Winex AI is a modern trading robot created by a team of experienced specialists with many years of experience.

The algorithm is based on advanced artificial intelligence technologies - the advisor uses two parallel deep neural networks - one is responsible for opening trades, and the other for calculating profitability and closing trades.





The advisor trades according to the classic strategy, with only one transaction always open for each currency pair, with a lot calculated according to the risk parameter per transaction. Dangerous strategies of averaging, martingale and arbitrage are not used.



Instead, Winex AI relies on proven analysis methods using indicators such as:





• RSI

• MACD

• Price Action patterns





The product is designed to work simultaneously with 3 currency pairs:

• EURUSD

• GBPUSD

• USDCAD





Trading is carried out on the M15 timeframe, which allows you to quickly respond to market changes and make timely decisions.





Installation:

1. Open all the specified currency pairs on the M15 timeframe.

2. Drag the Winex AI advisor onto each chart – it will automatically set the optimal Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and also set up unique magic numbers for each pair.

3. No additional settings are required, but if you wish, you can adapt the parameters to your trading style.





Choose Winex AI for a modern and reliable approach to automated forex trading – trust the experience of professionals and experience the benefits of advanced technology in every transaction!



