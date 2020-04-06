NEXA Swing Zone Trader
- Experts
- Park Seongcheon
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Official User Manual (English)
1. Overview
NEXA Swing Zone Trader is a low-frequency, high-precision swing trading Expert Advisor designed to trade only when clear trend, momentum, and market structure align.
Instead of trading frequently, this EA focuses on quality over quantity, aiming to capture major swing movements in the GOLD (XAUUSD) market with controlled risk and high stability.
2. Core Strategy Logic
✅ Trend Zone Detection
-
EMA (Period 150) on H1 timeframe
-
Price above EMA → Bullish Zone
-
Price below EMA → Bearish Zone
Trades are taken only in the direction of the main trend.
✅ Entry Conditions
BUY Setup
-
Price is above EMA (Bull Zone)
-
RSI(10) crosses above 49.5
-
Price breaks the most recent Fractal High
SELL Setup
-
Price is below EMA (Bear Zone)
-
RSI(10) crosses below 49.5
-
Price breaks the most recent Fractal Low
👉 Entries require trend + momentum + structure breakout
👉 No random trades, no overtrading
3. Stop Loss & Profit System
🔹 Stop Loss (SL)
-
Calculated automatically using ATR(11) × 1.8
-
Adapts to market volatility
-
Fully compatible with broker StopLevel & FreezeLevel rules
🔹 Profit Management (Partial Close + Swing Target)
The EA does not place Take Profit orders on the broker side to avoid premature full closures caused by slippage or gaps.
① First Target (TP1 – Partial Close)
-
Triggered at ATR × 1.7
-
Automatically closes 45% of the position
② Second Target (TP2 – Swing Target)
-
Managed internally at ATR × 2.25
-
Remaining volume is allowed to ride the trend
👉 After partial close, the trailing stop becomes more aggressive to protect profits.
4. Trailing Stop System
-
ATR-based trailing stop
-
Activates only after minimum profit is achieved
-
Tighter trailing after partial close
Designed to let profits run while protecting secured gains.
5. Trading Filters
⏰ Time Filter
-
Default trading hours: 08:00 – 23:00 (server time)
-
Focused on London & New York sessions
-
Avoids low-volatility Asian session
📉 Volatility Filter
-
Skips trades when ATR is too low compared to recent average
-
Avoids ranging and low-quality market conditions
📊 Spread Filter
-
Prevents entries during excessive spread conditions
6. Lot Size Settings
🔹 Fixed Lot (Recommended)
-
Default and safest option
-
Default value: 0.1
🔹 Dynamic Lot (Optional)
-
Risk-based position sizing (% of account balance)
-
Automatic lot reduction during drawdown periods
📌 For live trading and beginners, fixed lot mode is strongly recommended.
7. Recommended Trading Environment
|Item
|Recommendation
|Symbol
|GOLD (XAUUSD)
|Timeframe
|H1
|Account Type
|ECN / Low Spread
|Minimum Capital
|$1,000
|VPS
|Recommended
8. Who This EA Is For
✅ Traders who prefer stability over high-frequency trading
✅ Swing traders looking to automate their strategy
✅ Users who want rule-based, emotion-free trading
✅ Traders focused on long-term consistency
❌ Not suitable for scalping or very high-frequency trading styles.
9. Risk Disclaimer
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
-
Market conditions, broker execution, and spread may affect performance.
-
Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.
10. Summary
NEXA Swing Zone Trader is designed for traders who believe that
fewer trades, executed with precision and discipline,
can outperform constant overtrading in the long run.