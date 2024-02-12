SafeLockdown MT5

SafeLockdown MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor. This EA has passed 21 years back test of real tick data (2003-2023) and (2021-2023). The Expert Advisor does not use martingale, grids, hedging, averaging and other risky strategies. This strategy works well with the wave of ever-changing markets, which is targeting small market movements to generate profits in a short time by entering and exiting the market, taking profits from small price changes. Protected by a volatility stop loss and take profit.

SafeLockdown MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48828


Key Features

  1. Trades on timeframe: M15 
  2. Trades on any pair, recommended EURGBP ,GBPUSD
  3. Initial deposit: $100 up  
  4. Use 4 or 5-digit accounts  
  5. Using real tick data in backtest with 99% modeling quality  
  6. It is recommended to use a low spread ECN Broker
  7. The magic number does need to be set differently on each graph per pair   
  8. Protected by a stop loss and take profit 


    Parameters

    MagicNumber - Magic number to set the ID for each EA
    Lot_MM - set as " Auto or Fixed "
    Lots - lot size  
    Risk - risk percentage

    SL_MM - set "SL_Input/SL_Default" 

    1. SL_Input - enter a parameter value 
    2. SL_Default- for automatic setting 
    3. SL- stop loss ,pips  
    TP_MM - set "TP_Input/TP_Default" 
    1. TP_Input - enter a parameter value 
    2. TP_Default - for automatic setting 
    3. TP- take profit ,pips

    MaxSpread - maximum allowable spread value in points
    UseCloseMaxSpread - enable maximum closing spread. if the spread is exceeded, then do not close the profit using take profit and do not close using trailing, set true or false
    CloseMaxSpread - maximum allowable closing spread in points
    MaxSlippage - maximum allowable slippage value in points 
    UseTrailing - enable trailing, set true or false
    TrailingStart - trailing start size, pips
    TrailingStop - trailing stop size, pips
    TrailingStep - trailing step, pips
    MoveToBreakEven - enable Break-Even Point, set true or false
    Lockinpips - amount of profits, in pips
    MaxBuys -  Max Buy Order
    MaxSells -  Max Sell Order

    DialogBox - The dialog box display can be displayed as Collapse, Expand, and Move 
    Display Settings : 

    1. Show  
    2. Hide 
    3. Quick test 

    Start_Hour - set time to start hour 
    Start_Min - set time to start minute 
    End_Hour - set time to end hour 
    End_Min - set time to end minute
    BrokerGMTOffset - Your Broker GMT Offset, When back-testing your EA, set "BrokerGMTOffset" to zero. When you run your EA live, make sure the GMT Offset parameter is correct for your broker's time.

    UseNewsFilters - set true or false for News Filtering Function
    StopBeforeNews - set minutes for Stop Before News
    StopAfterNews - set minutes for Stop After News
    CloseAllOrdersBeforeNews - set true or false for Close All Orders Before News
    currency_code - country currency code name, for example "USD", "RUB" or "EUR", should be used.
    event_importance - Event importance is classified as low, medium, and high importance.
    DrawNewsLines - set true or false for drawing the news lines
    color_line - Line color
    style_line - Line drawing style 


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