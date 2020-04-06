CRT Model 1
- Experts
- Yahia Mohamed Hassan Mohamed
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
CRT Model 1 EA is an automated trading solution designed to execute the CRT Model 1 strategy, which focuses on time-based range analysis, liquidity sweeps, and retracement entries.
This Expert Advisor defines a specific time range to establish high and low price reference points. It then monitors price action outside this range to identify Turtle Soup(Liquidity sweep) followed by a reversal and a retracement entry.
Strategy Logic
The EA operates based on the following logic sequence:
-
Range Calculation: It calculates the High and Low of price action between the Range Start Hour and Range End Hour.
-
Model #1 Entry Pattern:
-
Sell Setup: The EA waits for a candle to close above the CRT High. It then waits for a subsequent candle to close back below that level. An entry is placed when price retraces to the level.
-
Buy Setup: The EA waits for a candle to close below the CRT Low. It then waits for a subsequent candle to close back above that level. An entry is placed when price retraces to the level.
-
Important note
To trade the 5 AM (NY Time) 4H candle range, convert the time to your broker's server time (e.g., 12:00 on IC Markets). Then add 4 hours for the candle duration. Settings: CRT Range Start = 12:00, CRT Range End = 16:00.Key Features
-
Automated Time Range: Automatically draws the CRT box and extends High/Low levels for the trading session.
-
Risk Management: Built-in lot size calculation based on a percentage of the account balance per trade.
-
Hard Stop Loss: Stop Loss is placed automatically at the highest/lowest point formed after the range, plus a buffer.
-
Flexible Take Profit: Choose between three Target modes: return to the Range boundary, 50% of the Range, or a fixed Risk:Reward ratio.
-
Visual Dashboard: Displays current range info, established bias, and trade status on the chart.
-
Trading Deadline: Includes a deadline feature to stop looking for new setups after a specific time.
Input Parameters
CRT Range Time Settings
-
Range Start Hour: The starting hour (broker time) to begin calculating the High/Low range.
-
Range End Hour: The hour (broker time) when the range calculation ends.
Trading Time Settings
-
Deadline Hour/Minute: The time after which no new trades will be opened.
Timeframe Settings
-
Candle Analysis Timeframe: The timeframe used to determine candle closes for the turtle soup and model 1 entry.
Risk Management Settings
-
Risk Per Trade (%): The percentage of account balance to risk on a single trade.
-
Minimum Risk:Reward: The EA will skip trades if the potential Reward-to-Risk ratio is lower than this value.
-
Min/Max Lot Size: Limits for the calculated lot size.
Take Profit Settings
-
Take Profit Type:
-
TP at CRT high or Low: Targets the opposing side of the CRT box (e.g., Sell target is CRT Low).
-
TP at 50% of range: Targets the midpoint (50%) of the CRT box.
-
TP based on RR: Targets a specific Risk:Reward multiple.
-
-
TP Risk:Reward Ratio: The multiplier used if the RR based TP mode is selected.
Visual Settings
-
Show Visual Elements: Toggles the drawing of boxes, lines, and dashboard text.
-
Colors: Customizable colors for the range box, signal levels, SL, and TP lines.
Recommendations
-
Timeframe: This strategy relies on candle closes. Ensure the Candle Analysis Timeframe matches your intended strategy (commonly M5 or M15).
-
VPS: A Virtual Private Server is recommended to ensure the EA runs continuously during the defined trading hours.
-
Testing: Please test the EA on a demo account first to understand the logic and entry triggers function on your specific symbol.