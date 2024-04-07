CyberVision EA

2.88
  • Experts
  • Eduard Nagayev
    Eduard Nagayev

    Eduard Nagayev

    3 (38)
    As a programmer specializing in creating trading advisors integrated with artificial intelligence, I am at the forefront of revolutionizing the world of investing. Through my expertise in developing sophisticated algorithms and harnessing AI technology, I automate trading processes, eliminate
    6 products
  • Version: 1.4
  • Updated: 24 May 2024
  • Activations: 10

CyberVision EA is a technology I developed during my undergraduate studies. CyberVision EA is not just an advisor, it is a high-speed computing machine that can generate historical data. CyberVision EA is not just an EA, it is a high-speed computing machine that works with recurrent neural network (RNN) and generative adversarial network (GAN), and my EA also uses data quantization.

Live Signal High: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2221931

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2218278

CyberVision EA Operation Description

The price of the EA is 699$ , but only for the first 10 copies. The price of the Expert Advisor will increase rapidly. There are only 1 copy left at $699.

When buying an EA, contact me in private messages for a nice Bonus!

Info:

  • Working symbols XAUUSD,GOLD.
  • Working Timeframe: M30
  • Min deposit: $100
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Good ECN broker is required, but not must 

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No Grid
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used.
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position.
  • Stable testing results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install.
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready


Before buying an EA, always understand the risks that may arise in the future, do not use credit or borrowed funds, past trading history is not a guarantee of the future. But it is important to approach any trading tool with caution and conduct thorough testing before using it in a real trading environment.


Reviews 35
Jaroslav Pokorny
1966
Jaroslav Pokorny 2024.06.24 20:27 
 

I like EA, it has a lot of potential, the seller communicates well. I have been using since about May 1.

H 420
278
H 420 2024.05.29 23:31 
 

All in all , after the huge DD , the ea recovered very nicely after few improvements , the backtest fits the live trading and the entries are pretty precise (not a big dd during the trade). i do believe in this ea to be profitable in the long run , i run it on risk 4 not so much damage done on the big dd

Biao Jian Peng
1909
Biao Jian Peng 2024.04.29 09:59 
 

I have baktested the EA after I bought it.The result is as same as the singnal.It looks like the EA has great profit potential.

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4.48 (125)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
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Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
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Experts
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CyberCore EA MT4
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CyberNetic EA is the Newest Forex trading Expert Advisor that uses an advanced Decoder-Free Fully Transformers-based strategy to predict changes in the currency markets. This EA differs from other trading robots in its ability to analyze data with high probability and speed through the use of advanced machine learning techniques. CyberNetic EA utilizes a codeless architecture, which increases the efficiency of the trading model. No dangerous methods of mani-management, martingale, netting and sc
CyberCore EA
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Introducing CybeCore EA - a cutting-edge Forex trading advisor that utilizes an innovative strategy based on fully-transformers without decoders, operating on the foundation of the CyberVision EA advisor. What sets CybeCore EA apart from CyberVision EA is its ability to analyze data with unprecedented accuracy and speed, achieved through the application of advanced machine learning techniques. CybeCore EA employs a decoder-less architecture, significantly enhancing the efficiency of its trading
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echodyneusa
435
echodyneusa 2025.04.25 08:50 
 

This EA is a piece of crap.

Lucap3
142
Lucap3 2024.08.05 16:52 
 

Another useless EA, good only to make its developer some richer. With this one i am at the 5th top-rating EA and i have to say they are all garbage. Especially the AI ones, just to confirm that AI stands in fact for Artificial Idiocy. Obviously, at this point, i have to accept that EAs are only a beautiful dream, too good to be true, but very far from reality. Do yourself a favour and forget EAs, manual live trading is the only reasonable way: if you're good, then you certainly would gain much more than these useless EAs; if you're not, then you already are capable of loosing money by yourself, so you don't need to loose time and more money to buy a robot that looses money for you...

zaanx91
284
zaanx91 2024.08.01 11:27 
 

I wanted to give a chance for the EA to work and waited, lost 30% of my account eventually on a Risk 4 (low-medium) setting, something is fishy about this EA, good backtest and awful live performance, the author even removed the live signals to hide the truth. it was my mistake seeing that it is setting SL as 4x TP and still giving it a chance. stay away.

Jaroslav Pokorny
1966
Jaroslav Pokorny 2024.06.24 20:27 
 

I like EA, it has a lot of potential, the seller communicates well. I have been using since about May 1.

H 420
278
H 420 2024.05.29 23:31 
 

All in all , after the huge DD , the ea recovered very nicely after few improvements , the backtest fits the live trading and the entries are pretty precise (not a big dd during the trade). i do believe in this ea to be profitable in the long run , i run it on risk 4 not so much damage done on the big dd

jechaviz
157
jechaviz 2024.05.23 16:01 
 

Someone knows how to start a claim for a refund? Highly appreciated

uchimi
1800
uchimi 2024.05.15 20:18 
 

I can't accept this.

First of all, I lost money with the 1.3 version due to drawdowns of positions exceeding 5 positions.

The MAX position was not working.

Also, I think that the backtest at the time of release was a history reading EA. After the release, the live performance of the history reading EA was not as good as the backtest.

Your EA is also being analyzed on Telegram.

Cybervision's performance yesterday was terrible.

I have lost over $5000 with your EA.

I want a refund.

This is scam. I will ask the compliance department to ban you from MQL5.

Everyone!

Please Contact the compliance department and ask them to ban the seller from MQL5.

gwayne9595
430
gwayne9595 2024.05.10 15:43 
 

STAY AWAY I had an entire account blown using this EA. It opened up 15 orders when I had the max open orders set to 5. Gold then spiked and quickly my account went to virtually 0. I have proof to back this up. I intervened in another account I had it running on and only lost 20% instead of 97%. I reached out to the author describing the problem and no response at all. I want my money back from this EA. A great back tester but very high drawdown and buggy. BEWARE

Eduard Nagayev
1275
Reply from developer Eduard Nagayev 2024.05.16 12:53
Hello, if you test this EA, you will not experience anything like what you had. I don't know why you say that the EA has opened 15 positions, maybe you are using the EA on several charts at the same time or you are copying their positions from other accounts? Every EA has a loss, this is nothing out of the ordinary. Just give the EA time to prove itself.
If you need help you can always contact me.
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu
913
Cristian-bogdan Buzatu 2024.05.01 10:33 
 

So far so good - I purchased the EA almost a month ago, it doesn't do a lot of trades, but so far 100% winning rate. Looking forward to seeing the new updated version at work.

Update(10.05.2024): Very bad day today, big losses, I respect the seller's work, but this EA is far away from how it was presented. I should get my money back.

BEWARE.

BEWARE.

BEWARE.

Eduard Nagayev
1275
Reply from developer Eduard Nagayev 2024.05.16 12:56
Hello, every EA has a loss from time to time - that's nothing out of the ordinary. I don't know why you only give it one star. The EA also had profits, but unfortunately losses also happen.
Just give the EA a little time and don't immediately rush into negative words. Thank you very much!
If you need help, you can contact me at any time.
Biao Jian Peng
1909
Biao Jian Peng 2024.04.29 09:59 
 

I have baktested the EA after I bought it.The result is as same as the singnal.It looks like the EA has great profit potential.

Ulrich Bassler
244
Ulrich Bassler 2024.04.27 21:32 
 

just bought that EA last week. I must say it works well for me. Thank you Eduard for your work

Charle Pereira
51
Charle Pereira 2024.04.26 21:38 
 

Revision 1: This EA showed excellent results and high stability. It's true that it doesn't trade very often, as it's a low-frequency EA, but I prefer a few trades with positive results (low DD) rather than a large number of trades with high risk. I'll follow Eduard's instructions to install it on demo for a month and give you feedback after that.

Revision 2: At the beginning, the results were not encouraging (big losses), however, after receiving calibration instructions from Eduard, the EA proved to be stable, precise and with a positive and modest performance, recovering all the losses I had.

Eduard has responded to all my support requests with great professionalism and promptness. I am confident that he has the expertise to implement the necessary improvements to make the EA even more efficient.

Naveen Annam
200
Naveen Annam 2024.04.20 04:14 
 

Update: 10/05/2024 More trades have taken place with huge drawdown when led to substantial losses wiping all profits. Another garbage EA it seems. its just a good backtester guys

Update: 24/04/2024 Trades have taken place but caution is advised. I used a high lot high risk setting so my drawdown is high See https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115307#!tab=comments&page=3&comment=53168776

I am adding my review to steer future buyers until back testing results translate to live. I don't need to repeat what has already been said. Its an excellent EA when it comes to back testing and zero trades have been taken since purchase & launch of this EA. Backtesting results show a whooping 100% on long and short trades. With that confidence, does this EA even need to be released. Its easy money for the author? Lots of interesting thoughts. I will update and remove my review once and if trades take place. Again, this is only to steer future buyers from the (potential) scam that the current buyers have been hooked in to. I would love to proven wrong and happy to update my review. My EA has been updated to the latest "HIGH" frequency trade option on a VPS. I will report back on results. Till then, please don't respond author. The results shall speak volumes.

See results of backtest provided by another user here. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115307#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=53119593. Just look at the balance drawdown and short/long trades won. This "EA" is 100% profitable or an overfitted model that learnt all the underlying data well? or somehow manipulated. Time will well

Eduard Nagayev
1275
Reply from developer Eduard Nagayev 2024.05.16 12:59
Hello, every EA has a loss from time to time - that's nothing out of the ordinary. I don't know why you only give it one star. The EA also had profits, but unfortunately losses also happen.
Just give the EA a little time and don't immediately rush into negative words. Thank you very much!
If you need help, you can contact me at any time.
kevanli
79
kevanli 2024.04.19 17:56 
 

100% honest review here: (Update on 10 May 2024) The conclusion for this EA is still a SCAM. 1) This EA is a martingale EA but the developer claims it is not. This EA easily create HUGE DD and so easy to lead to margin call. 2) The live signal is using a WHITE LABEL BROKER with lots of issues (you can search the broker on WifiFX and find out more). 3) BT result and live result is TOTALLY different 4) Lack of support from the developer. The last question that I asked was on #68 of the comment section. Question asked in 30 Apr 2024, and still not response in public or PM as of today (10 May 2024), I don't even border to ask the other questions that I have. The following is the review a left in Apr 2024: I decided to leave a 1 star review here because I feel like this is a scam as what others have mentioned. And below is my experience so far: 1) Lack of support from the developer: I asked the developer – Eduard a couple of questions e.g. what’s the differences between his 2 EAs > no answer. What risk / setting are you using for the live signal > no answer. How does the risk level correlate with the auto lot size > the answer from developer is “the level of risk is precisely what governs the lot size”. This answer = no answer. I mean if this is really your EA, it will be an easy question to answer, like for example, 0.01 lot for every $1000 if you select Risk 1 and etc. 2) The developer bribe users to leave a good review to receive his second EA for free. 3) The EA DOESN NOT execute any trade since I bought the EA. NOT EVEN PENDING TRADE! The log doesn’t record any record / activity of the EA… As of today, the last trade on the live signal for CyberVision was 11 DAYS AGO, and for CyberNetic was 25 days ago. I understand sometimes trading quality is more important than quantity, but as mentioned, I’ve got NO TRADE at all since I purchase the EA, so no quality nor quantity. 4) A couple of other suspicious things: -The live signal is so new and seems it has been manipulated (this part already questioned by an user at the comment section, the ZERO drawdown issue). It said it was started 2024.04.09 11:55:48, and no trade happened after 2024.04.08 19:23. I did back test, using Risk 10, test period is 1 Apr to 19 Apr, the BT report shows there are 51 trades. In the real world (live signal): 6 trades, so meaning there is a HUGE differences between BT result and live result, meaning you CANNOT trust the BT result AT ALL as there’s already a HUGE differences on the number of trade.

Eduard Nagayev
1275
Reply from developer Eduard Nagayev 2024.05.16 13:00
Hello, every EA has a loss from time to time - that's nothing out of the ordinary. I don't know why you only give it one star. The EA also had profits, but unfortunately losses also happen.
Just give the EA a little time and don't immediately rush into negative words. Thank you very much!
If you need help, you can contact me at any time.
StathisTz
91
StathisTz 2024.04.19 17:49 
 

Guys stop giving 5 stars from backtest results. This lead people to buy an EA with zero trades and getting scammed.

Update 10-5-2024: Beta product with manipulated backtest results and signals.

Eduard Nagayev
1275
Reply from developer Eduard Nagayev 2024.05.16 12:59
Hello, every EA has a loss from time to time - that's nothing out of the ordinary. I don't know why you only give it one star. The EA also had profits, but unfortunately losses also happen.
Just give the EA a little time and don't immediately rush into negative words. Thank you very much!
If you need help, you can contact me at any time.
Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong
1340
Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong 2024.04.19 15:55 
 

So far so good on my demo account~! Thank You

Update1: 22 april 2024; the ea is on a demo acc with the "high settings"... ofcourse no trade yet.

Update2: 23 April 2024; The EA has placed a trade (closed in nice profits) and there are a couple of trades open now, It's still on my ICM demo acc. with "high" settings. A solid 3 stars for now.

MAJOR UPDATE 3: 10 May 2024; The EA has crashed and burned much sooner then I have anticipated, a real bummer. It hit sl and STOP LOSS of 340pips x4. Mind you I had a fairly high risk, but still this wasn't suppose to happen in theory, High dd was always expected, but not this. We all know that FX trading is risky no matter what, but since I lost quiet a bit of money with this EA, I have to lower the rating to 1 star. Now I wished I stayed on demo a little bit longer. Sorry Broski, MAYBE my virtual TP/SL request would have helped. Unfortunately this EA WILL go in the trash bin. I think this EA might be a BT queen after all. Cheers~~ Over n out!

Eduard Nagayev
1275
Reply from developer Eduard Nagayev 2024.05.16 12:59
Hello, every EA has a loss from time to time - that's nothing out of the ordinary. I don't know why you only give it one star. The EA also had profits, but unfortunately losses also happen.
Just give the EA a little time and don't immediately rush into negative words. Thank you very much!
If you need help, you can contact me at any time.
Anthony David William Beale
353
Anthony David William Beale 2024.04.19 15:28 
 

People please do not buy this EA!! sure this dude may sound nice , but he is selling BS and hiding from us !! refunds for all !!! you suck as do all your EAs Eduard .how do we get this guy banned from selling crap on here !!!

Ovied
1327
Ovied 2024.04.19 13:54 
 

Updating to 5 stars. EA just completed a trade for 100 pips with laser precision. There was very little drawdown on that trade. Pretty amazing for a 100 pip trade!!! At first, I didn't understand how the EA operates, the periods when the EA doesn't trade is a very good thing. It is keeping you out of bad trades and keeping your account safe. I prefer normal mode. Eduard you have an amazing product and thank you for being an honest seller with an outstanding product. I have gone from being a bit skeptical to 100 percent believer in this author and this amazing EA.

Demetris Andreou
228
Demetris Andreou 2024.04.19 12:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sergei Vasil Ev
1235
Sergei Vasil Ev 2024.04.18 20:13 
 

Советник сильный, автор всегда готов ответить на любые вопросы и помочь в любом случае. Я также тщательно тестировал на истории, и Profit Factor был действительно хорош с низким DD. Я очень рекомендую этот советник/алгоритм.

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