SafeLockdown is a fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA has passed 21 years back test of real tick data (2003-2021) and (2021-2023). The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies. This strategy works well with the wave of ever-changing markets, which is targeting small market movements to generate profits in a short time by entering and exiting the market, taking profits from small price changes. Protected by a volatility stop loss and take profit.





Key Features



Trades on timeframe: M15 Trades on any pair, recommended EURGBP ,GBPUSD Initial deposit: $100 up Use only five-digit accounts Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker The magic number does need to be set differently on each graph per pair Protected by a stop loss and take profit





Parameters



MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA

Lot_MM - set as " Auto or Fixed "

Lots - lot size

Risk - risk percentage

SL_MM - set "SL_Input/SL_Default"



SL_Input - enter a parameter value SL_Default- for automatic setting SL- stop loss ,points

TP_Input - enter a parameter value TP_Default - for automatic setting TP- take profit ,points

TP_MM - set "TP_Input/TP_Default"

MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread value in points

UseCloseMaxSpread - enable maximum closing spread. if the spread is exceeded, then do not close the profit using take profit and do not close using trailing, set true or false

CloseMaxSpread - maximum allowable closing spread in points

MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points

UseTrailing - enable trailing, set true or false

TrailingStart - trailing start size, points

TrailingStop - trailing stop size, points

TrailingStep - trailing step, points

MoveToBreakEven - enable Break-Even Point, set true or false

LockedInPoints - amount of points profit, in points

MaxBuys - Max Buy Order

MaxSells - Max Sell Order

DialogBox - The dialog box display can be displayed as Collapse, Expand, and Move

Display Settings :

Show Hide Quick test

Start_Hour - set time to start hour

Start_Min - set time to start minute

End_Hour - set time to end hour

End_Min - set time to end minute

BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset, When back-testing your EA, set "BrokerGMTOffset" to zero. When you run your EA live, make sure the GMT Offset parameter is correct for your broker's time.

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