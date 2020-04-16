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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MA HISTOGRAM - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Red = Down Trend and Blue = Up Trend
Manual Trading Lightweight Utility
Free utility for manual orders placement.Trade Transmitter via web and OnTrade Function to MQL4
This EA can detect trades in your MT4 account and transmit them via web
Lot sizing risk based and also converting the currency of the account
Hi, so I just made a little code here that will help out a lot of coders that hate doing this (I count myself in it haha). It's made to calculate the lot size of a position based on the risk input and the account size+currency.MA HISTOGRAM SEPARATE WINDOW
Trend indicator (separate window)