EA Nine MT4

The EA uses 3 strategies: 1 - a strategy for breaking through important levels, 2-a strategy for reversing, and 3 - trading on a trend.

To open a position, the expert Advisor evaluates the situation on the charts using 5 custom indicators.

The EA also uses averaging elements in the form of several additional orders  ( the EA does not increase the lot for averaging orders).

The EA uses 8 adaptive functions for modifying and partially closing orders.

Hidden Stop loss, Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used.

Use multicurrency testing for 11 currency pairs in MetaTrader 5. Instructions for launching multicurrency testing are shown in the video instruction.

The EA does not use Martingale and Averaging strategies.

Real monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/739427

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48813

Requirements and recommendations

  • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
  • The recommended balance minimum (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 1000 or $ 10 on a cent account. 
  • Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.
  • If you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers. 
  • EA requires a standard VPS server.
  • Download quotes history: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/48814#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=18498210
  • Set file.

For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add    https://ec.forexprostools.comhttps://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.

The robot does not require all ticks in history. For quick test, use:

  • Tick simulation methods:
    • M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices).
    Pairs and timeframe

    1. EURUSD / M5.
    2. GBPUSD / M5.
    3. GBPJPY / M5.
    4. USDCHF / M5.
    5. USDJPY / M5.
    6. AUDUSD / M5.
    7. GBPAUD / M5.
    8. USDCAD / M5.
    9. GBPCAD / M5.
    10. NZDUSD / M5.
    11. GBPNZD / M5.

    Parameters

    • EURUSD - true, use EURUSD;
    • ...
    • GBPNZD true, use EURJPY;
    • Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
    • Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
    • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
    • Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
      • User_Balance - user-defined balance;
      • Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
      • Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
      • Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
      • Adaptation_Lot_for_each_Symbols - if true, the lot adapts to every symbol (if a position is closed by stop loss, the loss will be the same for all currency pairs);
      • Order Comment - comments to orders;
      • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
      • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
      • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
        • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
        • Economic news filter:
          • Select http or https - select Protocol to download economic news;
            • http(s)
            • News_update_every_N_minutes - update news every N minutes.
        • Trading within the week:
          • Monday - trade on Monday;
          • ...
          • Friday - trade on Friday.
        • Time trading within a day:
            • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
            • GMT setting - GMT settings;
              • GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);
              • GMT Mode - manual setting;
              • GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);
            • Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);
            • Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).
          • Time to disable on Friday:
            • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
            • Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).


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