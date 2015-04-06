GoldWave Bot

GoldWave Bot is an advanced expert advisor built to leverage strategic moves in the XAU/USD (gold) market (Time Frame H1). With configurable parameters and robust risk management, GoldWave Bot adapts to varying market conditions, applying a dynamic approach to maximize opportunities. Its structure enables precise control over daily trades, take profit levels, and trailing stops, focusing on consistent and safe trading.

Key features:

  • Adjustable risk parameters and volume control.
  • Configurable trading hours for specific sessions.
  • Automated Trailing Stop and Break Even.
  • Easy to set up, ideal for both beginners and advanced traders.
  • Figure 3 optimal set, recommended balance 200 USD


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Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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