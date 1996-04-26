AuDCaD DG Expert

AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy

The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage.


How Does the EA Work?

The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a grid for the respective direction does not already exist.
Can this really work? Yes, it can!
By implementing intelligent algorithms, the typical risks of Martingale systems have been minimized:

1. Drawdown Algorithm

Losses are systematically minimized by balancing losing positions with profitable trades.


2. Dynamic Position Distance

Once the 5th position in the grid is reached, the distance to the next position is gradually increased using a dynamic factor.


3. Dynamic Lot Size

The lot size is not determined by a fixed Martingale multiplier. Instead, it is adjusted dynamically as the grid progresses.

The second position also starts with 0.01 lot, but as the grid expands, an aggressive factor is applied initially, followed by a more conservative factor at higher position counts.


4. "Set and Let Go" Principle

Once set up, the EA operates fully autonomously.

No need for market analysis or manual intervention, ensuring a stress-free and reliable strategy.


Important Notes

Make sure to use it on the M15 timeframe.

Due to the increasing position distances aimed at minimizing risk during strong trends, a grid may remain open for an extended period (up to a month).

Why AUD/CAD?

The AUD/CAD currency pair is characterized by moderate volatility and frequent sideways movements — ideal conditions for a grid strategy.


Recommended Account Size

Minimum: 2,000 USD


Note: As with any Expert Advisor, past performance is not a guarantee of future results. We recommend testing the EA first in the Strategy Tester and, if necessary, starting with a demo account to familiarize yourself with its functionality and parameters.
Recommended products
ArfHedgeMarti
Arif Alkin
Experts
Please contact me for the original version. (The original will be sent from my EA Telegram account.) Hedge Martingale EA. Works only on the MT4 platform. It works on all pairs, but the most ideal symbol is XAUUSD. Recommended broker and account type: Exness Cent account. It is recommended to use it with a minimum balance of $1,000. It provides approximately 40-80% monthly profit. Hedging is more secure. The screenshots are of Exness Cent Real account transactions, not backtest results. I can s
GoldMaster EA
Cristian-silvian Olteanu
Experts
GoldMaster EA for XAU/USD Trading on MetaTrader 5 The GoldMaster EA is a fully automated trading tool designed for trading XAU/USD (gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is tailored for traders who prefer a straightforward approach and want to explore automated trading without the need for complex setups. Features : Automated Trading: The EA handles all trading operations independently. Pre-Configured Setup: No manual configuration is required, making it easy to use. Optimized for Small Accoun
Algo Edge
Niklas Templin
1 (1)
Experts
Algo Edge EA  -DE40/ Tec100 EA working with high and low from last Candle. Self learning EA just set the EA on the Chart and Start no Settings optimization.  AUD/USD, EUR/USD, DE40, US30, Tec100 and much more.  Multifunctional Expert Advisor can trade with every Forex Pair or Indize. EA can Trade with every Broker. M1 high, M30 medium, H1 low Risk. Functions: For other Indize example US30: Change the Robot Worktime in Europe to 16:30-21:30 -inp1_ =Robot Worktime inp_2 and inp_4 VolumePercent =
FREE
Position Trader EA MT5
LEE SAMSON
5 (2)
Experts
Turn any trading strategy into a position trading strategy or trade the proven RSI & ADR based position trading strategies, including automated drawdown control system for positions that move against you. This EA is an evolution and a simplification of the MRA EA that has been used for position trading strategies taught on the Market Structure Trader website for many years. See my profile for a link to the website, free position trading course and other products. The EA will automatically scale
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
Skullper
Anesu Mavhura
Experts
Visit Tradinbots4u.com to download this bot at a discounted price To use this expert advisor you must have: 1000$  min deposit Leverage 1:100 A trading account that only trades standard lots A VPS for optimal performance. A hedge account Trading is a risky investment. Unfortunately many traders blow their accounts because they lack patience or they fail to commit to their strategy. This is why some people decide to trade using a expert advisor.  My expert advisor Skullper is a fully automated
Semi automatic expert
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Experts
The advisor is intended for trading on a hedging account, because trades in both directions simultaneously. In this case, you can use both trading with one order (preferably) and a grid of orders in martingale mode. In this case, built-in indicators of our own design are used. There is a limit on the number of simultaneously trading symbols. Trading can be carried out on any symbol with any time frames. The advisor has built-in functionality for manual trading. This is a panel with the ability
Two Brothers AU11
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Two brother AU11 this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the AUD / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
One Bar Breakout System
Stefan Warratz
Experts
The One Bar Breaout EA System is a breakout strategy that has a lot of potential due to the high profit margins. It is designed in such a way that it tries to follow the strongest trend of the day and maximizes profits through innovative trailing methods. This can bring you a lot of profit in a short time, even with a low win rate. Once set up correctly, it can run profitably for months. This works best for large markets like ES (US500), NQ (NAS100) or commodities like gold, silver, etc. There
Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro
Gerald Birkner
Experts
Introducing Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro – Your Go-To EA for Trading Success! Make the most of your trading with Savage Capital Max Scaling Pro, a versatile EA for  LIVE MARKETS . Key Features: Maximize Profits Automatically:   The EA places Take Profit (TP) & Stop Loss (SL) and uses a Trail Stop (TS) technique. It even collects money from running trades, even if TP isn't reached. Developed by Pros:   Crafted by an experienced software developer & day-trader with years of EA development and
Silver Echo Bot
Subandriah
Experts
Channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/algosuban Setup Guide:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762808 Launch Offer: Grab Silver Echo now at a special discounted price 300 ,next price: 458 (9/10 copies left). Without my settings file, results may be wrong. Contact me for the correct backtest setup. Welcome to Smart, Structured, No-Stress Trading Silver Echo isn’t just another expert advisor—it’s your silent trading partner engineered for efficiency, discipline, and consistent results. Wh
HFT System for MT5
Nicola Capatti
Experts
HFT System for MT5 – The Ultimate Expert Advisor for High-Frequency Trading A Decade of Success, 9 Months of Development HFT System for MT5 is the result of over a decade of experience in algorithmic trading and nine months of intensive development, designed to deliver high performance and stability in financial markets. This Expert Advisor (EA) represents the highest level of optimization in high-frequency trading (HFT), leveraging advanced algorithms and robust strategies to ensure fast and e
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Perfect EA Hedging
Sopheaktra Phan
Experts
Hedging was known as "100% Winning Strategy" in many decade before. But it doesn't seem right in the side-way market. If you put Hedging distant too close, it will entry as more as the side-way stay. If you put Hedging distant too far, it would never hit the BEP before the account blown. So, now "EA by CAPO" brought to you the new generation of Hedging that help user avoid the Risk from side-way market. We let the EA observe first 3trades with the same distant and it increase the distant at 4th
Breakup Pro
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Experts
The setfiles are in my profile Gbpusd h2 configuration in the screenshots attached below. Key bot features: Breakout-based strategy: Trades when the price exceeds the previous day's open. Configurable minimum distance (MinPipsToTrade). Professional risk management: Stop loss placed at the S/R level. Take profit of 3:1 (30 pips TP / 10 pips SL). Configurable spread limit. Advanced filters: Trading hours control. Margin check. High spread protection.
Bamboo Bot
Jannik Serguhn
Experts
This bot is no get-rich-quick-scam! Most bots on this marketplace seem to be too good to be true. The balance only goes up and profits like 20% per month are promised. If you buy these bots, you might make good profits for a while, but eventually your account will blow up, because these bots use dangerous strategies like martingale, grid or hedging. After a while, these bots disappear from the market, because their strategies have failed. Then new scam bots are published and history repeats itse
AI Trading Buddy
Aii Karadag
Experts
Important: After Installation use this instructions described in the "Comments" to add the AI-Trading-Buddy configuration: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/124858?source=Site +Profile#!tab=comments&comment=55105781 This EA can't be backtested in metatrader 5 since it uses webrequests to ai-models like claude, chat-gpt or deepseek and its not possible to backtest with webrequests in mql5. In the backtest scenario I used a simple rsi swing trade strategy. AI Trading Buddy The AI Trading Bu
CloseAllOrders in a button
ʿMrw Alsyd Mhmd Ywsf Alqrydy
Experts
CloseAllOrders Protected EA One-Click Trade Manager with License Protection & Account-Currency P/L Targets Overview This Expert Advisor provides three chart buttons to instantly close all trades, winning trades, or losing trades with a single click. You can also set a total floating profit or loss target in your account’s base currency; the EA will automatically close all positions when the target is reached and then disable itself until you enter a new limit. A built-in license check ensures
Ultimatum Breakout MT5
Ruslan Pishun
1 (2)
Experts
Ultimatum Breakout  - this trading system uses the strategy of valid breakouts, using multiple custom indicators for eliminating bad signals. The EA uses a very small SL so the account is always protected from equity drawdown with a very low risk-per-trade. The EA is fully adapted: calculates the spread — for pending orders, stop loss, trailing stop, breakeven. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with 99,9% quality. It has successfully completed stress testing. No Martingale. No arb
US30 Evening Breakout
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130992?source=Site+Profile  MT4 Version Trading US30, one of the most traded Indexes in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. US30 Evening Breakout seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system . The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 6% ($600) Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. (This is different from other brokers, there are also brokers where 0.01 lot
Explosive Breakout Hunter
Maruyama Kiyotaka
Experts
Explosive Breakout Hunter aims to maximize profits by capturing powerful breakouts. With a win rate of around 50% and only a few trades per month, it’s not about quantity but quality. Patiently lying in wait, it steadily builds up powerful victories, one breakout at a time. You can check the potential profits of this EA by reviewing the backtest results in the screenshots. Also, feel free to try the free demo! Installation is simple and requires no changes to the settings. The default setting
Grey Wolf
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now Grey Wolf, this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the USD/CAD, AUD/USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% monthly profit and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your
AI Swing EA Meta5
Reza Aghajanpour
Experts
Introduction : AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate. It will be 200$, it is now just 49$. No Martingale, No Grid Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from
Golden Phoenix Diamond
Jhones Jorente Garcia
Experts
Golden Phoenix Diamond is now in version 5.12, a 5-in-1 EA with strategies that can be activated individually or all together, working in perfect harmony. If you prefer fewer trades, you can opt to activate one or two strategies. All strategies will be managed by a sophisticated risk and return management system, with trailing stop to protect partial profits. It also features a novelty for those who want to leave some orders at specific points - the 3-line strategy, where you can add values in
Analytico
Robson Santos
Experts
XAUUSD M1 HEDGE After eight years of intense dedication and experience in creating trading robots, we proudly present Analytico for MetaTrader 5. This innovative robot is designed to analyze the average speeds of price movements in the market, accurately identifying the strength and direction of movements to make buy and sell decisions. Analytico is the result of a decade of refinement and rigorous testing. Over the years, I have tested countless strategies, but none compare to the effectivenes
Nano Edge
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
Experts
IMPORTANT INFORMATION BEFORE PURCHASE The best of the best THIS EA RELIES ON LIVE AI INTEGRATION THROUGH API KEYS THE CORRECT AI INTEGRATION IS DELIVERED 7 DAYS AFTER PURCHASE DUE TO ITS COMPLEXITY THIS EA IS LIMITED IN QUANTITY AND WORKS ON A FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVE BASIS NANO EDGE — Multi-Layered AI-Powered Expert Advisor for Advanced Market Execution Introduction Nano Edge is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for traders who seek sophisticated logic, real-ti
BullxDiscoverEur
Han Mo
Experts
Dear traders: We are a senior algorithm trading development team from China. Today, we are pleased to introduce a new intelligent trading algorithm, named bullx intelligent trading system. Different from other trading systems, bullx intelligent trading system will be specially adjusted and updated separately for a single foreign exchange variety. After long-term testing and verification, the parameter configuration of the system is relatively simple, The trading signal is relatively stable. You
Smart Golden MT5
Yi Hsiu Tsai
4 (3)
Experts
“ Smart Golden” is a product designed specifically for the gold market, using a scalping strategy. And it doesn't use management methods like Martingale, grid, and hedging.  We use AI tools(machine learning) to extract robust features from historical gold data, which are then encoded directly into “Smart Golden”. As we do not continuously train on specific historical data (fitting) or ChatGPT forecast, we can minimize the possibility of overfitting to the greatest extent. Trading Signals Curre
Straddle Scalper
Remi Passanello
Experts
Overview: Straddle scalper is an EA opening straddles at particular hours and /or days. The Take Profit is dynamically generated using ATR ratio. Requirements: A hedging account is needed in order to open straddles. A strict optimization (in open prices) is mandatory. What is a straddle ? A straddle is the action to open a Buy and a Sell at the same time. How does this EA works ? After being successfully optimized, the EA will open a straddle at each new bar (H1 Timeframe) designated by optimiza
Pips Sniper hunt
Shady Ahmed Ali Obda
Experts
This program works on the MT5 platform and on a time frame of 30 minutes, and the minimum deposit amount must be at least $ 3000 and achieve profits of up to 100% of the deposit amount and is compatible with most MT5 platforms and achieves the best results with the EUR/USD pair and therefore it is the best with this pair only One of the best programs for scalping traders fans
Buyers of this product also purchase
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.88 (33)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (any) Type Artificial intelligence Single order trading support         YES Minimum deposit 500   USD (or equivalent in another currency) Compatible with ANY broker YES (supports 2 or 3 digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Run without prior setup YES If you’re interested in artificial intelligence in trading, subscribe to my channel. I research the latest advances in machine learning, share free models, and sometimes write mini
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (328)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. Quantum Queen has proven itself to be the best GOLD EA ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted price .   The p
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (17)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of a structured grid and the
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (21)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   LMAX   Tickmill The price increases by $1,000 every profitable year. 2026 price: $3,000 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K. Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. Join a growing community of succ
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.75 (12)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.96 (26)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based o
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.08 (25)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them. Live Signal __________     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (482)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan or Quantum King for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click H
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 The most advanced release of our EA so far, rebuilt with fully integrated AI decision-making , multi-AI voting , and dynamic trading logic . Now it’s not only designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on M1, but also supports BTCUSD  and ETHUSD  with high-frequency entries, smart risk management, and full adaptability. This EA combines OpenRouter-connected FREE AIs with advanced filters for precision trading in any market condition. Interactive Manual V10.1 and presets: https://w
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Only 2 copies left at $599 Next price: $699 No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the market at the best possible levels with high precision. Exactly how you like it, bro! Now let’s break it down. F
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.67 (3)
Experts
Zenith FX – Advanced Mechanical AI System Overview Zenith FX represents the next generation of algorithmic architecture engineered for institutional-level precision on XAUUSD (Gold) and USDJPY . Building upon the analytical foundation introduced in Axon Shift and Vector Prime, the system integrates a reinforced neural framework capable of adapting to real-time volatility, liquidity shifts, and cross-asset correlations between metals and major currencies. It operates autonomously, interpreting p
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.58 (36)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.76 (34)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Syna Version 3+ - The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 3+, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented direct API access to leading AI providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek, and OpenRouter's extensive model ecosystem. Now with Vision input capabilities, automated API key management, and refined AI prompting protocols, Syna delivers an intui
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (27)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that combines Martingale strategy with hed
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (4)
Experts
Price: 606$ -> 808$ Signal:   ENEA How To: Manual ENEA mt5 – Regime-Switching + GPT5 with Hidden Markov Models (HMMs) ENEA mt5 is a state-of-the-art, fully automated trading algorithm that combines the power of artificial intelligence in the form of ChatGPT-5 with the precise statistical analysis of a Hidden Markov Model (HMM). It monitors the market in real time, identifying even complex and hard-to-detect market states (regimes) and dynamically adjusting its trading strategy to the prevaili
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.69 (16)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Learning Machine + XGBoost Learning Model +112 Paid & Free AIs + Voting System + External & Editable Prompts) While most EAs on the market claim to use “AI” or “neural networks” but in reality only run basic scripts, Aria Connector EA V4 redefines what true AI-powered trading means. This is not theory, not marketing hype, it’s a direct, verifiable connection between your MetaTrader 5 platform and 112 real AI models, combined with a next-generation XGBoost engine, editab
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.83 (122)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.31 (68)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for now This EA is built for long-term, controlled
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (26)
Experts
EA New Player — A Next-Generation Trading Expert Advisor It doesn't just trade—it changes the rules of the game. EA New Player is an innovative portfolio expert advisor for MT5, built on seven proven technical analysis strategies. It doesn't use artificial intelligence, but outperforms many neural network solutions thanks to its sophisticated architecture, transparent logic, and flexible signal filtering system. 1+1 PROMOTION: Buy one expert advisor and get a second one free! Quantity is limite
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
5 (5)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (8)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting from the year 2000 up to today
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
More from author
Golden Trend Expert
Philipp Warmuth
3.5 (2)
Experts
XAUUSD MT5-EA with Trendfollow-Strategy Golden Trend Expert is a trading robot specifically designed for XAUUSD trading on the H1 timeframe. Positions are opened based on MACD entry signals, while incorporating various (volatility) filters to enhance signal accuracy. The goal of this EA is to trade only in well-defined trend phases and to ignore false signals during market indecision and sideways movements. The EA has a simple and user-friendly setup. The default values are already optimized, w
Golden PowerShot Expert
Philipp Warmuth
Experts
XAUUSD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy The Golden PowerShot Expert is an Expert Advisor specifically optimized for the Forex currency pair XAUUSD on the M5 chart. The EA opens positions against strong trends in extremely overbought or oversold market conditions, managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a leverage of 1:500. Features of the EA Martingale strategies are traditionally extremely risky—especially when used in gold trading,
Daily Telegram Market Briefing
Philipp Warmuth
Utilities
Daily Telegram Market Briefing — Professional FX Session Briefing for MT5 Daily Telegram Market Briefing is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that compiles a clean, actionable morning brief for the instrument on your chart and delivers it to your Telegram group or channel at a time you choose. It combines previous day OHLC levels, an Asia session range computed in your local time, a directional bias and short outlook, and a curated list of today’s high-impact macro events (from the ForexFactory cal
Trump Feed to Telegram
Philipp Warmuth
Utilities
TrumpFeed to Telegram – Lightweight News Forwarder especially for Gold-Trader This Expert Advisor reads the Trump Truth Social RSS (mirror feed) , classifies new posts via OpenAI , neatly shortens the quote, and forwards it to your Telegram group/topic – including a compact XAUUSD impact summary . Ideal if you want to be notified immediately of potentially market-moving statements. Key Features Fetch: EA reads the RSS feed https://trumpstruth.org/feed every 30 seconds. Parse & Clean: Removes HTM
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review