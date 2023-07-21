KT COG Robot MT5

KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator. The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine.

The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line. 


Adaptive Filtration

Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acceleration/deceleration. The end result of such combination is that we get a smooth leading indicator in which the crossover can be used as the buy/sell signals.


Features

  • Go fully automated with our KT COG indicator
  • No additional download is required. Indicators and dependencies are embedded into the EA. 
  • Boost EA performance using inbuilt filters like Session, MMI, Vortex, Volatility, Market Regime and more.
  • Ability to choose the Stop loss and Take Profit in pips or using volatility.
  • Three stage partial closing to capture the available profits at the right time.
  • Flexible Stop loss trailing to prevent the winning turning into losing. 
  • Protection against Black Swan events using the Max. Loss function.


Input Parameters

----- Configure Trade Settings -----
Lot Size Method:  Fixed Lot Size/Auto Lot Size
Risk Per Trade: Risk percentage per trade.

----- Set Indicator Parameters -----
COG Period:  Suitable value between 10 and 100.
Smoothing Period: Suitable value between 3 and 15.
Smart Filtration: true/false

----- Choose Exit Settings -----
Use Stop loss:  true/false
Stop loss Method:  pips/volatility
Use Take Profit:  true/false
Take Profit Method:  pips/volatility
Use SL Trailing:  true/false
SL Trailing Method:  pips/volatility

----- Set the Filters -----
Trading Sessions:  All | Asian | London | New York | Asian-London | London-New York | New York-Asian
Trend Filter:  true/false
Volatility Filter:  true/false
Vortex Filter:  true/false
MMI Filter:  true/false

----- Miscellaneous Settings -----
Max Loss Protection:  true/false
Logging:  true/false (EA logs all its operation in the journal tab)
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Ayush V Jain
5 (4)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
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Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT MACD Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and oscillator. If your trading strategy anticipates the trend reversal, you can include the MACD regular divergence to speculate the potential turning points. And if your trading strategy based on the trend continuation, MACD hidden divergence would be a good fit. Limitations of KT MACD Divergence Using the macd divergence as a standalone entry signal can be a risky affair. Every divergence can't be interprete
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
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KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
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