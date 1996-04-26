AuDCaD DG Expert

AUDCAD MT5 EA with Fully Automated Martingale Strategy





Why AUD/CAD?

The AUD/CAD currency pair is characterized by moderate volatility and frequent sideways movements — ideal conditions for a grid strategy.

Recommended Account Size

Note: As with any Expert Advisor, past performance is not a guarantee of future results. We recommend testing the EA first in the Strategy Tester and, if necessary, starting with a demo account to familiarize yourself with its functionality and parameters.

The AUDCAD Double Grid Expert is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically optimized for the AUD/CAD Forex currency pair on the M15 timeframe. Regardless of the current trend, the EA continuously opens buy and sell positions (0.01 lot), which are managed using an innovative grid system. The EA is designed for hedging accounts with a 1:500 leverage.The EA continuously opens new buy and sell positions, provided that a grid for the respective direction does not already exist.Can this really work? Yes, it can!By implementing intelligent algorithms, the typical risks of Martingale systems have been minimized:Losses are systematically minimized by balancing losing positions with profitable trades.Once the 5th position in the grid is reached, the distance to the next position is gradually increased using a dynamic factor.The lot size is not determined by a fixed Martingale multiplier. Instead, it is adjusted dynamically as the grid progresses.The second position also starts with 0.01 lot, but as the grid expands, an aggressive factor is applied initially, followed by a more conservative factor at higher position counts.Once set up, the EA operates fully autonomously.No need for market analysis or manual intervention, ensuring a stress-free and reliable strategy.Make sure to use it on the M15 timeframe.Due to the increasing position distances aimed at minimizing risk during strong trends, a grid may remain open for an extended period (up to a month).Minimum: 2,000 USD