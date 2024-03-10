RSI GridMaster MT4

5

RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor

Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing.

This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism.

With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your personal trading style and different market conditions, making it suitable for both conservative and experienced traders.


Live results


Latest Update: More Power, Flexibility & Compliance

The latest version introduces several major upgrades designed to enhance performance, flexibility, and compatibility:

  • FIFO Compliance: Now fully compatible with U.S. FIFO trading rules.
  • Info Panel & Real-Time Alerts: A brand-new on-chart interface displays live trading data, system status, and important alerts instantly.
  • Take Profit Function & Visual TP Line: Take Profit levels are now supported and clearly displayed on the chart.
  • Flexible Risk Calculation: Choose whether your risk is calculated based on Balance or Equity.
  • Expanded Loss-Cutting Options: Three new customizable modes for limiting losses — by pips, by balance percentage, or by account currency amount.
  • Weekend Trading for Crypto: Option to enable weekend trading, ideal for cryptocurrency markets.
  • General Improvements: Optimized performance, enhanced stability, and several minor bug fixes.


Key Features:

  • Automatic Lot Sizing – Dynamically adjusts lot sizes according to your chosen settings.
  • Order Direction Control – Option to disable buy or sell orders individually.
  • Trading Time Filter – Customize trading hours and sessions.
  • Maximum Open Positions – Define a limit for simultaneous open trades.
  • Loss Limitation – Manage risk with predefined loss thresholds.
  • Trailing Stop – Secure profits with automatic trailing stops.
  • Martingale Option – For advanced users who prefer higher-risk strategies.


Recommendations:

  • Pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 per pair (Risk = 1)
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for continuous operation
  • Broker: Use a low-spread, fast-execution broker
For detailed instructions on using the EA, please refer to the user manual available here.
    For optimal performance, we provide set files which you can find here: [link to set files]

    Upgrade your trading strategy today with the RSI GridMaster EA – now more advanced, flexible, and powerful than ever before.

    If you need help or have any questions, don’t hesitate to send me a private message.

    Successful trading!


    Reviews 1
    zjd_77
    42
    zjd_77 2025.02.15 15:33 
     

    非常好，非常强大

    Recommended products
    DJ30 Picsou
    Julien Jean Bernard Lajardie
    Experts
    DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA - Expert Advisor for DJ30 Trading The DJ30 Auto-Adaptative MA EA is a robust trading tool specifically designed for the DJ30 index on the 30-minute timeframe. This Expert Advisor combines a proven moving average strategy with an innovative auto-adaptive Stop Loss system, providing a balance between risk management and trade optimization. Key Features: Auto-Adaptative Stop Loss : The EA automatically adjusts Stop Loss levels in real-time based on the Average True Range
    Fxdolarix
    Andrey Kozak
    Experts
    Fxdolarix is an automatic robot scalper for GBPUSD M5. Was tested on a real account for 3 months. The robot uses a scalping strategy focused on short-term intraday price movements. The main emphasis is on identifying moments of short-term volatility and executing quick trades. The robot uses such indicators as: iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. Using these indicators, the robot identifies the direction of the trend, and with the help of tick price movement activity, the robot identifies sharp impulses i
    Smart Grid Pro
    Erik Shahazizyan
    Experts
    The advisor is based on a grid strategy and order averaging, is universal and can work on any currency pairs, depending on the settings, it is important to find out the range of price fluctuations for a specific currency bet over the last 2-3 months. During important news, it is recommended to set a high timeframe. The advisor has clear and easily manageable settings; you can configure the accuracy of averaging, the number of orders after which the martingale will work, and limit the number of
    Forex Gump Special
    Andrey Kozak
    Experts
    Forex Gump Special is an automatic trading robot for the GBPUSD currency pair. The robot trades on the basis of breaking the boundary price. Using the averaging algorithm, the robot analyzes the market and marks the points of maximum and minimum prices, thus building a virtual channel. Further, the robot analyzes the price movement and as soon as the price goes beyond the virtual channel, the robot opens a deal in the opposite direction. This trading algorithm is based on the idea of ​​returnin
    TrendLines And Volumes
    Alexander Nikolaev
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
    Prop Firm Scalper EA
    Edward Murithi Kaibu
    Experts
    This is a prop firm compliant EA. It can be used in prop firms that allow news trading without fear of breaching the rules. It is a scalping trend following EA, Plug and play. Only need the adjusting of lot size parameters but can also be modified to fit many trading styles using the moving average parameters. It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD and USDCAD pairs on H1 time frame. But can work on any pair with modified settings according to your trading style. Can manage a 50$ account success
    Exp Tick Hamster MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.62 (13)
    Experts
    Expert with automatic optimization of all parameters for any trading symbol for MetaTrader 4. T rading EA without settings! Tick   Hamster  - This is an  automated trading expert for newbies and users who want to avoid setting up an advisor! Experience hassle-free automated trading with our beginner-friendly expert advisor. No need to worry about complicated setups - our expert handles everything for you. Start your journey to successful trading today!        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO
    Quadro Multi Grid Scalper
    Syarif Nur Arief
    4.2 (5)
    Experts
    We never know what market price will go on next second. That's why a trader needs to find a good way to have a good exit strategy. Quadro Multi Grid Scalper is a High Frequency Grid scalper using Dynamic Fibo Level, with only 3 maximum Opened order each cycle, will make less risk to your account. This EA uses Averaging exit system with changable martingale settings, and uses total profit target to closing all. Recommended Broker Parameters:  Low spread less than 1 pip (you will have fast open an
    Grid and MACD
    Volodymyr Hrybachov
    Experts
    This is a grid Expert Advisor. It has several trading strategies based on the MACD indicator. The virtual trailing stop, stop loss, take profit levels can be set pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The orders grid is adaptive, only market orders are used in it. If the price moves the distance of Order
    Fibo Grip
    Marta Gonzalez
    Experts
    FIBO GRIP It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.        Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of change the trend. You can download the demo and test it yourself.  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data on  m
    FX Arrow Reversal EA
    Thomas Bradley Butler
    Experts
    OPTMIZE EA BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE. FX Arrow Reversal EA is the EA of a version of the indicator found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87684 OPTIMIZE This EA was made  and optimized on EUR/USD15 min charts from the this year data, 2022. Trade forward and optimize when needed.  Also if you want to manually trade by the indicator version Other assets and time frames can be explored through optimization. Back test on a year of data.
    Moving Band EA
    Vijaya Kumar Hegde
    Experts
    Moving Band EA is an Expert Adviser which is trend based and trades using the intersection of Moving Averages and Bollinger Bands. Input Parameters Distance from Highest Sell Allowed : If a Sell signal appears, price must be above the highest open sell order, plus this distance in points (even higher) Distance from the Lowest Buy Allowed : If a Buy Signal appears, price must be below the lowest open buy order, minus this distance in points (even lower) Total Open Sells Allowed : Maximum number
    IRobot Alligators
    Paranchai Tensit
    Experts
    IRobot Alligators is an Expert Advisor based on the chaos theory and the Alligator technical indicator. This expert advisor consists of three lines, overlaid on a price chart, that represent the jaw, the teeth and the lips of the Alligator. It was designed to help confirm that a trend is in effect and in what direction. As with all moving averages, the shortest one (green) moves first, followed by the middle (red) and then longer average (blue). If the three lines are entwined, then the Alligato
    Abrupt400
    Andrej Nikitin
    Experts
    Abrupt400 is an intraday trading system that utilizes short-term rollback price movements. The Expert Advisor can run on different currency pairs. Includes a martingale option which, however, should be used carefully . To see the EA statistics with different brokers on different symbols, please visit the Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 section.   Parameters Risk management: enter volume - a volume for entry If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than 0 - percentage of availabl
    Turbo Scalper PRO
    Leven Yavorov
    Experts
    This is a fully automatic trading robot for the EURCHF currency pair.  But this robot can be configured to trade for other currency pairs. TURBO SCALPER PRO using a trend following strategy based on MACD, Parabolic SAR and Moving Average indicator. The robot works in full automatic mode, on the M1 timeframe. The trader does not need to set it up for trading. Open EURCHF and attach TURBO SCALPER PRO only to EURCHF M1 using the default settings. Advantages of the TURBO SCALPER PRO :  We show you
    Dream Chaser
    Roman Lomaev
    Experts
    Dream Chaser: Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 Dream Chaser   is a powerful and multifunctional Expert Advisor that combines market volatility analysis with a grid trading strategy. It is designed for automatic entry point search and position management, equipped with a convenient visual interface for manual control. Key Features Hybrid Strategy:   Uses analysis of candle sizes for the initial entry and a grid method for averaging. Visual Control Panel:   Includes an information display and
    Elf Scalper GBPUSD 5min
    Alexey Kapkov
    Experts
    The expert Advisor uses an integrated system of "Recovery" (locking) and balance recovery. The EA is based on a custom indicator "Elf" which is a trading strategy in itself. The operating principle of this EA is the Breakdown/Rollback of support levels in the direction of the trend. Built - in indicators allow you to determine the direction of the trend, so all orders are deferred only in the direction of the trend. The default settings are selected to work on the 5-minute GBPUSD chart. Atten
    Macd Pro I
    Steve Zoeger
    Experts
    MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
    Jet Punch
    Didit Haryadi Saputra
    Experts
    Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
    Engulfing Scalping EA
    Suriya Thammalungka
    Experts
    Engulfing Scalping EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who appreciate the reliability of Price Action combined with a robust recovery mechanism. This EA operates based on the classic Engulfing Candle Pattern , one of the most powerful reversal and continuation signals in technical analysis. It does not rely on lagging indicators; instead, it reads raw market sentiment directly from the charts. How It Works The logic is divided into two intelligent phases: 1. Continuous En
    Hamster Gold Trading
    Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
    Experts
    Expert Advisor  Hamster Gold Trading  is an automatic trading robot programmed with exclusive and unique algorithms. The EA is optimized for the Gold market. EA's strategy applies movement patterns along with price momentum for reliable and accurate signals. Signals are also entered using the smart momentum trap method, where Stop orders are often canceled when momentum is not reached. Trades are closed quickly by Trailing and there is always a Stop Loss to control risk. EA is simple to install
    Forest
    Vadim Podoprigora
    Experts
    Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
    Slope of Moving Average
    Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
    Experts
    The term "EA Slope of Moving Average" likely refers to a concept related to trading and technical analysis, particularly in the context of using Expert Advisors (EAs) in trading platforms like MetaTrader. Here's an explanation of each part of the term: EA (Expert Advisor) : An EA is a software program used in MetaTrader and other trading platforms to automate trading strategies. Traders can create or purchase EAs to execute trades based on predefined rules, algorithms, or indicators. Slope : In
    Hamster Original
    Himma Youssef
    Experts
    Hamster Original (Very Fast, Easy Setup, More Power!) You can check live Hamster Original trading  on  Telegram_Channel The  Hamster Original  is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries. Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01. ( if autolot enabled  Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD  = 50 ). Balance  = 100 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial Lot
    MACD Momentum Pro MT4 Hma Wma Trend ADX
    Adam Benjamin Kildare
    Experts
    SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! MACD Momentum Pro is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that uses closed-bar MACD crossovers, confirms trend with HMA/WMA, and filters with ADX . It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed cash amount or a percent; lots auto-c
    Stacking King EA
    Dora Nafwa Mwabini
    Experts
    Stacking King EA – Precision Power, Button-Simple  Description: The Stacking King EA is a powerful trading tool that lets you instantly open multiple trades with a single click or automatically stack trades every minute for a set duration — directly on your active MT4 terminal. Whether you're a scalper, trend rider, or stacking breakouts, this EA gives you full control with minimal effort. Built for real traders, in real markets. Not just a back-test toy — this is live-fire gear. Designed for se
    Angel Gold
    Thi Tra Mi Duong
    Experts
    Welcome to my products store. Introducing EA Angel Gold, the newest product dedicated to Gold. The EA programs effective scalper trading strategies with monitored signals and enters the market when there are overbought, oversold fluctuations and reversals. EA's strategy has Stop Loss available with short distances to protect accounts and reduce risks. So you can use EA with accounts with small balances from 100 USD. Feature:  + Fully automated trading 24/5 with time filter.  + No need in a large
    Ichimotor EA
    Vijaya Kumar Hegde
    Experts
    Ichimotor EA is a multicurrency, trend based Expert Advisor which works with the intersection of two indicators - Ichimoku cloud and Alligator with customized settings. Input parameters Entry Method Wait for trend : the EA will wait until the trend matches the arrow based on the 2 senkouspan values. Immediate : the EA will take a trade once the arrow appears. SL/TP Method Static: Stop loss and Take Profit from the Values “SL in Points” and “TP in Points”. SenkouSpanA StopLoss is calculated equal
    Fundamental Robot MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    Experts
    Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
    Auto sl tp settings
    Kaijun Wang
    Experts
    任何交易者的最佳伙伴！ 该EA加载后: 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 特性 1.可以对无止损止盈的订单自动设置止盈和止损. 2.可以对盈利订单在盈利一定设置幅度后保护盈利 3.可以移动止盈止损 自动止盈止损设置 自动设置止损止盈的开关 固定止损的点数设置 固定止盈的点数设置 自动使用波幅自动计算的TP设置 波幅自动计算的TP的风险系数设置 超过一定开仓时间的订单不再设置止盈止损. 止损保护设置 止损保护开关 止损保护启动点数设置 盈利保护点数设置 止损移动设置 移动止损开关 移动止损启动点数设置 移动止损回撤点数设置 有任何问题,欢迎交流...
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    Vortex Gold MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (19)
    Experts
    Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (12)
    Experts
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
    Quantum Emperor MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.85 (172)
    Experts
    Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
    Goldex AI
    Mateo Perez Perez
    4.29 (28)
    Experts
    Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.32 (38)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Quantum King MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
    Jesko
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    Experts
    esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
    EA Gold Stuff
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.73 (1072)
    Experts
    EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
    Gold Medalist
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experts
    Gold Medalist is an intelligent system focused on volatile trading on the XAUUSD market. It aims to identify and effectively exploit short-term price impulses, providing traders with new profit opportunities. Special offer for the first 10 buyers! Next price: $1,495 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The Gold Medalist's key advantage lies in its unique price action analysis system. By accurately measuring price movement, it can id
    Aura Neuron MT4
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.58 (12)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
    EA Game Changer
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
    FXbot mt4
    Marek Kvarda
    5 (1)
    Experts
    This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
    Trend AI EA
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    4.77 (43)
    Experts
    Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
    Gold King AI MT4
    Rodrigo Arana Garcia
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
    The Infinity EA MT4
    Abhimanyu Hans
    3.87 (30)
    Experts
    Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
    The Gold Reaper MT4
    Profalgo Limited
    4.58 (31)
    Experts
    PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
    Javier Gold Scalper V2
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
    XGen Scalper MT4
    Burak Baltaci
    Experts
    XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
    Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
    DMITRII GRIDASOV
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
    Golden Mirage mt4
    Michela Russo
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (31)
    Experts
    UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was release
    AW Recovery EA
    AW Trading Software Limited
    4.35 (85)
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
    KT Gold Drift EA MT4
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Experts
    ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
    EA Legendary Scalper MT4
    Ruslan Pishun
    Experts
    Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
    Blox
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    5 (2)
    Experts
    One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
    BlackCat Grid
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    5 (1)
    Experts
    "BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
    Capybara
    Sergey Kasirenko
    4.65 (54)
    Experts
    Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
    Theranto v3
    Hossein Davarynejad
    Experts
    //////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
    Axis Trend Grid EA
    Yeoh Kian Hui
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Live Account Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352008 $59 LIMITED  OFFER  PRICE UNTIL 16TH JANUARY 2026 !!!  (Next Price: $69 / Final Price: $299) The Strategy Axis Trend Grid Strategy  is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-precision trend-following on volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) and NAS100 (Nasdaq) . The system uses a unique "Ladder Entry" mechanism that capitalizes on market momentum by placing pending orders at calculated price levels. The EA identifi
    More from author
    Golden Nights
    Adam Zolei
    4.71 (7)
    Experts
    Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Signal Recovery mode Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mechanisms Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR Spread filter Drawdown protection Optional recovery mode with risk control Trading day filters These features can be customized. You can find
    Golden Thunder
    Adam Zolei
    Experts
    Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy:   Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters:   Includes
    Moving Average Signal Alert
    Adam Zolei
    4.44 (18)
    Indicators
    Ultimate Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator Unlock the power of moving averages with our sophisticated crossover alert indicator, designed to enhance your trading strategy and ensure you never miss a crucial signal. Key Features Our Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator is essential for traders who rely on moving averages. It not only identifies crossovers but also provides multiple forms of alerts to keep you informed, wherever you are. 1. Real-Time Alerts: Crossover Notifications: Re
    FREE
    MACD Signal alert
    Adam Zolei
    4.63 (8)
    Indicators
    Ultimate Trend-Following Indicator: MACD-Based Signal Generator Unlock the power of trend-following with our advanced indicator, designed to optimize your trading strategy using the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and a 200-period Moving Average (MA). This indicator not only provides precise buy and sell signals but also helps you manage risk with dynamic support and resistance levels. What is the MACD? The MACD is a popular trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relation
    FREE
    RSI GridMaster
    Adam Zolei
    5 (2)
    Experts
    RSI GridMaster – Advanced Grid Trading Expert Advisor Introducing the RSI GridMaster Expert Advisor, the result of extensive development and rigorous testing. This powerful trading system uses the RSI indicator to identify overbought and oversold zones, opening sell positions when the market is overbought and buy positions when it’s oversold — targeting consistent profits through a smart position averaging mechanism. With a broad range of customizable parameters, RSI GridMaster adapts to your p
    RSI GridMaster Mini
    Adam Zolei
    4.73 (11)
    Experts
    This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a fixed lot size of 0.01 and trades exclusively on the H1 timeframe. All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power and Flexibility? Check out t
    FREE
    Engulfing Signal Alert
    Adam Zolei
    4 (6)
    Indicators
    Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
    FREE
    MACD Signal indicator
    Adam Zolei
    4.75 (8)
    Indicators
    Ultimate Trend-Following Indicator: MACD-Based Signal Generator Unlock the power of trend-following with our advanced indicator, designed to optimize your trading strategy using the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and a 200-period Moving Average (MA). This indicator not only provides precise buy and sell signals but also helps you manage risk with dynamic support and resistance levels. What is the MACD? The MACD is a popular trend-following momentum indicator that shows the relation
    FREE
    Moving Average Signal Alert MT4
    Adam Zolei
    3.5 (2)
    Indicators
    Ultimate Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator Unlock the power of moving averages with our sophisticated crossover alert indicator, designed to enhance your trading strategy and ensure you never miss a crucial signal. Key Features Our Moving Average Crossover Alert Indicator is essential for traders who rely on moving averages. It not only identifies crossovers but also provides multiple forms of alerts to keep you informed, wherever you are. 1. Real-Time Alerts: Crossover Notifications:  
    FREE
    Golden Nights MT4
    Adam Zolei
    Experts
    Golden Nights EA is an automated trading system designed for trading XAUUSD during nighttime hours when the market tends to be calmer and more stable. Signal Recovery mode Features ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit Breakeven and trailing mechanisms Virtual SL/TP with optional visible emergency SL Entry filters using Moving Average, RSI, and ATR Spread filter Drawdown protection Automatic trading time adjustment Optional recovery mode with risk control Trading day filters These feature
    Engulfing Candle Signal Alert
    Adam Zolei
    4.8 (5)
    Indicators
    Engulfing Candle Signal Alert: Elevate Your Trading Strategy   Unlock the full potential of your trading with the Engulfing Candle Signal Alert, the ultimate tool for identifying market reversals and enhancing your trading precision. Designed specifically for traders who value accuracy and timely alerts, this powerful indicator detects engulfing candle patterns, a key signal in technical analysis that often indicates a potential shift in market direction.   What is an Engulfing Candle?   An engu
    FREE
    Fx Trade Monitor
    Adam Zolei
    Utilities
    Fx Trade Monitor – Professional Strategy Tracker & Risk Manager A powerful, free utility to monitor open/closed trades, visualize history, and manage risk with advanced Drawdown Alerts. Includes Excel-ready CSV export. Fx Trade Monitor  is an essential dashboard tool designed for both manual traders and EA users. It provides a crystal-clear overview of your trading performance directly on the chart, filtering by Magic Number or Comment. Unlike simple info panels, this tool focuses heavily on  Ri
    FREE
    Golden Thunder Basic MT4
    Adam Zolei
    1 (2)
    Experts
    Introducing Golden Thunder Basic: The Ideal Opportunity to Test Our Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Completely Free of Charge. Golden Thunder Basic is the perfect choice for those who want to explore the potential of gold trading with this scalping robot specifically developed for XAUUSD. This free version allows you to try out Golden Thunder’s core functions and strategy in real market conditions without any risk. It offers the same high standards as the full version, providing valuabl
    FREE
    UltimateTrend Master
    Adam Zolei
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Welcome! We are delighted to introduce our latest expert, which is a semi-automatic trading system that includes all the features you need for position management. Simply draw a line on a significant trend or supply-demand level, and the expert will take care of the rest for you. It comes with a wide range of risk management and position management tools, such as trailing stop, partial closure, break even, determination of stop loss and take profit levels using ATR, as well as automatic lot sizi
    RSI Grid Master Mini
    Adam Zolei
    Experts
    This is the RSI GridMaster Mini — the freely available, compact version of the popular RSI GridMaster system. The EA operates based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with a grid strategy, enabling continuous trading as the market moves. The Mini version uses a   fixed lot size of 0.01   and trades exclusively on the   H1 timeframe. All settings have been simplified to make the system easy to use, reliable, and beginner-friendly. Looking for More Power and Flexibility? Check
    FREE
    Support and Resistance Alert
    Adam Zolei
    Utilities
    Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. G
    FREE
    Jade Jaguar
    Adam Zolei
    Experts
    Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: Settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis: Utilizes Mo
    RSI Signal Alert Indicator
    Adam Zolei
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
    Trendline Trader Basic
    Adam Zolei
    Utilities
    Introducing our simple yet powerful trendline trading expert, designed to open positions upon trendline breaks or touches based on predefined parameters. All you need to do is rename it to buy, sell, buy limit, or sell limit. As the name suggests, this is the basic version with minimal features. However, if you're looking for a truly professional trendline trading expert equipped with various trading management tools, automatic position sizing, trailing stops, breakeven points, partial closures,
    FREE
    Support and Resistance Alert MT4
    Adam Zolei
    Utilities
    Enhance Your Trading with the Support and Resistance Alert! Ready to take your trading to the next level? Introducing the Support and Resistance Alert—the ultimate tool to precisely identify market turning points! Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resistance Lines: The indicator automatically draws support and resistance levels based on local lows and highs, giving you clear guidance on where the market is likely to reverse. Real-Time Alerts: Stay ahead of the market with customizable alerts. Ge
    FREE
    Trend Line Break Alert
    Adam Zolei
    Indicators
    This is a simple indicator that provides an alert on trendline breaks. It can be useful if you are accustomed to using trendlines in your trading.Adjustable parameters include: Candle identifier: at which candle to signal after a breakout And three types of alerts: Send Email Audible Alerts Push Notifications Watch this video to learn how to set up notification alerts on your phone:  Settings Install guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/739828 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751762 I
    Ultimate TrendMaster
    Adam Zolei
    Utilities
    Welcome! We are delighted to introduce our latest expert, which is a semi-automatic trading system that includes all the features you need for position management. Simply draw a line on a significant trend or supply-demand level, and the expert will take care of the rest for you. It comes with a wide range of risk management and position management tools, such as trailing stop, partial closure, break even, determination of stop loss and take profit levels using ATR, as well as automatic lot sizi
    Position Control MT4
    Adam Zolei
    Utilities
    The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
    Manual Grid Assistant MT4
    Adam Zolei
    Utilities
    Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
    Golden Thunder EA
    Adam Zolei
    5 (2)
    Experts
    Introducing Golden Thunder: The Ultimate Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Unlock the potential of gold trading with Golden Thunder, a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for scalping strategies. This powerful tool focuses on intraday breakout points to maximize your profits efficiently and effectively. Key Features: Intraday Scalping Strategy: Optimized for M30 timeframe, Golden Thunder expertly identifies and capitalizes on intraday breakout points. Advanced Filters: Includes time
    Jade Jaguar EA
    Adam Zolei
    Experts
    Introducing Jade Jaguar: The Ultimate Trend Reversal Expert Advisor Elevate your trading game with Jade Jaguar, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to harness the power of Moving Averages and RSI indicators for optimal market timing. Jade Jaguar excels in identifying overbought and oversold market conditions, ensuring you enter trades with precision when these crucial thresholds are met. Settings of the results shown in the images: settings Key Features: Advanced Market Analysis:   Utilizes
    Trend Line Break Signal Alert
    Adam Zolei
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    This is a simple indicator that provides an alert on trendline breaks. It can be useful if you are accustomed to using trendlines in your trading.Adjustable parameters include: Candle identifier: at which candle to signal after a breakout And three types of alerts: Send Email Audible Alerts Push Notifications For testing purposes, we recommend using MetaTrader 4 instead of MetaTrader 5's strategy tester, as it does not support drawing trendlines. MT4 versionIn:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/p
    Position Control
    Adam Zolei
    Utilities
    The Position Control is an intuitive yet powerful trading tool that facilitates risk management from entry to exit.  It includes automatic lot sizing, fixed stop loss and take profit features, or determines them using the ATR indicator. After opening a position, you can set automatic break-even points, trailing stops, and choose from three types of partial closures. Moreover, if you open a 0.01 lot position from your phone, the expert will automatically close it and open a risk-managed position
    Manual Grid Assistant
    Adam Zolei
    Utilities
    Welcome, we introduce the Manual Grid Assistant, which can be an excellent complement to your manual grid trading! The Manual Grid Assistant is an efficient and sophisticated trading tool that perfectly complements manual grid trading strategies. This tool allows you to manage manually opened positions on your behalf while ensuring maximum profit and controlling risk. One of its main advantages is that it automatically closes all open positions when a predefined total pip reach or a specified p
    RSI Signal Alert
    Adam Zolei
    Indicators
    Why the RSI Alert Indicator is Essential for Your Trading Toolkit In the fast-paced world of trading, timely and accurate information is crucial. The RSI Alert Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help you stay ahead of the market by providing real-time alerts when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches critical levels. Whether you're a novice trader or a seasoned professional, this indicator can significantly enhance your trading strategy by pinpointing potential market reversals with
    Filter:
    zjd_77
    42
    zjd_77 2025.02.15 15:33 
     

    非常好，非常强大

    Adam Zolei
    111091
    Reply from developer Adam Zolei 2025.02.16 12:33
    谢谢你的反馈！祝你交易顺利，利润丰厚！
    Reply to review