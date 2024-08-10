Darvas Flow Indicator

5

Darvas Flow Indicator

is a revolutionary trading indicator that combines the classic Darvas Box method with modern market flow analysis. Developed for serious traders, Darvas Flow offers a powerful and intuitive tool for identifying trading opportunities.

Key Features:

  1. Darvas Box Method Implementation: Darvas Flow automatically identifies Darvas boxes, allowing you to see crucial support and resistance levels. This helps in pinpointing optimal entry and exit points in your trades.
  2. Dynamic Flow Analysis: Using advanced algorithms, Darvas Flow analyzes price movement flows to provide responsive and timely trading signals. You'll always stay a step ahead in rapidly changing markets.
  3. Interactive Visualization: With a user-friendly interface and easy-to-read charts, Darvas Flow enables you to quickly grasp market conditions and make informed trading decisions.
  4. Buffer Added: buffer is provided for further development.

    How It Works

    The Darvas Flow works very simply. There are two lines resembling a box that indicate the highest and lowest prices. These lines form when a retracement occurs during a market trend. The sharpness of the retracement is determined by the 'PERIOD' setting in the indicator.


    Reviews 5
    Ronaldo Teles
    18
    Ronaldo Teles 2025.06.30 16:01 
     

    Ótimo

    1023507
    14
    1023507 2025.05.01 16:17 
     

    MELHOR INDICADOR QUE TRABALHEI. MINHA ACERTIVIDADE ESTÁ SENDO DE 98%. USO DE FORMA INVERTIDA. AGUARDO O SINAL DE ENTRADA DO INDICADOR, PARA VENDA, ESPERO ELE RETORNAR PARA DENTRO DAS LINHAS E ENTRO COM COMPRA COM SAIDA NA LINHA SUPERIOR. O MESMO FAÇO COM O SINAL DE COMPRA, ENTRO DE FORMA INVERTIDA.

    Heinz-Josef Glaser
    855
    Heinz-Josef Glaser 2024.08.13 07:54 
     

    Good Indicator with useable Entry-Points. Required will be Alerts when a Entry Price comes.

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    Ronaldo Teles
    18
    Ronaldo Teles 2025.06.30 16:01 
     

    Ótimo

    Komang Putra Riswanjaya
    8995
    Reply from developer Komang Putra Riswanjaya 2025.06.30 20:57
    Thank you for your review, I hope this indicator will be helpful for your trading.
    1023507
    14
    1023507 2025.05.01 16:17 
     

    MELHOR INDICADOR QUE TRABALHEI. MINHA ACERTIVIDADE ESTÁ SENDO DE 98%. USO DE FORMA INVERTIDA. AGUARDO O SINAL DE ENTRADA DO INDICADOR, PARA VENDA, ESPERO ELE RETORNAR PARA DENTRO DAS LINHAS E ENTRO COM COMPRA COM SAIDA NA LINHA SUPERIOR. O MESMO FAÇO COM O SINAL DE COMPRA, ENTRO DE FORMA INVERTIDA.

    Komang Putra Riswanjaya
    8995
    Reply from developer Komang Putra Riswanjaya 2025.05.01 19:09
    Hello, Thank you for your review.
    I hope this indicator serves as a valuable tool in your trading journey. :)
    Mohammed Ribin
    270
    Mohammed Ribin 2024.12.26 10:08 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Heinz-Josef Glaser
    855
    Heinz-Josef Glaser 2024.08.13 07:54 
     

    Good Indicator with useable Entry-Points. Required will be Alerts when a Entry Price comes.

    laksmi ayu
    18
    laksmi ayu 2024.08.10 12:51 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Komang Putra Riswanjaya
    8995
    Reply from developer Komang Putra Riswanjaya 2024.08.10 12:58
    Thank you for your review. I hope this indicator is helpful.
    Reply to review