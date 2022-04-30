KT Advance Ichimoku

KT Advance Ichimoku plot the arrows and provide alerts for the four trading strategies based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. The generated signals can be filtered by other Ichimoku elements. 


Four Strategies based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo


1.Tenkan-Kijun Cross

  • Buy Arrow: When Tenkan-Sen cross above the Kijun-Sen.
  • Sell Arrow: When Tenkan-Sen cross below the Kijun-Sen.

2.Kumo Cloud Breakout

  • Buy Arrow: When price close above the Kumo cloud. 
  • Sell Arrow: When price close below the Kumo cloud.

3.Chikou-Sen Breakout

  • Buy Arrow: When Chikou-Sen breaks above the last 26 period price range.
  • Sell Arrow: When Chikou-Sen breaks below the last 26 period price range.

4.Kumo Cloud Future Twist

  • Buy Alert: When the future Kumo Cloud turns bullish.
  • Sell Alert: When the future Kumo cloud turns bearish.


Input Parameters

  • History Bars: Set the value of max. bars to consider for indicator calculation.

  • ----- Set Ichimoku Parameters -----
  • Set the value for Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen and Senkou Span

  • ----- Turn ON/OFF the Ichimoku Signals -----
  • Tenkan-Kijun Cross:  Off | Without cloud confirmation | With cloud confirmation
  • Kumo Cloud Breakout:  Off | Without Tenkan-Kijun confirmation | With Tenkan-Kijun confirmation
  • Chikou-sen Breakout: Off | Without cloud confirmation | With cloud confirmation
  • Kumo Cloud Future Twist: true/false (alert only)
  • Rest of the inputs are self-explanatory.
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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KT Support and Resistance Levels MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
KT Auto Support Resistance Levels: Multi-Timeframe S&R, Smart Zones and Levels Dashboard for MetaTrader 4/5 Swing highs. Pivots. Order blocks. Previous highs and lows. Every trader marks the market a little differently, and the chart pays the price. Stack enough methods on one screen and it stops being a map. It becomes noise. KT Auto Support Resistance Levels fixes that. It scans the monthly, weekly, daily, and your current timeframe at once, then draws the levels that actually matter directly
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.5 (2)
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Breakout Signals With Trade Context ACB Breakout Arrows detects a settling phase in price followed by a directional breakout and marks the setup with a buy or sell arrow. The arrow identifies a breakout pattern. It is not a promise that every signal will become a major move. A buy arrow highlights a bullish breakout setup, while a sell arrow highlights a bearish breakout setup. Because price can retest the breakout area or return inside the previous range, check the surrounding market structure,
ACB Trade Filter MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
ACB Trade Filter answers one practical question before you place an order: is the market supporting this trade, or are you trying to force a signal through mixed conditions? The indicator reads market sentiment and trend, then presents the result through a color histogram and trend direction. Use it after your normal entry signal, not instead of one. Three market states at a glance Green histogram with bullish trend: conditions support looking for long setups from your strategy. Red histogram wi
KT Stoch Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
If you have ever watched price make a new high while Stochastic failed to confirm it, you already know why traders pay attention to divergence. KT Stoch Divergence marks these disagreements directly on the chart, so you can spot possible reversals and trend continuation setups without drawing every line by hand. The indicator finds both regular and hidden divergence between price and the Stochastic oscillator. It gives you context, not an automatic trade. You still decide whether the setup makes
KT Support and Resistance Levels
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Auto Support Resistance Levels: Multi-Timeframe S&R, Smart Zones and Levels Dashboard for MetaTrader 4/5 Swing highs. Pivots. Order blocks. Previous highs and lows. Every trader marks the market a little differently, and the chart pays the price. Stack enough methods on one screen and it stops being a map. It becomes noise. KT Auto Support Resistance Levels fixes that. It scans the monthly, weekly, daily, and your current timeframe at once, then draws the levels that actually matter directly
KT Currency Strength and Correlation
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
If you trade Forex, having detailed information about the currency strength and currency pairs correlation can take your trading to new heights. The correlation will help to cut your risk in half, and strength analysis will help to maximize the profits. This indicator provides a hybrid approach for selecting the most appropriate currency pairs using the strength analysis and currency pairs correlation. How to use the Currency Strength Analysis Suppose your trading strategy provides a buying opp
ACB Trade Filter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
ACB Trade Filter answers one practical question before you place an order: is the market supporting this trade, or are you trying to force a signal through mixed conditions? The indicator reads market sentiment and trend, then presents the result through a color histogram and trend direction. Use it after your normal entry signal, not instead of one. Three market states at a glance Green histogram with bullish trend: conditions support looking for long setups from your strategy. Red histogram wi
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Follow the Smoothed Heiken Ashi State KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed turns price movement into smoothed blue and red candles. It adds a blue up arrow when the state changes from bearish to bullish and a red down arrow when the state changes from bullish to bearish, making directional transitions easy to see on the chart. The smoothing period and smoothing method control how strongly the candles are smoothed. This provides a steadier view than standard Heiken Ashi while letting you choose the response t
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicators
Breakout Signals With Trade Context ACB Breakout Arrows detects a settling phase in price followed by a directional breakout and marks the setup with a buy or sell arrow. The arrow identifies a breakout pattern. It is not a promise that every signal will become a major move. A buy arrow highlights a bullish breakout setup, while a sell arrow highlights a bearish breakout setup. Because price can retest the breakout area or return inside the previous range, check the surrounding market structure,
KT Momentum Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Momentum Arrows marks bullish and bearish momentum breakouts with arrows when a candle closes beyond its adaptive price bands. The bands respond to price deviation and changing volatility. A blue upward arrow confirms a close above the upper band, while a red downward arrow confirms a close below the lower band. The signal is fixed after the candle closes, so the arrow does not shift to another bar when you review the chart later. What the arrow is showing The arrow identifies the candle wher
KT COG Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Indicators
KT COG is an advanced implementation of the center of gravity indicator presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. It's a leading indicator which can be used to identify the potential reversal points with the minimum lag. The COG oscillator catches the price swings quite effectively. MT5 version of the same indicator is available here KT COG Advanced MT5 Calculation of COG The COG indicator is consist of the two lines. The main l
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
KT Trend Magic
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Read Trend Direction Directly on the Chart KT Trend Magic combines momentum and volatility into a color-coded line that follows price. The line gives you a continuous view of the active trend state and changes color when the calculated direction changes. Green line: shows a bullish trend state. Red line: shows a bearish trend state. Color change: marks a new directional transition on the chart. During a sustained move, the line can also serve as a dynamic chart reference for pullbacks and contin
KT Auto Fibo
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Auto Fibo draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the ongoing trend direction. The Highs and Lows are automatically selected using the Maximum and Minimum points available on the chart. You can zoom in/out and scroll to adjust the Fibonacci levels accordingly. Modes Auto:  It draws the Fibonacci levels automatically based on the chart area. Manual: It draws the Fibonacci levels only one time. After that, you can change the anchor points manually. Usage: Helps to predict the future profi
KT Psar Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Psar Arrows plots the arrows on chart using the standard Parabolic SAR indicator. A bullish arrow is plotted when the candle's high touch the SAR. A bearish arrow is plotted when the candle's low touch the SAR. The signals are generated in the real-time without waiting for the bar close.  Features A beneficial tool for traders who want to experiment with the trading strategies that include the use of Parabolic Sar indicator.  Can be used to find turning points in the market. Use custom PSAR
KT Ichimoku Trader
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Experts
KT Ichimoku Trader is a fully automated expert advisor that offers five popular trading strategies based on the Ichimoku indicator. Each strategy has it's own entry and exit method without any interference to other strategies. The Ichimoku system can be applied to all major currency pairs and metals. However, we found that it performs reasonably well mainly on two pairs.   MT5 Version is available here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35043 Features Trade up to 5 famous trading strategi
KT Volatility Oscillator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Volatility oscillator analyze the past and current market data with a mathematical formula to display the result in a form of an oscillator. The growing and deteriorating waves are equivalent to high and low volatility in the asset.  In a nutshell, volatility is simply a measurement of the price fluctuation of an asset over a certain period of time. Without volatility, there would not much movement in the market and traders would not be able to profit from the price movements. Use of Volatil
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
ACB Breakout Arrows EA
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
This is a 100% automated expert advisor based on our custom indicator named "ACB Breakout Arrows" . The entries are based on a breakout pattern that constantly occurs in a bi-directional manner. The intensity of entry signals can be manipulated using the external input called "Signal Sensitivity". Trades Confirmation ACB Breakout Arrows EA provides an ability to filter the entries using our another custom indicator named ACB Trade Filter . Strong Buy: Up Arrow + Green Histogram + Bullish Trend
KT Asian Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4 (1)
Experts
KT Asian Breakout carefully analyzes the range-bound market during the Asian session and then fires a long or short trade after doing some preassessment based on its inbuilt technical analysis module. The executed orders are closed within a day before the completion of the next day session. The inbuilt technical analysis module checks for the session range and compares it with the last 20 days price movement. If it finds any erratic price movement within the session, the orders are not executed
KT London Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
First thirty minutes are essential for a trading session. The early reaction of traders and market players sets a path for the rest of the day. KT London Breakout EA takes advantage of this phenomenon, and after analyzing the first thirty minutes of London session, it places two bidirectional pending orders. One of pending order is eventually canceled after realizing the market direction with certainty. It has been strictly tested and developed for EUR/JPY using 30-Min Time Frame. You can expe
MACD Divergence Seeker
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT MACD Divergence Seeker trades the regular and hidden divergence signals generated by our free indicator named KT MACD Divergence indicator. Trading the standalone divergences can be a risky affair that's why the KT MACD Divergence Seeker combines the standard divergence signals with an advanced analysis module to exploit the price inefficiencies on some FX pairs. What is the Divergence exactly? As a general conception if the price is making higher highs, then macd should also be making hig
KT Asian Breakout Indicator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Asian Breakout indicator scans and analyzes a critical part of the Asian session to generate bi-directional buy and sell signals with the direction of a price breakout. A buy signal occurs when the price breaks above the session high, and a sell signal occurs when the price breaks below the session low. Things to remember If the session box is vertically too wide, a new trade should be avoided as most of the price action has already completed within the session box. If the breakout candle is
MACD Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT MACD Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and oscillator. If your trading strategy anticipates the trend reversal, you can include the MACD regular divergence to speculate the potential turning points. And if your trading strategy based on the trend continuation, MACD hidden divergence would be a good fit. Limitations of KT MACD Divergence Using the macd divergence as a standalone entry signal can be a risky affair. Every divergence can't be interprete
KT Bollinger Bands Trader MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT Bollinger Bands Trader is a 100% automated expert advisor that's incorporated a mean reversion trading strategy using the Bollinger bands during the period of low volatility. Price often reacts at the upper or lower line of Bollinger bands, but a reversal not always occurs. However, there is more chance of price reversal during the time of low volatility. Entries A buy trade is activated when price correctly aligns below the bottom line of Bollinger bands. A sell trade is activated when pric
KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
KT MA Crossover MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT MA Crossover draws the buy and sell arrows based on the crossover of chosen moving averages. Moreover, it also generates the appropriate alerts and displays the MFE (Most Favorable Excursion) for each successive signal. The moving average crossover is one of the primary strategies followed by traders around the world. Usually, it consists of a fast and slow moving average to find a buy and sell entry signal according to the crossover direction. Buy signal - when fast MA crosses above the slo
KT Round Numbers MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
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