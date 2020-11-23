Gold Butterfly Scalper Pro
- Experts
-
Michela RussoHi Welcome to my profile, I am constantly striving to provide quality products that can help in our Trading.
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 3 February 2026
- Activations: 6
Gold Butterfly Scalper Pro is a trading robot for the trading on GOLD. This is a mix of Trend Following and Counter Trend system. Backtest Now!
This Expert advisor not use arbitrage, grid, martingale or other dangerous strategy, All Trades are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit -> Ratio 1:1.
Important Information Revealed
The system can also work with Pc or Vps a latency up to a recommended maximum of 100ms.
The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 17 years and passes every year with a very advantageous profit/drawdown ratio.
Gold Butterfly Scalper Pro Work mainly on XAUUSD (Gold) M15.
This Ea is Fifo Compliance.
It analyzes the market without using obsolete indicators and pattern, looking for the main trend, entering the market based on volatility and an artificial intelligence algorithm to predict the likely future trend.
The maximum accuracy backtests allowed show a high payout rate and good resistance to unexpected market events.
Recommended Test Period 2003 to Today.
if you can not run a backtest, watch the video below.
You can find Our Telegram Channel for any news and discount Here
Others Product
Recommendations
|Symbol
|XAUUSD (GOLD)
|Timeframe
|M15
|Test From
|2003
|Settings
|Default or Set Files
|Brokers
|Ecn, stp or ndd: 1st recommended, 2nd
|Minimum Deposit
|100 usd
|Market Entry method
|Market Order
|Tester Method
|tick by tick
|Fifo Compliance
|Yes
Settings
- Lot: lot amount with autolot disabled
- Autolot: Enable autolot or disable it
- Risk: risk for autolot calculation
- Magic Number: id for identify Ea orders
- Spread Allowed: spread limit, over no trade will be open
- Enable ma: enable the ma trend filter
- ma timeframe: timeframe for ma indicator
- ma periods: periods for ma indicator
- ma price: price for ma indicator
- trading days, if true, enable this day for trading orders
- Take Profit: take profit for orders
- Stop Loss: stop loss for orders
- Trade Comment: comment for a trade
- Enable Buy: Enable Buy Trade
- Enable Sell: Enable Sell Trade
- Enable Fixed Trading Hour: if true, change from recommended trading hours to your trading hours
- Fixed Start Hour: hour for start trading
- Fixed Start Minute: minute for start
- Fixed Stop Hour: hour for stop trading
- Fixed Stop Minute: minute for stop
- Enable Bars to Close: Close trades after a fixed number of bars
- Bars to Close: number of bars for close a trade
- Recovery mode: enable recovery mode, so the Ea try to recovery fast the loss
- Recovery Factor: lot*this amount for recovery (high risk involves for recovery mode)
- Enable Trailing Stop: Enable Trailing Stop
- Start only in Profit: Start only if Stop loss is in Profit
- Trailing Stop in Point: Trailing Stop in Point
- Trailing Step in Point: Trailing Step in Point
- Change Chart Color: Change Chart Color in Scalper Pro Colors
- Show Panel: Show trading panel of the EA
- Show Error: Show error messages if something is wrong
For other questions, please contact me!
After extensive back testing ,decided,soon live to buy the product,without any hesitation.Running now on demo