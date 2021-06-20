Pacific Shark
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 21 June 2021
- Activations: 5
PACIFIC SHARK Robot is automated trading system based on Efficiency Ratio calculation
--No Martingale or Grid or other dangerous methods are used--
Live signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1090996
in order to test and live trade
- 1 : test only on GBP/USD
- 2 : use only a daily time frame (D1)
- 3: GMT Data Time = adjust shift hour EA input ||| in (BACKTEST) based on your Historical data GMT time ||| on (LIVE) based on your broker GMT |||
- 4 DST : None
we advice to test with Tick Data Suite
the Robot opens only one buy or one sell at a time ( no duplicated orders ), to lower the risk
it has passed 19+ years in 99.90% tick data
Requirements :
Timeframe :Daily
Minimum account balance: $300.
currency : GBPUSD
3 Risk Levels
3,4,5 the higher the number the greater risk/reward
Settings :
Shift hour : for example if your broker using +2 GMT insert -2 in inputs
MagicNumber : unique identifier for EA's orders
Risk% Of Account : the higher the number the greater risk-reward
MaxLots : the maximum lot size allowed
very important note :testing the Robot using your MT4 Broker data may give a false backtest result , because the historical data will be sometimes +2GMT and sometimes +3GMT depends on the time of the year
this will cause the Robot to calculate the wrong candle time .
the only way to test properly is using a third party Tick data and make DST ( Daylight saving time ) to none
★☆☆★.在 MQL5 购买的众多主流 EA 中，好评4星级。 兴趣交流腾讯微信（同号）QQ=917552750。★☆☆★