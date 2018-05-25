Genio Scalp

Genio Scalp is an Expert Advisor that follows the trend. It uses some simple setting. This EA analyzes the trend using the Moving Average indicator on multiple timeframes, combined with mathematical functions. If the main trend on the market is "buy" and the trigger signal also recommends to "buy", then the EA will execute the "buy transaction". And vice versa.

Furthermore, this EA can also use Autolot calculation. By default, as protection, the Stop Loss is set in a tight points. This EA is recommended for use on any pair with low spread and low stop level.


Requirements

Works with all pairs, especially with low-spread, not exceeding 1 pips. A reliable VPS is mandatory to avoid missing out crucial trades.


Input Parameters

  • MagicNumber = 7676 - used to identify an order.
  • OrderCmt = "Gnio" - a comment to trades.
  • Takeprofit = 20 - take profit in pips.
  • Stoploss = 10 - stop loss in pips.
  • TrailingStop = 3 - trailing stop size in pips.
  • MaxSpread= 2 - maximum spread accepted to trade.
  • AutoMM = true - set to true to enable auto money management. If false, FixedLots is used.
  • Risk = 3.0 - risk value.
  • FixedLots = 0.01 - if you want to trade a fixed lot (do not forget to set AutoMM = false in this case).
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[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with most currency pairs and Gold. It implements complete, fully functional trading strategy. It is NOT based on any indicators or Price Action. It is very easy to set up and supervise. The strategy is timeframe-independent. [EA] ENTERPRISE LT has a set of unique features: It can be individually adjusted, according to your strategy. It has complete money management and risk management. Advanced functions to respond to diff
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Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Experts
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
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Sergiy Podolyak
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
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Vsevolod Merzlov
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Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
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New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
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