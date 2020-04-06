CRT Model 1 EA is an automated trading solution designed to execute the CRT Model 1 strategy, which focuses on time-based range analysis, liquidity sweeps, and retracement entries.

This Expert Advisor defines a specific time range to establish high and low price reference points. It then monitors price action outside this range to identify Turtle Soup(Liquidity sweep) followed by a reversal and a retracement entry.

Strategy Logic

The EA operates based on the following logic sequence:

Range Calculation: It calculates the High and Low of price action between the Range Start Hour and Range End Hour. Model #1 Entry Pattern: Sell Setup: The EA waits for a candle to close above the CRT High. It then waits for a subsequent candle to close back below that level. An entry is placed when price retraces to the level.

Buy Setup: The EA waits for a candle to close below the CRT Low. It then waits for a subsequent candle to close back above that level. An entry is placed when price retraces to the level.

Important note

To trade the 5 AM (NY Time) 4H candle range, convert the time to your broker's server time (e.g., 12:00 on IC Markets). Then add 4 hours for the candle duration. Settings: CRT Range Start = 12:00, CRT Range End = 16:00.



Key Features

Automated Time Range: Automatically draws the CRT box and extends High/Low levels for the trading session.

Risk Management: Built-in lot size calculation based on a percentage of the account balance per trade.

Hard Stop Loss: Stop Loss is placed automatically at the highest/lowest point formed after the range, plus a buffer.

Flexible Take Profit: Choose between three Target modes: return to the Range boundary, 50% of the Range, or a fixed Risk:Reward ratio.

Visual Dashboard: Displays current range info, established bias, and trade status on the chart.

Trading Deadline: Includes a deadline feature to stop looking for new setups after a specific time.

Input Parameters

CRT Range Time Settings

Range Start Hour: The starting hour (broker time) to begin calculating the High/Low range.

Range End Hour: The hour (broker time) when the range calculation ends.

Trading Time Settings

Deadline Hour/Minute: The time after which no new trades will be opened.

Timeframe Settings

Candle Analysis Timeframe: The timeframe used to determine candle closes for the turtle soup and model 1 entry.

Risk Management Settings

Risk Per Trade (%): The percentage of account balance to risk on a single trade.

Minimum Risk:Reward: The EA will skip trades if the potential Reward-to-Risk ratio is lower than this value.

Min/Max Lot Size: Limits for the calculated lot size.

Take Profit Settings

Take Profit Type: TP at CRT high or Low: Targets the opposing side of the CRT box (e.g., Sell target is CRT Low). TP at 50% of range: Targets the midpoint (50%) of the CRT box. TP based on RR: Targets a specific Risk:Reward multiple.

TP Risk:Reward Ratio: The multiplier used if the RR based TP mode is selected.

Visual Settings

Show Visual Elements: Toggles the drawing of boxes, lines, and dashboard text.

Colors: Customizable colors for the range box, signal levels, SL, and TP lines.

Recommendations