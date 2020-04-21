SafeLockdown

5

SafeLockdown is a fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA has passed 21 years back test of real tick data (2003-2021) and (2021-2023). The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies. This strategy works well with the wave of ever-changing markets, which is targeting small market movements to generate profits in a short time by entering and exiting the market, taking profits from small price changes. Protected by a volatility stop loss and take profit.

SafeLockdown MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48828


Key Features

  1. Trades on timeframe: M15 
  2. Trades on any pair, recommended EURGBP ,GBPUSD
  3. Initial deposit: $100 up  
  4. Use only five-digit accounts 
  5. Using real tick data in backtest with 99.9% modeling quality  
  6. It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker
  7. The magic number does need to be set differently on each graph per pair   
  8. Protected by a stop loss and take profit 


    Parameters

    MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA
    Lot_MM - set as " Auto or Fixed "
    Lots - lot size  
    Risk - risk percentage

    SL_MM - set "SL_Input/SL_Default" 

    1. SL_Input - enter a parameter value 
    2. SL_Default- for automatic setting 
    3. SL- stop loss ,points 
    TP_MM - set "TP_Input/TP_Default" 
    1. TP_Input - enter a parameter value 
    2. TP_Default - for automatic setting 
    3. TP- take profit ,points

    MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread value in points
    UseCloseMaxSpread - enable maximum closing spread. if the spread is exceeded, then do not close the profit using take profit and do not close using trailing, set true or false
    CloseMaxSpread - maximum allowable closing spread in points
    MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points
    UseTrailing - enable trailing, set true or false
    TrailingStart - trailing start size, points
    TrailingStop - trailing stop size, points
    TrailingStep - trailing step, points
    MoveToBreakEven - enable Break-Even Point, set true or false
    LockedInPoints - amount of points profit, in points  
    MaxBuys -  Max Buy Order
    MaxSells -  Max Sell Order  

    DialogBox - The dialog box display can be displayed as Collapse, Expand, and Move 
    Display Settings : 

    1. Show  
    2. Hide 
    3. Quick test 

    Start_Hour - set time to start hour 
    Start_Min - set time to start minute 
    End_Hour - set time to end hour 
    End_Min - set time to end minute
    BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset, When back-testing your EA, set "BrokerGMTOffset" to zero. When you run your EA live, make sure the GMT Offset parameter is correct for your broker's time.

    URL_News " https://sslecal2.investing.com "

    1. NewsSymbol - Set true or false, true = download news for only currency on chart, false = download news for all currencies on chart
    2. LowVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Low Volatility News filter
    3. ModerateVolatilityNews - Set true or false for Moderate Volatility News filter
    4. HighVolatilityNews - Set true or false for High Volatility News filter
    5. NonfarmPayrollsNews - Set true or false for Nonfarm Payrolls News filter
    6. StopBeforeNews - Set minutes for Stop Before News
    7. StopAfterNews - Set minutes for Stop After News
    8. CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - Set true or false for Close All Orders Before News 
    9. DrawNewsLines - Set true or false for drawing the news lines
    10. LowColor - Set color for Low Volatility News filter
    11. ModerateColor - Set color for Moderate Volatility News filter
    12. HighColor - Set color for High Volatility News filter

    Reviews 1
    Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
    5810
    Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2023.07.28 12:59 
     

    I give 5 stars for a reason. I have noticed this robot for a long time. Did a lot of tests for 99% quality. with real spreads for my broker. The results are amazing. I was attracted by the fact that the release was 3 years ago and until recently there were not even updates, those updates that came out, I kindly asked the author. So the test results were also good after the release. Now I started on real, on 7 pairs. While plus a minus in one place. these are the first days of trading, before that I selected trading hours, now I leave trading without changing anything. Trades are opened the same as on the tester, the same results. You can write to me in a personal in about a month.

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    Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
    5810
    Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2023.07.28 12:59 
     

    I give 5 stars for a reason. I have noticed this robot for a long time. Did a lot of tests for 99% quality. with real spreads for my broker. The results are amazing. I was attracted by the fact that the release was 3 years ago and until recently there were not even updates, those updates that came out, I kindly asked the author. So the test results were also good after the release. Now I started on real, on 7 pairs. While plus a minus in one place. these are the first days of trading, before that I selected trading hours, now I leave trading without changing anything. Trades are opened the same as on the tester, the same results. You can write to me in a personal in about a month.

    Paranchai Tensit
    6634
    Reply from developer Paranchai Tensit 2023.07.29 10:05
    Thank you for your comments and suggestions that help us greatly improve the quality of the originals.
    Reply to review