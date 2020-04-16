CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MA HISTOGRAM - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Szymon Palczynski
Szymon Palczynski

Szymon Palczynski

3.7 (59)
The world of grids and martingale.
Innovative solutions for currency markets.
39 products 6 codes 3 topics 123 comments
Views:
34055
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Red = Down Trend and Blue = Up Trend

    Manual Trading Lightweight Utility Manual Trading Lightweight Utility

    Free utility for manual orders placement.

    Trade Transmitter via web and OnTrade Function to MQL4 Trade Transmitter via web and OnTrade Function to MQL4

    This EA can detect trades in your MT4 account and transmit them via web

    Lot sizing risk based and also converting the currency of the account Lot sizing risk based and also converting the currency of the account

    Hi, so I just made a little code here that will help out a lot of coders that hate doing this (I count myself in it haha). It's made to calculate the lot size of a position based on the risk input and the account size+currency.

    MA HISTOGRAM SEPARATE WINDOW MA HISTOGRAM SEPARATE WINDOW

    Trend indicator (separate window)