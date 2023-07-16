UT Bot Plus with Bonus ExpertAdvisor





The EA can be downloaded from telegram channel: Make Sure to Read the Description! UT Bot Plus contains free EA!The EA can be downloaded from telegram channel: https://t.me/ +NSOJTvH39fNhZmU0





Unlock the Power of Automated Trading with UT BOT Indicator, Integrated with a FREE EA! ( Limited time offer )

This version has been expanded to include multiple additional filtering options. These options are fully configurable and can be switched on and off.





This versatile UT BOT indicator is crafted and optimized to work seamlessly with the FREE Expert Advisor (EA) add-on available on Telegram. By segregating into a separate EA and Indicator, you're presented with greater control and the flexibility to choose between manual trading or automated EA operations. Ever had to step away from your computer but still needed to keep a pulse on market happenings? Problem solved! Just launch the EA configured to your unique trading strategy based on this indicator, and reclaim your valuable time! Don't be a slave to your computer!





1. **Versatility**: The indicator employs various technical analysis techniques, including Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and Average True Range (ATR), to adapt to market changes efficiently.

2. **Real-time Analysis**: It uses real-time data to compute potential market movements, enabling traders to make informed decisions swiftly.

3. **Multitime Frame Compatibility**: This feature allows users to apply the indicator on different time frames, making it useful for both short-term and long-term trading strategies.

4. **Notification System**: The indicator includes a well-designed notification system that sends alerts whenever significant market trends or changes occur.

5. **User-friendly Interface**: Despite its complexity, the interface is designed for ease of use, with clear visual elements and straightforward control settings.





6. **Customizability**: The indicator parameters can be easily adjusted according to the user's trading style or market conditions, offering a high level of customization.





7. **Performance Optimization**: The indicator is optimized to minimize the computational load, ensuring smooth operation even on less powerful systems.