and H4 timframes with different settings.

I will add other timeframe settings later.

* Before the strategy test, ensure that the data in your platform's history is reliable.