Tabajara Rules II The Best for MT5
- Indicators
- Samuel Manoel De Souza
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 12 August 2025
The indicator contains the color rule applied to the candles and the moving average.
It allows changing the parameters: period and smoothing method of the moving average.
It also allows changing the colors of the candles (borders and filling) and of the moving average.
Professor André Machado’s model includes a 200-period moving average, which is not included in this indicator because no filter is applied to it. However, it can be added separately by anyone interested.
This indicator is AWESOME. Makes GOLD on Gold. Thank you very much!! :-)