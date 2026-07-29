Seyra Pulse EA

Seyra Pulse

Why Seyra Pulse?

Markets are constantly changing.

Some periods favour strong momentum, while others produce short-lived breakouts, consolidations, or slower price movement. A trading system should therefore not rely on one fixed behaviour for every market condition.

Seyra Pulse was developed around this principle.

It combines breakout confirmation, multi-timeframe trend analysis, and adaptive trade management into one systematic trading approach designed specifically for XAUUSD.

Instead of attempting to trade every market movement, the EA focuses on filtered opportunities while maintaining disciplined and clearly defined risk management.

What Makes It Different?

Seyra Pulse treats every trade independently.

It does not use grid recovery or increase exposure after a losing trade. Each position follows its own stop loss, take profit, breakeven, and trailing-stop rules.

Its adaptive internal parameters allow trade management to respond to current price behaviour instead of relying on one static exit configuration in every market environment.

Key Features

• Advanced breakout and trend-following strategy

• Multi-timeframe market analysis

• Adaptive stop loss and take profit

• Intelligent breakeven and trailing-stop management

• Fixed Lot, Risk Percent, and Auto Balance modes

• Single-position execution

• Designed specifically for XAUUSD and GOLD

• No martingale

• No grid system

• No immediate entry when attached to a chart

• Waits for a new H1 candle before analysing an entry

• Optimised for disciplined long-term execution

Recommended Setup

Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

Timeframe: H1

Recommended Deposit: $200 or more

Recommended Mode: Fixed Lot 0.01 for conservative use

Leverage: 1:50 or higher

Broker: Low-spread ECN or RAW account

Environment: VPS recommended

Trading Philosophy

Every strategy experiences losing trades.

The objective is not to eliminate losses completely, but to maintain disciplined execution over a large sample of trades.

Seyra Pulse follows predefined rules from entry to exit. This reduces emotional decision-making and keeps execution consistent across different market conditions.

Who Is It For?

Seyra Pulse is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to gold trading with clearly defined risk.

It can be used by experienced traders and those looking for an automated solution that prioritises controlled exposure instead of aggressive recovery techniques.

Risk Warning

Trading leveraged products carries substantial risk.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate drawdowns entirely.

Past performance should never be considered an indication of future results.

Always test the EA on a demo account before trading live, and only risk capital you can afford to lose.


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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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