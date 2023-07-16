UT Bot Plus with Bonus ExpertAdvisor

Make Sure to Read the Description! UT Bot Plus contains free EA!

The EA can be downloaded from telegram channel: https://t.me/+NSOJTvH39fNhZmU0

Unlock the Power of Automated Trading with UT BOT Indicator, Integrated with a FREE EA! ( Limited time offer )
This version has been expanded to include multiple additional filtering options. These options are fully configurable and can be switched on and off.

This versatile UT BOT indicator is crafted and optimized to work seamlessly with the FREE Expert Advisor (EA) add-on available on Telegram. By segregating into a separate EA and Indicator, you're presented with greater control and the flexibility to choose between manual trading or automated EA operations. Ever had to step away from your computer but still needed to keep a pulse on market happenings? Problem solved! Just launch the EA configured to your unique trading strategy based on this indicator, and reclaim your valuable time! Don't be a slave to your computer!

1. **Versatility**: The indicator employs various technical analysis techniques, including Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and Average True Range (ATR), to adapt to market changes efficiently.
   
2. **Real-time Analysis**: It uses real-time data to compute potential market movements, enabling traders to make informed decisions swiftly.
   
3. **Multitime Frame Compatibility**: This feature allows users to apply the indicator on different time frames, making it useful for both short-term and long-term trading strategies.
   
4. **Notification System**: The indicator includes a well-designed notification system that sends alerts whenever significant market trends or changes occur.
   
5. **User-friendly Interface**: Despite its complexity, the interface is designed for ease of use, with clear visual elements and straightforward control settings. 

6. **Customizability**: The indicator parameters can be easily adjusted according to the user's trading style or market conditions, offering a high level of customization. 

7. **Performance Optimization**: The indicator is optimized to minimize the computational load, ensuring smooth operation even on less powerful systems.
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Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
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ANNA SHCHERBINA
Indicators
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
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Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
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Indicators
this indicator is a Spike detector indicator, it is specially designed to trade Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 and Crash 500 We recommend using it on Deriv Boom and Crash indices only Its setting is intuitive, familiar, easy to use it has notification functions; audible notifications and push notifications. this tool is simple to use, easy to handle This update is based on different strategies for spikes
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