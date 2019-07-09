Aeon

Aeon is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades multiple currencies. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings.

Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate on Custom EA. If you wish to use this EA it will need optimising, and if you feel like sharing your settings please do so in the comments.
View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1
Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/robots4forex?orderby=gain

Features

  • Fully automated
  • Not sensitive to spread
  • Always a stop loss in place
  • Hedge accounts only
  • Works on any VPS

Input Settings

Order Settings
  •     MagicOrderNumber - Unique number for the EA to identify its trades. Any integer.
  •     Lots - Number of lots for the first trade in a group. Values from 0.01 to 50.0.
  •     StartLotBasedOnBalance - If enabled lots are increased based on the account balance, true/false.
  •     StartLotBalance - Account balance per lot increase. Values 200 to 2000.
  •     Slippage - Slippage in pips. Values from 1 to 10.
  •     AllowNewTrades - Turn this of to disable new trades, true/false.

Entry Settings

  • TimeFrame - Timeframe drop-down selection to lock EA to a timeframe so that selection of the chart timeframe doesn't affect the EA. When testing ensure the tester timeframe is set to the same value.
  • MaxSpread - Maximum spread in pips that the EA will trade. Values from 1.0 to 10.0.
  • FollowTrend - If enabled trades will only be opened in the direction of the trend, true/false.
  • TrendTimeFrame - Timeframe drop-down selection for the trend detection.
  • StopLoss - The fixed stop loss visible to the broker - Values 25 to 200 depending on the pair being traded.
  • TakeProfit - The take profit (Setting to 0 disables). Values from 2 to 10 depending on the pair being traded.
  • TakeProfitCommissionPips - Adjustment of take profit to cover commission costs - Values 0.0 to 2.0.
  • RSIPeriod - The RSI period used as entry signal - Values 1 to 40.
  • RSIThresholdBuy - The RSI threshold used as entry buy signal (Setting to 0 disables) - Values 0 to 40.
  • RSIThresholdSell - The RSI threshold used as entry sell signal (Setting to 0 disables) - Values 0 to 40.
  • Averaging - If turned on averaging is used to recover negative trades, true/false.
  • AveragingIgnoreEntrySignal - If enabled averaging trades ignore the entry signal, true/false.
  • AveragingStep - The negative move in pips against the current trade to trigger the next averaging trade. Values 5 to 100.
  • AveragingMultiplier - The lot multiplier for averaging trades. Values 1.0 to 2.0.
  • LimitedTradeHours - Limit hours of trading by listing hours not to trade comma separated - e.g. 5,8,12-15

Optimization

If optimizing, optimization of TakeProfit, RSIPeriod, AveragingStep are needed to find the best results, always check out of sample results for confirmation.
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Long Beach EA is a trend following system that uses the Keltner Channels indicator for trade entries.  The EA monitors the upper, middle, and lower Keltner Channels.  When price reaches or breaks the upper channel boundary the EA will buy and when it reaches or breaks lower channel boundary the EA will sell.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  The EA is doing well o
EA Games Changer
Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
5 (4)
Experts
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Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
4.33 (12)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
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Robots4Forex Ltd
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Robots4Forex Ltd
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Extreme Breakout EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
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The Extreme Breakout EA is a fully automated multi currency Expert Advisor that trades time based breakouts and has various options to improve performance. The Extreme Breakout EA trades using pending orders and has the option to enter using market orders if required. View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1 Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/robots4forex?orderby=gain Designed for USDJPY. Features Fully automated Not sensitive t
Night Lottery EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
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Robots4Forex Ltd
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Robots4Forex Ltd
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Custom EA – Fully Automated, Highly Customisable Trading Solution Custom EA is a powerful expert advisor (EA) designed for traders who want full control over their trading strategies. It offers extensive customisation options, seamless third-party indicator integration, and multiple entry and exit strategies. Whether you are automating trades, using neural networks for decision-making, or managing multiple accounts, Custom EA provides the flexibility and precision needed for both beginners and e
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