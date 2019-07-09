Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I can concentrate on Custom EA. If you wish to use this EA it will need optimising, and if you feel like sharing your settings please do so in the comments.

View More Products - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robots4forex/seller#!category=1

Monitoring Signals - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/robots4forex?orderby=gain

Features

Fully automated

Not sensitive to spread

Always a stop loss in place

Hedge accounts only

Works on any VPS

Input Settings

MagicOrderNumber - Unique number for the EA to identify its trades. Any integer.

- Unique number for the EA to identify its trades. Any integer. Lots - Number of lots for the first trade in a group. Values from 0.01 to 50.0.

- Number of lots for the first trade in a group. Values from 0.01 to 50.0. StartLotBasedOnBalance - If enabled lots are increased based on the account balance, true/false.

- If enabled lots are increased based on the account balance, true/false. StartLotBalance - Account balance per lot increase. Values 200 to 2000.

- Account balance per lot increase. Values 200 to 2000. Slippage - Slippage in pips. Values from 1 to 10.

- Slippage in pips. Values from 1 to 10. AllowNewTrades - Turn this of to disable new trades, true/false.

Entry Settings

TimeFrame - Timeframe drop-down selection to lock EA to a timeframe so that selection of the chart timeframe doesn't affect the EA. When testing ensure the tester timeframe is set to the same value.

- Timeframe drop-down selection to lock EA to a timeframe so that selection of the chart timeframe doesn't affect the EA. When testing ensure the tester timeframe is set to the same value. MaxSpread - Maximum spread in pips that the EA will trade. Values from 1.0 to 10.0.

- Maximum spread in pips that the EA will trade. Values from 1.0 to 10.0. FollowTrend - If enabled trades will only be opened in the direction of the trend, true/false.

- If enabled trades will only be opened in the direction of the trend, true/false. TrendTimeFrame - Timeframe drop-down selection for the trend detection.

- Timeframe drop-down selection for the trend detection. StopLoss - The fixed stop loss visible to the broker - Values 25 to 200 depending on the pair being traded.

- The fixed stop loss visible to the broker - Values 25 to 200 depending on the pair being traded. TakeProfit - The take profit (Setting to 0 disables). Values from 2 to 10 depending on the pair being traded.

- The take profit (Setting to 0 disables). Values from 2 to 10 depending on the pair being traded. TakeProfitCommissionPips - Adjustment of take profit to cover commission costs - Values 0.0 to 2.0.

- Adjustment of take profit to cover commission costs - Values 0.0 to 2.0. RSIPeriod - The RSI period used as entry signal - Values 1 to 40.

- The RSI period used as entry signal - Values 1 to 40. RSIThresholdBuy - The RSI threshold used as entry buy signal (Setting to 0 disables) - Values 0 to 40.

- The RSI threshold used as entry buy signal (Setting to 0 disables) - Values 0 to 40. RSIThresholdSell - The RSI threshold used as entry sell signal (Setting to 0 disables) - Values 0 to 40.

- The RSI threshold used as entry sell signal (Setting to 0 disables) - Values 0 to 40. Averaging - If turned on averaging is used to recover negative trades, true/false.

- If turned on averaging is used to recover negative trades, true/false. AveragingIgnoreEntrySignal - If enabled averaging trades ignore the entry signal, true/false.

- If enabled averaging trades ignore the entry signal, true/false. AveragingStep - The negative move in pips against the current trade to trigger the next averaging trade. Values 5 to 100.

- The negative move in pips against the current trade to trigger the next averaging trade. Values 5 to 100. AveragingMultiplier - The lot multiplier for averaging trades. Values 1.0 to 2.0.

- The lot multiplier for averaging trades. Values 1.0 to 2.0. LimitedTradeHours - Limit hours of trading by listing hours not to trade comma separated - e.g. 5,8,12-15

Optimization

is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades multiple currencies. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings.

If optimizing, optimization of TakeProfit, RSIPeriod, AveragingStep are needed to find the best results, always check out of sample results for confirmation.