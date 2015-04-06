Triple Hedge Guard

Introducing Triple Hedge Guard, a powerful and adaptive trading algorithm designed to safeguard your investments with advanced risk management strategies. This algorithm is built to operate based on weekly chart trends, dynamically adjusting to market conditions while minimizing potential losses through a unique triple hedge feature.

Key Features:

  • Triple Hedge Protection: In times of market volatility, the algorithm triggers up to three hedge positions to strategically counterbalance losses, ensuring that you're always protected.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: Optimized for flexibility, Triple Hedge Guard can adjust lot sizes dynamically based on your account’s equity, maximizing profitability while managing risk.
  • Precision Entries: Using proven technical indicators like Moving Averages (MA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI), the algorithm makes intelligent entry and exit decisions, capturing profitable market opportunities.
  • Advanced Risk Control: With customizable Stop Loss and Take Profit settings, including the ability to fine-tune trade parameters, Triple Hedge Guard ensures that you stay in control of your risk exposure at all times.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Triple Hedge Guard offers the perfect blend of protection, strategy, and profit potential. It's your trusted partner in navigating the financial markets with confidence.


Here is a detailed description of all the user input parameters for Triple Hedge Guard:

1. Lots (double)

  • Description: The fixed lot size for each trade if dynamic lot sizing is disabled.
  • Example: 0.1 means each trade will be opened with 0.1 lots.
  • Usage: Set this to your preferred lot size if you don’t want the algorithm to adjust the lot size based on account equity.

2. UseDynamicLot (bool)

  • Description: Enables or disables dynamic lot sizing.
  • Options: true or false
  • Example: true will adjust the lot size based on your equity. false will use the fixed lot size (from the "Lots" parameter).
  • Usage: Set this to true to let the algorithm manage lot sizes based on risk.

3. RiskPercent (double)

  • Description: The percentage of account equity to risk per trade when dynamic lot sizing is enabled.
  • Example: 1.0 means 1% of the account equity will be used to calculate the lot size.
  • Usage: Only used when UseDynamicLot is set to true . Adjust this based on your risk tolerance.

4. TakeProfit (double)

  • Description: The number of pips for the Take Profit (TP) level.
  • Example: 900 means the trade will close with a profit of 900 pips.
  • Usage: Set this to your desired profit target.

5. StopLoss (double)

  • Description: The number of pips for the Stop Loss (SL) level.
  • Example: 5000 means the trade will close with a loss if the price moves 5000 pips against the position.
  • Usage: Set this to control the maximum allowable loss per trade.

6. MA_Period (int)

  • Description: The period for the Moving Average (MA) used to determine market trends.
  • Example: 20 means the algorithm will calculate the 20-period MA.
  • Usage: Adjust this based on your preference for short-term or long-term trend analysis.

7. RSI_Period (double)

  • Description: The period for the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.
  • Example: 14 means the algorithm will calculate the 14-period RSI.
  • Usage: Adjust this to fine-tune the RSI for detecting overbought and oversold market conditions.

8. RSI_Overbought (double)

  • Description: The level at which the RSI indicates the market is overbought and signals a sell opportunity.
  • Example: 70 means the algorithm will consider the market overbought when RSI reaches 70.
  • Usage: Set this based on your strategy for identifying sell opportunities.

9. RSI_Oversold (double)

  • Description: The level at which the RSI indicates the market is oversold and signals a buy opportunity.
  • Example: 30 means the algorithm will consider the market oversold when RSI reaches 30.
  • Usage: Set this based on your strategy for identifying buy opportunities.

10. HedgeLossPoints (int)

  • Description: The number of points a trade must be in loss before triggering the first hedge position.
  • Example: 50 means if the trade moves 50 points in loss, the first hedge position will be opened.
  • Usage: Adjust this based on how soon you want the algorithm to hedge your trade.

11. SecondHedgeLossPoints (int)

  • Description: The number of points the first hedge position must be in loss before triggering the second hedge.
  • Example: 50 means if the first hedge goes 50 points in loss, the second hedge will be opened.
  • Usage: Adjust this based on your strategy for handling further losses.

12. ThirdHedgeLossPoints (int)

  • Description: The number of points the second hedge position must be in loss before triggering the third hedge.
  • Example: 50 means if the second hedge goes 50 points in loss, the third hedge will be opened.
  • Usage: Adjust this based on how you want to manage deeper losses.

13. HedgeMultiplier (double)

  • Description: The multiplier used to determine the lot size for each hedge position.
  • Example: 2.0 means the lot size of each hedge position will be twice the size of the original trade.
  • Usage: Set this to control how aggressive the hedging strategy is in terms of lot sizing.

14. TrendTimeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES)

  • Description: The timeframe for the chart used to determine the market trend.
  • Example: PERIOD_W1 means the algorithm will use the weekly chart to identify trends.
  • Usage: Adjust this to change the trend-detection timeframe, depending on your trading strategy (e.g., PERIOD_D1 for daily trends).


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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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Ultimate Trend-Driven Expert Advisor: Precision Trading with Dynamic Hedging Elevate your trading game with our state-of-the-art MQL4 trading algorithm, engineered for precision and adaptability. This algorithm integrates advanced technical analysis tools and a flexible hedging strategy to help you maximize your trading potential, no matter the market conditions. Key Features: Adaptive Trend Detection : Stay aligned with the market's pulse using trend analysis across multiple timeframes—Weekly,
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