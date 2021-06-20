Pacific Shark

4

PACIFIC SHARK Robot is automated trading system based on Efficiency Ratio calculation 


--No Martingale or Grid or other dangerous methods are used--

Live signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1090996

in order to test and live trade

  • 1 : test only on GBP/USD
  • 2 : use only a daily time frame  (D1)
  • 3: GMT Data Time = adjust shift hour EA input   ||| in (BACKTEST) based on your Historical data GMT time  ||| on (LIVE) based on your broker GMT |||
  • 4 DST : None

we advice to test with Tick Data Suite


the Robot opens only one buy or one sell at a time ( no duplicated orders ), to lower the risk

it has passed 19+ years in 99.90% tick data 


Requirements :

Timeframe :Daily

Minimum account balance: $300.

currency : GBPUSD



3 Risk Levels

3,4,5 the higher the number the greater risk/reward


Settings :

Shift hour : for example if your broker using +2 GMT insert -2 in inputs 

MagicNumber : unique identifier for EA's orders

Risk% Of Account : the higher the number the greater risk-reward 

MaxLots : the maximum lot size allowed 



very important note :testing the Robot using your MT4 Broker data may give a false backtest result , because the historical data will be sometimes +2GMT and sometimes +3GMT depends on the time of the year  

this will cause the Robot to calculate the wrong candle time .

the only way to test properly is using  a third party Tick data and make DST ( Daylight saving time ) to none





Reviews 1
Xinhe Xiang
1248
Xinhe Xiang 2021.12.21 08:57 
 

★☆☆★.在 MQL5 购买的众多主流 EA 中，好评4星级。 兴趣交流腾讯微信（同号）QQ=917552750。★☆☆★

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Xinhe Xiang
1248
Xinhe Xiang 2021.12.21 08:57 
 

★☆☆★.在 MQL5 购买的众多主流 EA 中，好评4星级。 兴趣交流腾讯微信（同号）QQ=917552750。★☆☆★

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