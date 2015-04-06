Rsi M15 M30 H1 With Button

RSI M15, M30, H1-Based Expert Advisor

The RSI M15, M30, H1-Based Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated automated trading system designed to execute trades based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) across multiple timeframes: 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1). This multi-timeframe approach allows the EA to provide a more comprehensive view of market conditions, leading to more informed and accurate trading decisions.

Multi-Timeframe RSI Analysis:

  • The EA monitors the RSI on three different timeframes (M15, M30, H1) to confirm trade signals.
  • By using multiple timeframes, the EA ensures better accuracy in determining overbought or oversold conditions.

Signal Confirmation:

  • Before executing any trade, the EA cross-checks the RSI signals from the lower timeframes (M15 and M30) with the higher timeframe (H1) to avoid false entries.
  • Trades are only executed when all timeframes align, providing stronger confirmation of trend direction.

Overbought & Oversold Conditions:

  • By default, the EA looks for RSI levels above 70 to trigger buy orders and RSI levels below 30 to trigger sell orders.
  • StrategyInvers Setting: If the input StrategyInvers = true, the EA will reverse the logic:
    • RSI levels above 70 will trigger sell orders, and RSI levels below 30 will trigger buy orders. This allows for an inverted trading strategy based on the user's preference.

Customizable Parameters:

  • Traders can adjust stop-loss and take-profit levels to tailor the EA to their risk tolerance and trading preferences.
  • Customizable settings allow for flexible risk management strategies.

Risk Management & Capital Protection:

  • The EA includes features such as trailing stop-loss and fixed lot size, helping protect the trader's capital and manage risk effectively.

How it Works:

  1. Trade Entry:
    • When the RSI on all three timeframes (M15, M30, and H1) enters either the overbought or oversold zone, the EA generates a trade signal.
    • The EA places buy orders when the RSI is above 70 and sell orders when the RSI is below 30.
    • If StrategyInvers =false, the EA will  logic (sell above 70, buy below 30).
  2. Trade Filters:
    • The EA employs filters like volatility and trend strength to avoid trading in choppy or non-trending markets, enhancing the quality of trades.

Advantages:

  • Reduced False Signals: By using multiple timeframes, the EA filters out weak signals that might lead to losses in single-timeframe strategies.
  • Hands-Free Trading: Automates market analysis and trading execution, allowing traders to focus on other tasks while the EA follows pre-set parameters.
  • Adaptability: The EA works in both trending and ranging markets, providing flexibility in different market conditions.

This RSI M15, M30, H1-Based EA is ideal for traders looking for a reliable, automated solution to capture high-probability trades using one of the most trusted indicators in technical analysis, with the added flexibility of an inversion strategy through the Strategy Invers option.


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Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Firoz T P
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Description: This code implements a trading strategy using multiple RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators from different timeframes. The user can enable or disable the use of RSI values for specific timeframes by setting boolean variables (RSI_M5, RSI_M15, RSI_M30, RSI_H1, RSI_H4) to true or false.  RSI_M5 = true RSI_M15 = true RSI_M30 = false RSI_H1 = false RSI_H4 = false In this case, the strategy will only trigger buy/sell signals based on the conditions for M5 and M15, ignoring the other
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