KT Advance Ichimoku
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 30 April 2022
- Activations: 5
KT Advance Ichimoku plot the arrows and provide alerts for the four trading strategies based on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator. The generated signals can be filtered by other Ichimoku elements.
Four Strategies based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
1.Tenkan-Kijun Cross
- Buy Arrow: When Tenkan-Sen cross above the Kijun-Sen.
- Sell Arrow: When Tenkan-Sen cross below the Kijun-Sen.
2.Kumo Cloud Breakout
- Buy Arrow: When price close above the Kumo cloud.
- Sell Arrow: When price close below the Kumo cloud.
3.Chikou-Sen Breakout
- Buy Arrow: When Chikou-Sen breaks above the last 26 period price range.
- Sell Arrow: When Chikou-Sen breaks below the last 26 period price range.
4.Kumo Cloud Future Twist
- Buy Alert: When the future Kumo Cloud turns bullish.
- Sell Alert: When the future Kumo cloud turns bearish.
Input Parameters
- History Bars: Set the value of max. bars to consider for indicator calculation.
- ----- Set Ichimoku Parameters -----
- Set the value for Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen and Senkou Span
- ----- Turn ON/OFF the Ichimoku Signals -----
- Tenkan-Kijun Cross: Off | Without cloud confirmation | With cloud confirmation
- Kumo Cloud Breakout: Off | Without Tenkan-Kijun confirmation | With Tenkan-Kijun confirmation
- Chikou-sen Breakout: Off | Without cloud confirmation | With cloud confirmation
- Kumo Cloud Future Twist: true/false (alert only)
- Rest of the inputs are self-explanatory.