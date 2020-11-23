Gold Butterfly Scalper Pro is a trading robot for the trading on GOLD. This is a mix of Trend Following and Counter Trend system. Backtest Now!

This Expert advisor not use arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy, All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit -> Ratio 1:1.





Important Information Revealed

purchasing this Expert Advisor you are entitled to receive a free copy of Turtle Scalper Pro! (or another with same value, All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me by mql5 message or email ! Bythis Expert Advisor you are entitledof! (or another with same value, All future updates included) -> To Receive it, Please Contact me byor email !





The system can also work with Pc or Vps a latency up to a recommended maximum of 100ms.

The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 17 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio.

Gold Butterfly Scalper Pro Work mainly on XAUUSD (Gold) M15.

This Ea is Fifo Compliance.

It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and pattern, looking for the main trend, entering the market based on volatility and an artificial intelligence algorithm to predict the likely future trend.

The maximum accuracy backtests allowed show a high payout rate and good resistance to unexpected market events.

Recommended Test Period 2003 to Today.

if you can not run a backtest, watch the video below.

You can find Our Telegram Channel for any news and discount Here





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Symbol XAUUSD (GOLD) Timeframe M15 Test From 2003 Settings Default or Set Files Brokers Ecn, stp or ndd: 1st recommended, 2nd Minimum Deposit 100 usd Market Entry method Market Order Tester Method tick by tick Fifo Compliance Yes



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