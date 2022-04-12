Two MA Version Lock Profit EA

Ea with Two MA Indicators.





ONLY 2 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199.

LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products

PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860



You can backtest it on a demo, if you want, please order the paid version.





The advantages of Ea TWO MA VERSION are:



(:). When we open our orders are floating (more than 100 pips to 500 pips), with TWO MA VERSION EA can close all positions with a profit.

(:). TWO MA VERSION EA can go against trends. When a trend reverses, this EA can change direction and can make a profit (A trend may not continue to move straight, there must be a reversal point).

(:). You can use a hedging strategy (true / false).

(:). You can use the Martingale strategy (set 1 = Off).



(:). With Ea TWO MA VERSION, even if you float hundreds of PIPs, you can still profit if Target_lock_Profit is reached and will close all orders with Step_Lock_profit, then Ea will start the order again.



(:). Can be used in all currencies with spread <= 50 pips or Setting Maxlot >50 . Recommendations on the XAUUSD,EURUSD and GBPUSD currencies.



(:). - Minimum deposit of 5000 USD (Standard Account with <= 0.1 lots), 500 USD (Standard Account with 0.01 lots).



- Minimum deposit 500 USD (Cent account with <= 0,1 lot), minimum deposit 50 USD (Cent account with 0,01 lots).

(:). For best results use forward test, because the expert will restart lock profit if the server resets the profit history.

(:). suitable for brokers who provide free VPS with terms < 5 lots / month.





(::), Setting_TWO MA VERSION="------- ( Setting Strategy 2MA) -------";

- Ma1_Period=7;

- Ma2_period=14;

- Ma_Mode=0;

(:), Target_profit_perday=50;>>>>>> only can work on forward test.

(:), EA_strategy=1. TWO MA VERSION

(:), Hedging=false;

(:), Use_MaxSpread=true;

(:), MaxSpread=50;

(:), MaxLot=1;

(:), Minimal Profit in money=2;

(:), Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25;

(:), Stoploss_in_Money=1000;

(:), Stoploss_in %=50;

(:), Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) -------";

- MaxOpenBuyOrders=5;

- MaxOpenSellOrders=5;

- lotsbuy=0.01;

- lotssell=0.01;

- multi_lot=2;

- step_open_orders=200;

(:), SET_SL_TP="------- ( SETTING SL/TP ) -------";

- TP=500;

- SL=2000;

- TrailingStop=10;

ATTENTION !!!!! FOREX TRADING IS VERY RISK LOSS OF MONEY, ALL RISK RESTS ON THE TRADER OWN. THIS EA IS JUST A FORECAST TOOL, NOT A MONEY ROBOT ... !!!!!!!



















