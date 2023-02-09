The SevenDaysEA Expert Advisor is a fully automated grid system.

The adviser works on currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD.

The EA has 10 preset set-files for each currency pair.

The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested on real trading accounts:

Real account signal - SevenDays - more than 4500% in 3 years of work.

For the adviser to work on a certain currency pair, you need to install the adviser on the chart of the corresponding currency pair.

To get started, you only need to set the time of your broker.

Default options for money management:

0.01 lot per $1000;

the number of currency pairs for which orders can be opened simultaneously - 2;

amount of lot size increase - 4;

maximum starting lot - 0.5;

maximum lot - 5.

Please, after purchasing the Expert Advisor, if you have any questions about setting the parameters and to receive recommendations on risks, be sure to write me a message.

Buyers of the advisor have the right to join a private user group. To receive an invitation to join a group, you must write a request to be added to a personal group in the Comments section.

Warning: Past results do not guarantee similar results in the future. (EA can also suffer losses)

You must be careful when dealing with high risk. PS: I only sell my Expert Advisors on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other sites, you should know that they are scammers, they sell fakes.





