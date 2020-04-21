SafeLockdown
- Experts
-
Paranchai Tensit============================================================================================================
Contact info:
+Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/paran1615
- Version: 20.7
- Updated: 19 August 2024
- Activations: 20
SafeLockdown is a fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA has passed 21 years back test of real tick data (2003-2021) and (2021-2023). The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies. This strategy works well with the wave of ever-changing markets, which is targeting small market movements to generate profits in a short time by entering and exiting the market, taking profits from small price changes. Protected by a volatility stop loss and take profit.
SafeLockdown MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48828
SafeLockdown MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101144
Key Features
- Trades on timeframe: M15
- Trades on any pair, recommended EURGBP ,GBPUSD
- Initial deposit: $100 up
- Use only five-digit accounts
- Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality
- It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker
- The magic number does need to be set differently on each graph per pair
- Protected by a stop loss and take profit
Parameters
MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA
Lot_MM - set as " Auto or Fixed "
Lots - lot size
Risk - risk percentage
SL_MM - set "SL_Input/SL_Default"
- SL_Input - enter a parameter value
- SL_Default- for automatic setting
- SL- stop loss ,points
- TP_Input - enter a parameter value
- TP_Default - for automatic setting
- TP- take profit ,points
MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread value in points
UseCloseMaxSpread - enable maximum closing spread. if the spread is exceeded, then do not close the profit using take profit and do not close using trailing, set true or false
CloseMaxSpread - maximum allowable closing spread in points
MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points
UseTrailing - enable trailing, set true or false
TrailingStart - trailing start size, points
TrailingStop - trailing stop size, points
TrailingStep - trailing step, points
MoveToBreakEven - enable Break-Even Point, set true or false
LockedInPoints - amount of points profit, in points
MaxBuys - Max Buy Order
MaxSells - Max Sell Order
DialogBox - The dialog box display can be displayed as Collapse, Expand, and Move
Display Settings :
- Show
- Hide
- Quick test
Start_Hour - set time to start hour
Start_Min - set time to start minute
End_Hour - set time to end hour
End_Min - set time to end minute
BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset, When back-testing your EA, set "BrokerGMTOffset" to zero. When you run your EA live, make sure the GMT Offset parameter is correct for your broker's time.
URL_News " https://sslecal2.investing.com "
- NewsSymbol - Set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart
- LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter
- ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter
- HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter
- NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter
- StopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before News
- StopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After News
- CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News
- DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines
- LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter
- ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter
- HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter
I give 5 stars for a reason. I have noticed this robot for a long time. Did a lot of tests for 99% quality. with real spreads for my broker. The results are amazing. I was attracted by the fact that the release was 3 years ago and until recently there were not even updates, those updates that came out, I kindly asked the author. So the test results were also good after the release. Now I started on real, on 7 pairs. While plus a minus in one place. these are the first days of trading, before that I selected trading hours, now I leave trading without changing anything. Trades are opened the same as on the tester, the same results. You can write to me in a personal in about a month.