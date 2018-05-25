Genio Scalp is an Expert Advisor that follows the trend. It uses some simple setting. This EA analyzes the trend using the Moving Average indicator on multiple timeframes, combined with mathematical functions. If the main trend on the market is "buy" and the trigger signal also recommends to "buy", then the EA will execute the "buy transaction". And vice versa.

Furthermore, this EA can also use Autolot calculation. By default, as protection, the Stop Loss is set in a tight points. This EA is recommended for use on any pair with low spread and low stop level.





Requirements

Works with all pairs, especially with low-spread, not exceeding 1 pips. A reliable VPS is mandatory to avoid missing out crucial trades.





Input Parameters