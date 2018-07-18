Great Ox EA

Great Ox EA is a fully automated EA that works on both Classical and ECN accounts. It is programmed to use various trading systems, such as trending, hedging, neural network, etc. SL and TP are always present. The expert strategy is to collect the previous trend data of the pair then to try to match the previous trend with different strategies like hedging, neural network to get the optimum place for the orders. Meanwhile a neural network function is present to determine if the current trend is matching with the overall pair trend or its odd performance so it can modify itself to match this new trend. Also a convergence and hedge functions are used to determine trend start and end.

The performance is optimized for different pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD & AUSUSD and the optimized set for each pair is provided in screenshots section.

It has passed 6 years back test on real tick data with 99.9% accuracy.

Minimum balance required is $4000 for standard accounts or $40 for micro accounts.

The screenshots section shows the back-test results.


Working Strategy

  1. I recommend to open 5 charts (H1) for the mentioned pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD & AUSUSD).
  2. Add the expert to each of the charts.
  3. Apply the set in the screenshots sections for each pair.
  4. I recommend to use the risk percent in the sets but you can change it to lower values if you wish.
  5. In case of micro accounts the risk percent should be multiplied by 100 (so if the image says risk value is 0.5 then for micro account it should be 50).


Features

  • Works with any broker.
  • No need for fast VPS.
  • Uses only the best features from various systems, such as trending, hedging, neural network, etc. SL and TP are always present.
  • Good test results on various time intervals;
  • Excellent results when tested in different ways;
  • No need to disable the robot during news;
  • Does not require exceptional execution.
  • Full Time Support.


Expert Parameters

  • Block_Size - the number of points to create a block to avoid price fluctuation.
  • Generate_Trends - generate a number of trends to match current price trend.
  • Trend_Correction - correction for the current trend to avoid taking orders in fluctuation area.
  • Take_Profit - the profit needed to close the deals.
  • Trend_Tuning - slight tuning for the trend if a clear trend could be identified.
  • StopLoss - the stop loss of the deals.
  • Cube_Function - calculate the expected end of the trend based on the block size value.
  • Complex_Function - identify how complex the current trend is and if the trend change is expected to avoid placing orders.
  • Lots = 0.01 - lot of the orders.
  • Riskpercent = 1 - generally check the screenshots section to get the optimum value for the risk that is suitable for each pair.
  • Trend_Tuning_On - False - enable/disable the trend tuning option.
  • Deviation_Factor - False - enable/disable the trend correction option.
  • Divergence - False - include divergence in considering trend end.
  • Massive_Correction - False - in case there was high fluctuation in the pair and usually for the mentioned pairs there is no severe fluctuation.
  • Trend_Network - False - consider trend correction as a new trend or not.
  • Floating_Factor - False - measure the new trend angle in case trend network option is set true.
  • Magic Number.

Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD & AUSUSD.

Time Frame - H1 but other time frames can be used.

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XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Iberian EA Ultimate FX H4
Miquel Cirera Mato
Experts
Iberian EA Ultimate - FX H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor. This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale) This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported b
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Built To Last
Hatem Koshok
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Built To Last is a fully automated ea that works on AUSUSD pair and it is programmed to use a neural network equation to measure the trend stability to buy or sell. It has passed more than 6 years backtest on real tick data with 99.9% Accuracy (check screenshots section). W‌hy AUSUSD? because no flash crush or 1000 pips sudden moves happened on it till now. Minimum Balance required 4000$. Expert Parameters Target - to be set at 76 for the optimum performance. StopLoss - to be set at 20 for the
Algorithmic Robot
Hatem Koshok
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Algorithmic Robot is a fully automated EA that works on USDCAD pair and uses built-in algorithms (flexibility algorithms plus loop and star algorithms) to trade on the medium-term period. It has passed more than 5 years of backtest on real tick data with 99.9% accuracy (check screenshots section). Also it has protection against severe market moves and spread fluctuations. Minimum deposit: $1000 for standard accounts or $10 for micro accounts. Parameters Algorithm_1_Flexibility - represent the f
Hope EA
Hatem Koshok
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Hope EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that works on both Classical and ECN accounts on GBPUSD pair. It is programmed to use enhanced averaging equations to trade on the medium-term. The most important is that it passed the flash crash that happened twice on GBPUSD on 07/10/2016 & 24/06/2016 and severe gap jumps of 300 pips. It has passed 5 years backtest on real tick data with 99.9% Accuracy (check screenshots section). Minimum balance required is $1000 for standard accounts or $10 for mic
The Fox
Hatem Koshok
1 (1)
Experts
The Fox EA is a fully automated EA that works on both Classical and ECN accounts on USDCHF pair and is programmed to trade using both level trading and hedging strategies. All you need is to set the risk percent and start trading. The screenshots section shows the back-test results. The minimum balance of $2000 is required for standard accounts or $20 for micro accounts. Parameters Lots = 0.01 Riskpercent = 0.5 (risk percent and its optimum at 0.5 for balance starting from $2000) Magic Number .
Long Term Expert
Hatem Koshok
Experts
The Long Term EA is a fully automated EA that is designed to trade on the Long Term using various strategies like trend trading and hedge at different timeframes. It may take some time to take a trade. SL and TP are always present. The Expert's strategy depends on the trend, where it takes positions along a cycle of price movements, either upward or downward. The stop loss is set to buy or sell orders as a security measure in case the price moves below or above a certain predetermined levels. In
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EShaker
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EShaker 2018.08.11 12:30 
 

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