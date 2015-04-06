A great addition to your lucrative portfolio of expert advisors. The strategy is based on an algorithm for breaking through the built levels for a certain period of time. The EA has a fixed StopLoss, which allows you to keep the minimum drawdown. Tested on all ticks using the Tick Data Suite, with the closest possible real trading conditions, watch the video.





Price for the first 10 buyers $ 75 (I beg you to post your reports in the comments)





Recommendations: Good ECN broker with low spread.





Recommended currency pair EURUSD. Other currency pairs such as GBPUSD and USDJPY can be used.



