Tabajara Rules II The Best for MT5

4.89
Tabajara Rules for MT5, based on Professor André Machado’s Tabajara Setup, indicates the market direction using moving averages when there are candles aligned with the direction of the moving average.


The indicator contains the color rule applied to the candles and the moving average.
It allows changing the parameters: period and smoothing method of the moving average.
It also allows changing the colors of the candles (borders and filling) and of the moving average.


Professor André Machado’s model includes a 200-period moving average, which is not included in this indicator because no filter is applied to it. However, it can be added separately by anyone interested.

Reviews 11
W. Fassbender
513
W. Fassbender 2025.10.28 14:22 
 

This indicator is AWESOME. Makes GOLD on Gold. Thank you very much!! :-)

Irusel
704
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:06 
 

Отдичный индикатор

diego16n
14
diego16n 2024.03.08 15:38 
 

Bom dia, poderia me dizer qual criterio utilzou para pintar a média movel de verde, vermelho ou amarelo?

