Srs Robot

SRS Forex Robot


https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4

 

Is an fully automated Forex Robot for MT4 Terminal Trading.


The default settings are already profitable. But you can test and adjust the files to your needs.


You can also join the Telegram Channel here


https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFh-bzBp5byr0RnYFw



  • 100 % automated
  • different settings available
  • simple TP and SL
  • Trailing Stop
  • Martingale
  • For ALL Pairs
  • For All Time Frames

Perfect to catch overbought and over sold trends in the market.

The EA uses 3 different indicator to execute the trade.

Perfect for longterm investment.


That one works also on Cent Accounts .

I wish every single trader the maximum success.But please trade responsible.

Good luck to everyone of you.

