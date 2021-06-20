PACIFIC SHARK Robot is automated trading system based on Efficiency Ratio calculation



--No Martingale or Grid or other dangerous methods are used--

Live signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1090996





in order to test and live trade

1 : test only on GBP/USD

2 : use only a daily time frame (D1)

3: GMT Data Time = adjust shift hour EA input ||| in (BACKTEST) based on your Historical data GMT time ||| on (LIVE) based on your broker GMT |||

4 DST : None

we advice to test with Tick Data Suite





the Robot opens only one buy or one sell at a time ( no duplicated orders ), to lower the risk

it has passed 19+ years in 99.90% tick data





Requirements :

Timeframe :Daily

Minimum account balance: $300.

currency : GBPUSD









3 Risk Levels

3,4,5 the higher the number the greater risk/reward





Settings :

Shift hour : for example if your broker using +2 GMT insert -2 in inputs

MagicNumber : unique identifier for EA's orders

Risk% Of Account : the higher the number the greater risk-reward

MaxLots : the maximum lot size allowed





very important note :testing the Robot using your MT4 Broker data may give a false backtest result , because the historical data will be sometimes +2GMT and sometimes +3GMT depends on the time of the year

this will cause the Robot to calculate the wrong candle time .

the only way to test properly is using a third party Tick data and make DST ( Daylight saving time ) to none















