Two MA Version Lock Profit EA
- Experts
-
Supomo**** NEW VERSION WITH INDICATOR SETTING TO ON or OFF ****
:: MA,RSI,CCI,MACD,STOCHASTIC,PARABOLIC SAR.
Are there indicators signal that are 100% accurate?
Are there ea robot that is 100% accurate?
The answer is no or impossible ....
- Version: 23.23
- Updated: 12 April 2022
- Activations: 10
Ea with Two MA Indicators.
ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.
ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99!
After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.
LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products
PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860
You can backtest it on a demo, if you want, please order the paid version.
The advantages of Ea TWO MA VERSION are:
(:). When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with TWO MA VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit.
(:). TWO MA VERSION EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may not continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point).
(:). You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).
(:). You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).
(:). With Ea TWO MA VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_profit, then Ea will start the order again.
(:). Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.
(:). - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).
- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).
(:). For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.
(:). suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.
HOW SETTING EA TWO MA VERSION ?
(::), Setting_TWO MA VERSION="------- ( Setting Strategy 2MA) -------";
- Ma1_Period=7;
- Ma2_period=14;
- Ma_Mode=0;
(:), Target_profit_perday=50;>>>>>> only can work on forward test.
(:), EA_strategy=1. TWO MA VERSION
(:), Hedging=false;
(:), Use_MaxSpread=true;
(:), MaxSpread=50;
(:), MaxLot=1;
(:), Minimal Profit in money=2;
(:), Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;
(:), Stoploss_in_Money=1000;
(:), Stoploss_in %=50;
(:), Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";
- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;
- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;
- lotsbuy=0.01;
- lotssell=0.01;
- multi_lot=2;
- step_open_orders=200;
(:), SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";
- TP=500;
- SL=2000;
- TrailingStop=10;
ATTENTION !!!!!
FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN.
THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!