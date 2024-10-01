SpeedScalper AI MT5

1

SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD.

Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles.

This strategy has undergone extensive testing on both real and demo accounts and is currently in use on several investment accounts with varying Profit/Risk ratios.

Methods and risk strategies NOT used: grid, martingale, or funding. Each trade has a Stop Loss and Take Profit level.

SpeedScalper AI MT5 has been fully optimized and is ready for operation. Your task is to add SpeedScalper AI MT5 to the BTCUSD chart with any timeframe.

Use a broker with low spread differentials. Before using it on a live account, test it on a demo account for 12 weeks to ensure compatibility with your broker.


Setup:

  • Crypto pair: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: Any
  • Minimum deposit: any
  • Account type: Raw accounts for the lowest spreads

Characteristics:

  • Trading on BTCUSD.
  • Does not use Grid, Hedge, or multiple open trades.
  • Each trade is protected by a Stop Loss.
  • Built-in automatic lot bidding function.
  • Very easy to install; no need to change settings, default settings are perfect for most brokers.
  • Use a VPS to keep the SpeedScalper running 24/7 (highly recommended).

Risk Warning:

  • Before purchasing the SpeedScalper, be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is not a guarantee of future profitability (SpeedScalper could also incur losses).
  • Backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized, and results cannot be directly applied to live trading.


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Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Monarch Golden Sparrow
Ghayas Ul Haque Malik
Experts
️ REQUIRED SETTING: Optimized for XAUUSD 0.01 Lot Size. ATTENTION: This system is precision-tuned for XAUUSD (Gold)  on Exness  using a base entry of 0.01 lots . For maximum stability and account longevity, users must ensure their starting input is set to 0.01 unless using high-capital professional accounts. Monarch Golden Sparrow: The Gold Sovereign. Precision. Recovery. Power. THE ASSET: Gold (XAUUSD) is the king of volatility. It doesn't move; it strikes. To trade it, you don't need a basic
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BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
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PADlab Enterprise
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Ankitbhai Radadiya
388
Reply from developer Ankitbhai Radadiya 2026.01.20 18:25
Nice to hear good things, hope to continue providing good EAs.
PlayWithTheBoss
21
PlayWithTheBoss 2025.08.19 18:20 
 

10/10 wouldnt recommend says to be amazing in backtesting but in reality it wins 1 out of 20 trades....

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