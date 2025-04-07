MultiGainRS
- Experts
- Marco Antonio Silva De Jesus
- Version: 4.0
- Activations: 5
Dear Investor, We are excited to introduce you to the "DayTrader Professional - MultiGainRS," a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to operate on the US100_SPOT (NASDAQ). This automated trading system is the result of years of research and development, incorporating the most advanced techniques in technical analysis and risk management. Why Choose the DayTrader Professional?
- Optimized Performance for US100_SPOT:
- The DayTrader Professional has been meticulously tuned to operate exclusively on the US100_SPOT, ensuring that every trading decision is based on data and patterns specific to this index.
- Advanced Risk Management:
- With a recommended minimum lot size of 0.01 and a minimum capital of $1000, the DayTrader Professional is both accessible and secure, allowing you to maximize returns while minimizing risks.
- Ideal Timeframe: 1 Hour
- Operating on the 1-hour timeframe, the EA takes advantage of short-term market fluctuations, enabling a quick response to trend changes and market conditions.
- Cutting-Edge Technology:
- Equipped with multiple technical indicators, including Bollinger Bands, RSI, Stochastic, and MACD, the DayTrader Professional offers comprehensive market analysis to identify the best entry and exit opportunities.
- Volatility Protection:
- With volatility filters and high spread protection, the EA ensures that your trades are executed under the most favorable conditions, avoiding periods of high uncertainty.
- Complete Automation:
- Let the DayTrader Professional do the heavy lifting for you. With its complete automation, you can focus on other activities while the EA efficiently and effectively manages your trades.