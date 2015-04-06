Bitsgap scalping bot
- Experts
-
Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Bitsgap scalping bot is a fully automatic scalping trading system. This robot automatically analyzes the market using the ATR indicator. Then the robot automatically opens and closes orders. The robot automatically calculates the lot of opened trades to achieve maximum efficiency with minimal drawdown.
Recommendations:
- run the robot on an ECN account.
- minimum deposit 200$
- currency pair GBPUSD
- timeframe H1
Robot Advantages:
- does not use martingale.
- does not use a grid.
- does not use hedging.
- does not use risky trading strategies.
- trades with minimal drawdown.
- transactions are accompanied by TakeProfit and StopLoss.
- opens trading operations every day.
- can work in USA market.
- each client receives technical support 7 days a week. We consult constantly. We help to install and configure the robot for correction.
Robot settings:
- period - the period of the ATR indicator, which is used for market analysis.
- Risk - trading lot size. It is indicated as a ratio to the size of the deposit. With the growth of the deposit, the size of the lot will also increase.
- StopLoss - stop loss size for each trade. Specified in points.
- TakeProfit - take profit size for each trade. Specified in points.
- TrailingStop - trailing stop size in points.
- Accumulation - a filter for the ATR indicator that will filter out false signals.
- Distance_step - distance to pending orders in points.
- Magic - magic number. Each robot is unique.