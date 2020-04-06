Official User Manual (English)

1. Overview

📘 NEXA Swing Zone Trader

NEXA Swing Zone Trader is a low-frequency, high-precision swing trading Expert Advisor designed to trade only when clear trend, momentum, and market structure align.

Instead of trading frequently, this EA focuses on quality over quantity, aiming to capture major swing movements in the GOLD (XAUUSD) market with controlled risk and high stability.

2. Core Strategy Logic

✅ Trend Zone Detection

EMA (Period 150) on H1 timeframe

Price above EMA → Bullish Zone

Price below EMA → Bearish Zone

Trades are taken only in the direction of the main trend.

✅ Entry Conditions

BUY Setup

Price is above EMA (Bull Zone) RSI(10) crosses above 49.5 Price breaks the most recent Fractal High

SELL Setup

Price is below EMA (Bear Zone) RSI(10) crosses below 49.5 Price breaks the most recent Fractal Low

👉 Entries require trend + momentum + structure breakout

👉 No random trades, no overtrading

3. Stop Loss & Profit System

🔹 Stop Loss (SL)

Calculated automatically using ATR(11) × 1.8

Adapts to market volatility

Fully compatible with broker StopLevel & FreezeLevel rules

🔹 Profit Management (Partial Close + Swing Target)

The EA does not place Take Profit orders on the broker side to avoid premature full closures caused by slippage or gaps.

① First Target (TP1 – Partial Close)

Triggered at ATR × 1.7

Automatically closes 45% of the position

② Second Target (TP2 – Swing Target)

Managed internally at ATR × 2.25

Remaining volume is allowed to ride the trend

👉 After partial close, the trailing stop becomes more aggressive to protect profits.

4. Trailing Stop System

ATR-based trailing stop

Activates only after minimum profit is achieved

Tighter trailing after partial close

Designed to let profits run while protecting secured gains.

5. Trading Filters

⏰ Time Filter

Default trading hours: 08:00 – 23:00 (server time)

Focused on London & New York sessions

Avoids low-volatility Asian session

📉 Volatility Filter

Skips trades when ATR is too low compared to recent average

Avoids ranging and low-quality market conditions

📊 Spread Filter

Prevents entries during excessive spread conditions

6. Lot Size Settings

🔹 Fixed Lot (Recommended)

Default and safest option

Default value: 0.1

🔹 Dynamic Lot (Optional)

Risk-based position sizing (% of account balance)

Automatic lot reduction during drawdown periods

📌 For live trading and beginners, fixed lot mode is strongly recommended.

7. Recommended Trading Environment

Item Recommendation Symbol GOLD (XAUUSD) Timeframe H1 Account Type ECN / Low Spread Minimum Capital $1,000 VPS Recommended

8. Who This EA Is For

✅ Traders who prefer stability over high-frequency trading

✅ Swing traders looking to automate their strategy

✅ Users who want rule-based, emotion-free trading

✅ Traders focused on long-term consistency

❌ Not suitable for scalping or very high-frequency trading styles.

9. Risk Disclaimer

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Market conditions, broker execution, and spread may affect performance.

Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

10. Summary