Darvas Flow Indicator

is a revolutionary trading indicator that combines the classic Darvas Box method with modern market flow analysis. Developed for serious traders, Darvas Flow offers a powerful and intuitive tool for identifying trading opportunities.

Key Features:



Darvas Box Method Implementation: Darvas Flow automatically identifies Darvas boxes, allowing you to see crucial support and resistance levels. This helps in pinpointing optimal entry and exit points in your trades. Dynamic Flow Analysis: Using advanced algorithms, Darvas Flow analyzes price movement flows to provide responsive and timely trading signals. You'll always stay a step ahead in rapidly changing markets. Interactive Visualization: With a user-friendly interface and easy-to-read charts, Darvas Flow enables you to quickly grasp market conditions and make informed trading decisions. Buffer Added: buffer is provided for further development.

How It Works

The Darvas Flow works very simply. There are two lines resembling a box that indicate the highest and lowest prices. These lines form when a retracement occurs during a market trend. The sharpness of the retracement is determined by the 'PERIOD' setting in the indicator.



