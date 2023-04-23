Ai GbPUsD MT5

2.17

Only 5 copies for $260, next price: $280(3 copies left)

For testing, in the settings, it is better to enable the full trade option.

    An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI )
    For GBPUSD in time frame 15 and 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily
    With Relatively large number of signals
    (To receive all the signals: activate the full trade option in the settings and run the expert at the same time in several time frames)
    Has a TP and a SL
    Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges



      Symbol
    		  GBPUSD
      Time frames
    		  M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 , D1
      Minimum Deposit
    		  50$
      Brokers
    		  Any brokers
      Leverage
    		  +50



    Features of this expert:

    Large number of trades

    It has many settings (Over time, I will add the necessary settings)

    Without the use of risky trades such as martingales and hedges

    Can be used in GBPUSD symbols

    Can be used in 15 and 30 minute time frames and 1 and 4 hours and daily

    Tested in the most reputable brokers in the world

    Has a TP and a SL

    Profit limit and loss limit are fixed

    R/R = 1 (SL=TP)



      Settings:


      Trade Order "Buy"              :If it is inactive, it will not do "buy" trades

      Trade Order "Sell"              : If it is inactive, it will not do "sell" trades

      Full Trade                          : If it is active, the number of trades will increase. Expert also opens simultaneous trades.

      Magic Number                   : Those who use several experts simultaneously in one account, this setting is useful

      Comment                          : Specify the comment text of each trade. (useful for those who use several experts at the same time)

      Risk Type                           : Specify the risk amount of each trade. In default, the risk is variable

      Set the Lot value Manually: You can specify the lot amount in each trade. By default, the amount of the lot is variable (based on risk).

      Take Profit                         : You can specify the profit limit for each trade. By default, the profit limit is variable.

      Stop Loss                           : You can specify the Stop Loss for each trade. By default, the Stop Loss is variable.

      Breakeven Enable              : This setting activates the breakeven setting. For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Breakeven Point                 : This setting determines the activation time of the breakeven settings. For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Enable Progressive Trailing stop: This setting activates the Trailing stop setting. For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Tier 1-3                               : Trailing stop settings, For more information, read the configuration manual.

      Max Spread PIPS                 : If your spread is more than this amount, Expert will not trade


        Ai GbPUsD Settings Guide: Settings Guide


        If you need more settings, be sure to let us know





        How this expert works:

          This specialist works on the basis of complex artificial intelligence calculations.

          We transfer data from previous years (data from several reputable brokers), types of patterns (candlestick patterns, harmonic patterns, etc.), specific areas (support, resistance, rand price, etc.), personalized indicators (the most     reliable and newest indicators) to AI. We gave it and this artificial intelligence has reached the level you see after 7 months of training in very strong and advanced systems.

          Our training continues...






            How to work with this expert:

              run this expert.
              Allow the expert to trade. (  Ai GbPUsD Guid   )




                Some important points:

                  Use this expert only on the GBPUSD symbol

                  Use this expert only in M15 , M30 , H1 , H4 and D1 time frames

                  You can use a variety of brokers, but try to use large and famous brokers

                  Default settings are great, so you do not need a separate settings file

                  If you have any questions or concerns, be sure to let me know

                  If you need any settings, be sure to let me know

                  We update this expert every 1 to 2 months to reach an almost complete version and solve its problems. All updates are free




                    Help files:
                      A complete guide to buying and using experts: Ai GbPUsD Guid

                      Ai GBPUSD Frequently Asked Question: FAQ

                      Ai GBPUSD Settings Guide: Settings Guide



                        Ai EuRUsD: mql5.com/en/users/aahn/seller

                        Ai UsDCaD: mql5.com/en/users/aahn/seller



                        Reviews 12
                        Sebastian Hueller
                        399
                        Sebastian Hueller 2023.11.09 21:35 
                         

                        Heyhoo looks great after update :) i use https://www.forexchief.com/?a=f81a prime and direkt fx MT5. works better with low spread 0-3 @forexchief. I hope this helps the buyers of this EA :) Best Regards

                        Berwyn Riveral
                        1603
                        Berwyn Riveral 2023.09.15 16:41 
                         

                        This EA is very profitable on Live trading without using dangerous trading techniques like martingale, averaging and very huge or no SL. Each update makes the EA perform better so hopefully this will continue to be profitable in the future. Quick support from the developer too if I have questions. Lastly price is very reasonable compared to other EAs in mql5 that implements dangerous strategies. Developer doesn't rip customers off with insanely expensive EAs, just simple and honest service. Keep it up we need more developers like you.

                        Patel Akash Ashvinbhai
                        276
                        Patel Akash Ashvinbhai 2023.07.30 09:29 
                         

                        Again its results is too good... i am using this EA last 2 months and its running to good profit and also i was use AI EURUSD last 6 months and now both are runnig good. and Sir Tais Miranda Hoffmann support is too good and humble... its help me every time. Thanks sir For all This.

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                        Filter:
                        Sebastian Hueller
                        399
                        Sebastian Hueller 2023.11.09 21:35 
                         

                        Heyhoo looks great after update :) i use https://www.forexchief.com/?a=f81a prime and direkt fx MT5. works better with low spread 0-3 @forexchief. I hope this helps the buyers of this EA :) Best Regards

                        Berwyn Riveral
                        1603
                        Berwyn Riveral 2023.09.15 16:41 
                         

                        This EA is very profitable on Live trading without using dangerous trading techniques like martingale, averaging and very huge or no SL. Each update makes the EA perform better so hopefully this will continue to be profitable in the future. Quick support from the developer too if I have questions. Lastly price is very reasonable compared to other EAs in mql5 that implements dangerous strategies. Developer doesn't rip customers off with insanely expensive EAs, just simple and honest service. Keep it up we need more developers like you.

                        Patel Akash Ashvinbhai
                        276
                        Patel Akash Ashvinbhai 2023.07.30 09:29 
                         

                        Again its results is too good... i am using this EA last 2 months and its running to good profit and also i was use AI EURUSD last 6 months and now both are runnig good. and Sir Tais Miranda Hoffmann support is too good and humble... its help me every time. Thanks sir For all This.

                        richard whittle
                        1089
                        richard whittle 2023.06.13 21:56 
                         

                        Not good so far.

                        forexthai.in.th
                        623
                        forexthai.in.th 2023.06.13 18:31 
                         

                        huge loss.

                        Stephen Tausia Moratti
                        125
                        Stephen Tausia Moratti 2023.06.12 10:39 
                         

                        After One month, my account is down 10%. Back testing looked great and it started well with 3 positive trades, but it has not performed well recently.

                        Darwin Long
                        73
                        Darwin Long 2023.06.07 15:20 
                         

                        I backtested starting in 1995 with $100 and it lost every bit of it before that year ended. I started with a bigger amount $500 and it lost it all by 2001. I'm curious how is it that to have an Ai one would think you need a rig of servers that are constantly learning. how is it that your product isn't profitable in the 90s? i bought it this morning. I backtested starting from 2015 last week. I thought the results were phenomenal. But now going back to 1995 seeing if your product could hold true against my test it failed miserably. is there any reason for this? Why can't your product make money in the 90s? it is an AI right? it should have some sort of coding for market recognition. I just wish I didn't waste my money on this thing. I feel so bamboozled. I have it activated on my terminal. I'll re-edit and give it a 5 star rating if it wins 10 trades in a row.

                        Tanoh Andre Getheme Angaman
                        234
                        Tanoh Andre Getheme Angaman 2023.05.04 11:26 
                         

                        DEPUIS une semaine que je l'utilise aucun trade gagnant et j'ai l'impressions que les backtests des outils sur MT5 ne sont pas fiable parce que ce outils affichais de bon résultats mais la réalité est tout autre vraiment dessus car j'avais de grand projet avec se EA

                        if it is also related to the broker to use that someone offers me one that he uses t that works well

                        Andreas Weichel
                        1033
                        Andreas Weichel 2023.05.03 11:47 
                         

                        I have this EA since one week running on an demo account. 13 trades have been made till now. Only one is win trade.

                        Update 5.9.2023: the EA running two weeks now. 16 loss and only 4 profit trades...

                        George Makram Fares Halim
                        204
                        George Makram Fares Halim 2023.04.26 18:45 
                         

                        I purchased the product on April 2023 1- Every month, the expert must be updated to show that it is profitable, even though in reality this is not the case. 2 - The picture proves that you did not represent the artificial intelligence with anything. It is just a trick to attract attention (for the expert to work, you must give it either an indicator, a price movement, or something like that). In order to operate it with artificial intelligence, it must be trained in Python programs

                        Benjamin Sanchez Parra
                        1304
                        Benjamin Sanchez Parra 2023.04.25 20:58 
                         

                        una miseria

                        GOEXPERT
                        1461
                        GOEXPERT 2023.04.25 15:23 
                         

                        not good

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