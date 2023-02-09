SevenDaysEA

5

The SevenDaysEA Expert Advisor is a fully automated grid system.

The adviser works on currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD.

The EA has 10 preset set-files for each currency pair.

The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested on real trading accounts:

For the adviser to work on a certain currency pair, you need to install the adviser on the chart of the corresponding currency pair.

To get started, you only need to set the time of your broker.

Default options for money management:

  • 0.01 lot per $1000;
  • the number of currency pairs for which orders can be opened simultaneously - 2;
  • amount of lot size increase - 4;
  • maximum starting lot - 0.5;
  • maximum lot - 5.
Please, after purchasing the Expert Advisor, if you have any questions about setting the parameters and to receive recommendations on risks, be sure to write me a message.

Buyers of the advisor have the right to join a private user group. To receive an invitation to join a group, you must write a request to be added to a personal group in the Comments section.

Warning:   Past results do not guarantee similar results in the future. (EA can also suffer losses)
You must be careful when dealing with high risk.

PS: I only sell my Expert Advisors on mql5.com.   If you see my advisors for sale on other sites, you should know that they are scammers, they sell fakes.



Reviews 9
Xi Jun Liu
334
Xi Jun Liu 2025.03.04 16:23 
 

你好！怎么设置您的Ea？麻烦发我设置文件

Qiu Zhi Gan
182
Qiu Zhi Gan 2025.03.04 08:59 
 

我已经购买了EA,请求加入用户组？怎么得到EA?

Loris Gonzalez Garcia
258
Loris Gonzalez Garcia 2023.10.07 01:39 
 

I bought this ea a few months ago and I must say it's really good ! it doesn't open every day but when it does I find it quite precise in its entry points.

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Xi Jun Liu
334
Xi Jun Liu 2025.03.04 16:23 
 

你好！怎么设置您的Ea？麻烦发我设置文件

Mikhail Voropaev
3693
Reply from developer Mikhail Voropaev 2025.03.05 03:44
Hi! Sent in private message
Qiu Zhi Gan
182
Qiu Zhi Gan 2025.03.04 08:59 
 

我已经购买了EA,请求加入用户组？怎么得到EA?

Mikhail Voropaev
3693
Reply from developer Mikhail Voropaev 2025.03.05 03:44
Hi! Sent in private message
Harry Johnson
33
Harry Johnson 2025.02.09 19:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mikhail Voropaev
3693
Reply from developer Mikhail Voropaev 2025.03.05 03:47
Hi! Sent in private message
Robert Levente Kertesz
765
Robert Levente Kertesz 2024.03.05 09:02 
 

Bought the EA 1 month ago and I'm up 2,8%. Very good for now. Everything is default settings. Will come back next month with statistics. Good job!

Edit 29.04. Still up 6.7% with this EA and DD was somewhere 2% max. I'm using only AUDCAD for now. Seems the best with lower DD. My account is 10k and I am using fix lot 0.22.

Edit 05.06.2024: Up 13%, DD 10%. Still using only AUDCAD pair.

Edit 25.07.2024: Up 17% DD 13%. Only AUDCAD pair.

Edit 12.08.2024: Up 21% DD 15%. Only AUDCAD pair.

Edit 09.09.2024: Up 25% DD 15%. Only AUDCAD pair.

Edit 07.10.2024: Up 28% DD 15%. Only AUDCAD pair.

Edit 01.11.2024: Up 32% DD 15%. Only AUDCAD.

Edit 09.12.2024: Up 37% DD 15%. AUDCAD only.

Edit 08.01.2025: Up 42% DD 15%. AUDCAD pair only.

Edit: 10.02.2025: Up 45% DD 15% AUDCAD only.

Edit: 10.03.2025: Up 47% DD 15% AUDCAD only.

Edit: 07.04.2025: So I was up 53% made the monthly withdraw of profits and then the selloff begging. I've closed. the trades on 70% loss on the account, so remained with 3k. With the monthly withdrawals of profits, and the 3k remaining, I'm happy with what the EA made. This selloff was brutal,, no account could have survived.

Loris Gonzalez Garcia
258
Loris Gonzalez Garcia 2023.10.07 01:39 
 

I bought this ea a few months ago and I must say it's really good ! it doesn't open every day but when it does I find it quite precise in its entry points.

Tran Vinh Vu
1982
Tran Vinh Vu 2023.09.26 10:17 
 

It is a good and stable product for long term. Thank you, @Mikhail Voropaev

Felix Yuwono
847
Felix Yuwono 2023.08.25 12:08 
 

Positive Review

Bifrost
1281
Bifrost 2023.04.18 15:14 
 

It's good for only AUDCAD . I think it's not good for AUDNZD pair. About NZDCAD, I'm not sure about this.

Sound of dawn sqd
460
Sound of dawn sqd 2023.02.14 03:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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